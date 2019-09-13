Xero: The Most Promising Cloud Business In The World (Part I)

In the first of a two-part series, we chart the phenomenal rise of Xero from an upstart New Zealand-founded accounting software provider to a fully integrated ecosystem replete with a host of value-add applications.

Xero (XRORF) provides cloud-based accounting software to small businesses across the globe. The company was created in 2006 and operates in multiple regions including New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. The subscriber base currently numbers 1.8 million, of which 726,000 are based in Australia, 351,000 in New Zealand and 463,000 in the United Kingdom. The balance is accounted for by 195,000 subscribers in the United States and 83,000 in the rest of the world. Whilst each market has its own set of key drivers, the movement away from spreadsheets to accounting software is generally being driven by accelerated digitisation of payroll, platform tools to enhance productivity and government plans to digitise tax collection.

The software was built on AWS and provides real-time information through bank account transaction feeds. Cloud technology enables improved interaction with accountants who can provide audit services and analyse the performance of the business. The software is secure with regular back-ups, a two-step authentication service and off-site storage.

The company has disrupted the hegemony held by Sage and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), who pioneered traditional desktop accounting software by creating a platform which connects small businesses with accountants and service providers. The extensive data created on the platform can then be monetised by providing further value-add services. Driven by a strong commitment to innovation, Xero is on a path to become one of the most attractive businesses on the planet given its customer stickiness and pricing power.

As a subscription service with zero piracy, Xero generates a high level of recurring revenue. Top line growth has exceeded 20% over the last few years with gross margins of over 70%. However, profitability is currently being deferred in favour of expanding into new markets and acquiring new customers, a strategy which is margin-dilutive in the near-term though should prove highly accretive to shareholder value in the long-term given the total addressable market is substantial and the lifetime value per customer markedly exceeds the customer acquisition cost.

An incredible amount of value is created within Xero’s ecosystem. Similar to an App Store platform, developers have built applications that plug directly into Xero’s core accounting software. Over 700 applications are available with the most popular functions including payments, inventory management, document management, debtor tracking, payroll and reporting. Many applications specialise in particular sectors with each helping to run the business more productively.

Xero Reaches Cult Status

Xero’s network of system integrators and certified advisors across accounting, book-keeping, tax and consulting services have the necessary tools to integrate with Xero and support their small business customers. The software was designed to service the needs of advisors and developers just as much as the core customer base. At its annual Xerocon, some 5,000 members of the ecosystem congregate to trial new applications and learn about product updates and best practise. The event has developed a cult following and features a playground, music entertainers and a garden area to promote networking.

In recent years, the company has been enabling the filing of accounts directly from Xero (to reduce errors and administration), streamlining payroll administration tools to facilitate bulk uploads and direct integrations with service providers such as pension plans. Xero provides referrals to these trusted partners who evangelise the products to their customers.

How Rod Drury Built Great Culture

Founder Rod Drury is a world-class visionary chief executive officer who pioneered SaaS accounting software and created the ecosystem of partners and system integrators. Whilst retraining costs form a switching cost and act as a barrier to entry, the real competitive edge lies less and less in switching costs or distribution networks and increasingly more within information and data. Xero provides modern systems that allow free flow of information and incorporation of the latest technology without breaking down customisation. It enables organisations to understand and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Sitting at the intersection of business and accounting, the company is in a unique position to become the financial pulse of the small enterprise.

When considering how Xero may perform in a recession, it is important to emphasise that organisations must continue to make investments to future-proof their businesses. According to Morgan Stanley, cloud penetration is currently around 22% and is forecast to rise to 50% by 2022. This dramatic secular growth could overwhelm cyclical considerations. In a more draconian scenario, it is important to consider that nearly all of Xero’s revenue is recurring and their software is mission critical to its customers. It is notable that in the last recession, enterprise software businesses like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) actually grew their recurring revenues.

A Brief History

Prior to founding Xero, Rod Drury was already a successful entrepreneur, having achieved a series of multimillion-dollar exits. He commenced his career at Ernst & Young where he built a software team and subsequently left to start Glazier Systems, a software development and consulting business which was acquired by Advantage Group in 1999. Drury used the proceeds of the sale to build an accounting software engine which was later stalled in favour of founding Aftermail, a relational database for email and message storage. The business was sold after two years to Quest for $45 million.

Drury again recycled the proceeds into starting Xero. He opted against moving to Silicon Valley for fear his stake would be heavily diluted in the early years and he might be forced to sell prematurely. Instead, he managed to curry the support of New Zealand’s leading investment banks and, in turn, investors and listed the business on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in 2007 with no revenue. Pivotal to his success in raising capital was his track record, clear business plan, global ambition, a vision for how the industry would evolve and recruitment of a management team with seasoned executives.

From the outset, Drury was focused on perfecting the software and building long-term growth at the expense of profitability. In the early years, after listing, he received investment from Craig Winkler (co-founder of competitor MYOB) and Peter Thiel - both remain shareholders today.

In 2012, with the shares trading on the Australian Stock Exchange, the group acquired practice management software Max Solutions/Workflowmax for NZ$5 million in February followed by compliance software Spotlight Workpapers for NZ$800k in July and US online payroll provider Monchila for NZ$4m in November 2014.

In early 2017, Xero announced its first machine learning function, which automates the coding of invoices and bank transactions. At the 2017 Xerocon, the company announced its integration with Boma, a New Zealand-based marketing start-up, to enable the company to offer accountancy partners customised marketing content. The company also debuted an expenses feature, including an analytics engine to allow accountants and book-keepers to examine expense patterns by category, by account and by employee, and to set expense filing permissions. Later in the year, Xero announced it had reached the one million customer milestone and de-listed from the New Zealand Stock Exchange to become solely listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

In March 2017, founder Rod Drury stepped down as chief executive officer and was replaced by Steve Vamos, former Microsoft Australia head. Vamos has ambitions to build a technology platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve Xero’s product suite. In his first strategic deal, Vamos led the acquisition of Hubdoc in August 2018 for US$70 million (inclusive of earn-out), having previously operated as a partner on the Xero marketplace since 2014.

Hubdoc captures information from documents, such as bills and statements from suppliers, banks or utilities. It then analyses and transfers the data to the customer’s accounts. The deal was financed through an A$50 million equity offering. The rationale for the acquisition was to extend the document capture and data entry functionality to a wider set of applications, bringing Xero closer to its goal of code-free or frictionless accounting seamlessly connecting small businesses with their accountants and book-keepers.

In November 2018, the group acquired Instafile for £5.25 million (NZ$10.4m) to assist with UK tax compliance. The program is a certified Xero add-on application which enables companies and accountants to directly file accounts and corporation tax return filings with Companies House and HMRC. The acquisition provides Xero with one of the most automated tax filing solutions in the marketplace for accountants and small businesses.

In Part II, we will analyse Xero’s connected ecosystem. We will seek to value the business and explore competitive advantages.

