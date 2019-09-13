Assessing Cirrus Logic's Boring Financial Report And Other Matters

We are watching for analysis news reflecting newly won sockets in key flagship smartphone OEMs, an event which could drastically change the stock price overnight.

With Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reporting slightly better than analyst expectations for last quarter at its last conference, it was clear that the important news and actions remained underneath the headlines. We offer thoughts for measuring its cash growth and use, change in share count, longer-term costs, stock price history and technical analysis.

The Quarter

Cirrus reported the June quarter on July 31. The headline revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share were $240 million and $0.38 respectively, both modestly above guidance. Non-GAAP expenses were $100 million. The results were pretty much boring.

Revenue guidance for the September quarter was revenue of $300 - $340 million. After some math, it was clear that the company guided non-GAAP operating expenses down to $98 million for the coming quarter and rest of the year.

Estimating Cash, Company Stock Purchases and Future Cash Costs

The analysis for cash generation, cash costs and stock purchases begins with a statement from the last shareholder letter, "In the second half of FY20 we expect operating expense on a quarterly run rate to be down slightly from the midpoint of Q2 FY20 guidance, with some variation on a quarter- to-quarter basis." For the rest of the year, cash costs are in the $290 million range. In a previous article, we discussed that September and December quarter revenue might be flat YoY in spite of amplifier and haptics growth with Android. For the September and December quarter last year, revenue totaled $690 million.

Recent rumors predict a newly refreshed SE phone release in the March quarter. If true, this could help shore up March iPhone unit sales in that quarter. Again with continued growth in the Android market and a new refreshed lower cost iPhone, unit volumes for iPhones might be considered flat YoY with content growth in other areas coming. A flat to slightly higher revenue for the March quarter near $250 million is our estimate.

With margins north of 50% and tax rates at 15%, a cash estimate of $150 million to $175 might occur during the rest of the year.

In the past, Cirrus has at least tried to hold fully-diluted share count neutral. With anywhere from 0-2 million shares added during a year through management option grants, we believe that the company will use $50-$100 million of the cash generated for the next three quarters to buy stock resulting in a constant share count of approximately 60 million. This leaves $50-100 million in added cash bringing the cash total to $500-550 million. The cash represents roughly $10 a share.

When Are the Better Times to Buy and Sell

The following two tables generated from TradeStation charts summarize the high or low price trends for Cirrus over the past 10 years. The first is for yearly stock price highs; the second is for the lows. We looked at the years since 2009, since prior to the Apple design win in 2008, the stock high occurred in November through December with the low in late spring.

Stock Price High Year Month Event 2019 August Earnings 2018 January Earnings 2018 August Secondary High 2017 June End of Quarter 2016 June End of Quarter 2015 June End of Quarter 2014 July Earnings 2013 August/October Earnings 2012 August Earnings 2011 February Earnings 2010 August Earnings

All but two of the highs occurred in the June through August time frame. Our belief is that the recent $60 high will be 2019's high.

Stock Price Low Month Event 2019 January/June Market Correction 2018 December Market Correction 2017 December End of Year 2016 January Earnings 2015 January Earnings 2014 December End of Year 2013 July None 2012 January None 2011 August Earnings 2010 February Earnings 2009 January Pre-Earnings

For lows in the past eleven years, all but two occurred in the last month or early part of the following year. The rule, sell in summer and buy late in the year, is almost perfectly followed.

A Caveat

One event, which drive prices, are Cirrus' revenue growth comments for a coming year generally made in the December conference call. In major ASP change years, analysts have been known to smell out the kind and value for many as early as December or several weeks before the earnings call. But, more generally, comments come early in the coming year approximately the same time Cirrus announces its expected growth for the coming year.

We still expect significant content gains with large volume flagship phones coming in the late summer of 2020.

The Chart

Two self-made charts using TradeStation are included below. The day chart is shown first followed by the week chart.

In the day chart, several negative attributes are present. In the past several days, the price has failed to close above $55 in any significant manner. With respect to the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), it is slowly drifting down while the stock price remains neutral toward slightly positive. This divergent pattern between the two is often an early sign of a coming negative change in price. The stochastic is now again overbought a little. Likely, the most negative indicator is the MACD fast parameter negative with its slow indicator. The fact that the price has retreated and then turned upward twice without a switch in those two indicators is negative.

Continuing with the weekly chart, its stochastic is turned down, a strong negative indication.

Both charts taken together portray a negative picture for the next month or two. Unless the market melts down, the stock price will continue trading under $60 and most likely under the $55 point of resistance shown on the day chart, but bounded below the high 40's.

What We Did

We sold a few January 2020 calls, $55 and $60, expiring a few weeks before the December earnings call.

Taken Together

The time of the year, the status of the charts and the boring nature for the expected short-term financial results all point to negative price action in the coming few months. We are still waiting for the issuing of the January 2022 calls sometime in November. If these come with some relative affordability, we still plan to buy the leaps, strike prices significantly out of the money.

Always remember, Cirrus isn't a company for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.