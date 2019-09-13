EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition

While valuation is rich, we believe that EPAM remains one of the best niche IT Services companies for potential acquisition.

When it comes to EPAM Systems (EPAM), it is, in our view, one of the best acquisition targets in the IT Services space today. Not so much because of its valuation, which is fairly rich, but for the reason that in the ideal world it should be at the top of the list for every acquirer: it is a company that boasts continuous double-digit growth for both its top line and bottom line.

EPAM is a company that offers software engineering and product development solutions in the IT services space, being one of the leaders in the industry. The company occupies a niche space in consulting and outsourcing fields, focusing on lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, managed services, and cross-platform migration, among other tasks. EPAM’s main competitors are Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, and Infosys, though its core differentiating factor is the labor sourcing platform, since the vast majority of the company’s employees come from Eastern Europe, largely Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. EPAM serves technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, as well as healthcare. It derives about 50% of revenue from the United States, 40% from Western Europe, and approximately 10% from CIS and the emerging markets.

Our channel checks indicate that EPAM should expect an expansion of their contractual scope from a number of core clients, such as Google, Expedia, Barclays, and possibly UBS. (Note that these clients are among the company's top ten, making up at least 22-25% of total revenue). It is our understanding that in 2018 these accounts would require greater expertise in cloud and analytics domains, as well as in business process outsourcing.

Since EPAM's consulting arm was fairly under-developed in Western and Central Europe until 2017, we believe that EPAM will now aggressively take advantage of these newly-minted capabilities. We expect some of EPAM's clients in the financial services sector, such as UBS, to take advantage of the company's competitive pricing and switch from some of more seasoned providers, such as Accenture or Capgemini, to EPAM’s platform. Further, EPAM offers sophisticated consulting expertise from its employee professionals in Eastern Europe, more than 80% of whom have post-Masters degree educational credentials.

This brings us to pricing. On average (and this, of course, varies from client to client), EPAM gives approximately 15-20% discount to the pricing offered by its larger cap competitors. Lean operations and outsourced labor costs help explain their more favorable pricing capabilities. Further, the company offers about 5-7% discount to the pricing provided by IT services players of their own size, such as Luxoft and Globant. While in the past the company has been less transparent about disclosing its pricing structure, in recent months we see the Street becoming more aggressive in evaluating price-driven demand at EPAM, which leads us to believe that the company may now benefit from a wider recognition of fresh demand opportunities, leading in turn to a more aggressive valuation.

Per our industry-wide analysis and EPAM’s strong fundamentals, as well as in light of the recent favorable guidance, we believe that EPAM shares merit ~22x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. We note that this multiple comes at a ~1.5-2x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space. When we apply it to our 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $9.77, we get the target price of $215.

Overall, this is a fairly expensive multiple, though not in the present market, albeit we see a number of IT Services companies getting cautious, with about 35% of them expecting a recession in the next 6-12 months. We believe that EPAM would become a viable target for acquisition, once its multiple becomes cheaper. This could be for a number of different reasons below (while the market multiple stays intact).

Risks Include...

Geopolitical Factors:

Given that Epam Systems sources labor force from the relatively volatile region of Eastern Europe, such as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we believe that political turmoil or destabilization could be harmful to the company’s operations. We saw how in 2014 EPAM shares plummeted 10-15% on the news of political upheaval in Ukraine. Further, continued sanctions levied on Russia could have a negative top-line impact on EPAM, albeit the company derives only 3-4% of total revenue from Russia.

2. Pricing Wars:

While EPAM strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see Luxoft, EPAM’s main competitor, potentially (and selectively) lowering prices as well. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for both parties.

3. Concentrated Revenue:

With top 10 clients constituting about 45% of total revenue, we see any defection of a client or a reduction in the scope of the project as an inherent threat.

4. OPEX Pressures

The company faces incremental operating pressures, as it opens new markets not only to attract new clients but also to find new sources of labor. We believe that mismanagement of new opex investments may lead to higher-than-expected margins and thus threaten the company’s valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.