CNH Industrial: Spin-Off Could Unlock Substantial Shareholder Value

The proposed 2021 spin of On-Highway assets could finally be the catalyst to unlock the trapped shareholder value.

CNH Industrial (CNHI) recently unveiled its latest five-year strategic plan to investors. The plan has two major themes - a renewed focus on improving margins via leaner operations and the proposed 2021 spin-off of CNH’s "On-Highway" business. Taken together, these initiatives could bring some much-needed optimism to CNH's shareholder base.

CNH has historically traded at a slight premium to many peers due to its underlying value, and the strategic optionality offered its different segments. However, the company's deteriorating margin profile as well as increased skepticism that the underlying value will be unlocked anytime soon have eaten into CNH’s market value.

Barring the recent reaction to the five-year plan and spin-off announcement, CNH shares have significantly underperformed both the market and peers over the past 18 months.

Figure 1.1: CNH Industrial has had a poor 18 months

Data by YCharts

I believe the split will unlock substantial value from the underlying business - on a sum of parts basis, CNH could be worth substantially more (~33% at the upper end of my estimates). The underperformance over the last year or so offers investors an outstanding opportunity to buy into the CNH story at a key inflection point.

Spin-Off Brings the Sum of Parts Case Into Focus

The proposed spin-off will split CNH Industrial into two separately listed businesses. One entity will contain the Iveco, Bus, and Powertrain businesses, and the other entity will contain the Agriculture, Construction, and Specialty businesses.

Graphic Source: Capital Markets Day

In justifying the split, management emphasized improved capabilities to meet customer needs, react to industry-specific mega-trends, and achieve operational improvements. However, the most compelling benefit of this split could well be the realization of CNH's sum of the parts value.

CNH has looked cheap on a SOTP basis for some time, although this has been somewhat dissipated by the recent share price surge of ~20% since mid-August. But at €9.88 per share, CNH still seems to be at the lower range of what I estimate to be its SOTP value.

Figure 1.2: Based on Comparative Multiples, CNH’s price still looks reasonable

$m Revenue Adj.EBIT '18 Valuation Multiple EV Low EV High Powertrain 4,557 385 EV/EBIT 9-10x 3465 3850 Commercial 10,993 285 EV/EBIT 9-11x 2565 3135 Agricultural 11,786 1098 EV/EBIT 11-12x 12078 13176 Construction 3,021 69 EV/EBIT 7-8x 483 552 Finance 1,996 532 P/B 1.2-1.5x 3139 3924 Eliminations/Other -2370 -341 EV/EBIT 9.6x -3273 -3273 On-Highway Assets Gross EV 18457 21364 Off-Highway Assets Deductions 3866 3866 Equity Value 14,661 17568 Per share $ 10.79 12.93 Per share € 9.81 11.76

Source: Own Estimates, Multiples Based on Peer Comps

Based on peer multiples, CNH’s On-Highway Business (including Commercial and Powertrain) could be worth between €4-5 billion and the Off-Highway business (including Agriculture, Construction, and Finance) can be roughly valued at around €10.5-13 billion.

This suggests that the potential value of CNH’s two underlying segments could be between €14-18 billion. On this basis, the current share price of €9.88 (for a market cap of €13.5 billion) looks fairly valued if not extremely underpriced.

The experience of FIAT Chrysler shareholders over the past decade (including the divestitures of Ferrari and Magneti Marelli) should provide CNH shareholders with confidence. After all, realizing underlying shareholder value is an area in which CNH’s major shareholder Exor has excelled.

Figure 1.3: How Realizing Underlying Values Has Boosted FIAT Chrysler

Value of 100 FIAT Chrysler Shares on 31st October 2014, after Ferrari IPO Announced Value of the same investment on 9th September 2019 100 Shares of FIAT Chrysler @ €8.90 per share €890.00 100 Shares of FIAT Chrysler @ €12.72 per share €1272.00 10 shares of Ferrari @ €139.10 per share €1391.00 €1.30 per share dividend following the sale of Magneti Marelli €130.00 Total Value €890.00 Total Value €2663.00 Total Annualised Return of 59.9% CAGR

Source: Yahoo Finance

Don’t Forget About The Margins

The announced spin-off is exciting news for shareholders. However, CNH’s operational objectives should not be ignored. With capital requirements as large as they are in CNH’s business, small improvements in operational efficiency can massively impact the bottom line.

Although the target of doubling operating profit by 2024 seems optimistic, given the strong competition CNH faces in every market, the board seem to have found a strong new CEO in Hubertus Muhlhauser. The former Welbilt chief oversaw significantly improved margins and profitability through embracing the same 80:20 methods (i.e., refocusing the portfolio toward the higher revenue-generating parts) that he is starting to implement at CNH.

Such improvements could have important consequences for the realisation of shareholder value. As well as having the potential to improve the profitability of each segment, better margins could influence how the newly listed entities are perceived by the market post-spin.

Keep An Eye On The On-Highway Business

There is widespread confidence that the Off-Highway business would attract an enthusiastic shareholder base post-split. However, the analyst community has expressed concern that the On-Highway business might not find it so easy. These fears may have been amplified by the lukewarm market response to the IPO of VW’s Traton business.

However, there is at least a possibility that this segment will be bought prior to the spin and not even make it to the markets. CNH shareholders should keep a keen eye on M&A activity within the Commercial Vehicle Space to assess the chances of this happening.

Announcing a spin-off often puts a company in play, and there is widespread agreement that further consolidation within the commercial vehicle industry is coming. To borrow another example from Exor spin-offs past, Magneti Marelli was penciled in for a public listing only to be sold privately beforehand.

Conclusion

CNH Industrial’s current price looks fairly good if not exceptional value when compared to the underlying value of its operating segments. This is especially true now that a catalyst for realizing this value has been provided by the recent announcement.

As this situation plays out, investors should pay close attention to the efforts of the new CEO to improve their operational efficiency and margins. Improvements or shortfalls in this area could greatly impact how the market values CNH’s underlying segments going forward, and could provide much of the upside to those buying at current prices.

Investors should also remain aware of M&A activity in the Commercial Vehicle industry, which could influence the style and proceeds of the On-Highway divestiture.

Overall, I would take confidence from the past success of Exor-controlled companies in unlocking shareholder value through similar strategic initiatives. Combined with the new CEO’s strong track record in improving margins, those buying at current share prices can look to the future with a degree of confidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.