Cash In On Edwards Lifesciences Before Its Leadership Premium Is Lost

Boston’s Lotus is now the third TAVR system in the market and more and more doctors are trying it because of its unique features and lower rate of paravalvular leak.

The company was able to charge a premium price for its SAPIEN valves due to duopoly in the market with Medtronic’s CoreValve heart valves holding the second position.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Opportunity Summary

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is a global leader in TAVR technologies by sales volume and charges premium price for its heart valves. This product leadership and pricing power is reflected in its current share price. But now its leadership in TAVR is seriously threatened because Boston Scientific (BSX) has come up with a comparable product, the LOTUS heart valve, which is arguably better than Edward’s SAPIEN heart valves. Moreover, Medtronic (MDT) is presenting a fierce price competition with its CoreValve heart valves therefore limiting Edwards' pricing power. Furthermore, changes in health coverage and reimbursement levels is negatively affecting SAPIEN’s market demand and Edwards' pricing flexibility. As Edwards' portfolio of products is very limited, with more than 60% of its revenue coming from the sale of TAVR, losing its leadership and pricing power in TAVR heart valves is bound to bring down its share price significantly. Now is the time for investors to cash in on Edwards before the leadership premium in the company’s share price is lost.

Fierce Competiton From Boston Scientific’s LOTUS Heart Valve

The LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System is a TAVR valve designed to provide complete control and unparalleled freedom from paravalvular leak. It guarantees precise delivery with the ability to reposition after deployment, and offers predictable results. It is the third TAVR system on the market, following Edwards’ SAPIEN family of Valves and Medtronic’s CoreValve family of products.

According to a company release, Lotus is the only valve on the U.S. market that can be repositioned or completely recaptured once it is deployed. The valve also has a frame and seal designed to minimize paravalvular leak. All the components of this valve would help improve patient outcomes, according to the press release.

A comparison of Boston Scientific's Lotus heart valve with Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN 3 heart valve shows that the two valves have similar 30-day, 12-month, and 2-year clinical outcomes. The two main differences between the valves, identified by the researchers were that the Lotus valve was associated with a trend toward a lower risk of aortic regurgitation after TAVR, but a significantly increased risk of permanent pacemaker implantation. Nonetheless, physicians are not put off by the higher rate of permanent pacemaker implantation when using the Lotus valve system as there is no data showing that a pacemaker does any harm to the patient.

Lotus has already acquired a sizeable share of transcatheter aortic valve market and I believe that the ability to reposition the valve and lower risk of aortic regurgitation after TAVR could induce more doctors to try Lotus. Boston has already proved itself to be a fierce competitor in the cardiac device markets and more and more practitioners will be trying out Lotus over the next few quarters as Boston Scientific ramps up physician training and establishes more centers.

Transcatheter Aortic Valves – the major players WW annual sales ($m) Company Aortic valve franchise 2018e 2020e 2022e 2024e CAGR Edwards Lifesciences Sapien 2,221 2,731 3,197 3,662 +9% Medtronic* CoreValve 1,896 2,349 2,803 3,269 +10% Boston Scientific Lotus 97 378 745 1,135 +51% Abbott Laboratories Portico 86 151 242 281 +22% Microport Scientific VitaFlow - 4 10 22 N/A *Note: this also includes revenues from Medtronic's mitral and pulmonary valves. Source: EvaluateMedTech.

Based on the data from EvaluateMedTech, the compound annual growth rate for Edwards SAPIEN heart valves is expected to be 9% through to 2024 while that of Boston’s Lotus heart valves is expected to be 51% during the same time frame. As the above figures suggest, Boston is gaining ground fast, with sales of its Lotus heart valves forecasted to exceed $1 billion by 2024.

Medtronic Aggressively Pricing Its CoreValve

Over the years Edwards has been able to charge a premium price for its SAPIEN family of valves due to duopoly in the market with Medtronic’s CoreValve heart valves holding the second position. Last year Edwards had indicated it had lost some market share as Medtronic aggressively priced its CoreValve, while Edwards remained disciplined on its premium pricing.

As more than 60% of Edwards’ revenue comes from the sale of its TAVR products and its sales growth is largely dependent on the increase in sales of the Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve in the United States and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra System in the United States and Europe, threat to its leadership in the sale of TAVR heart valves and reduced pricing flexibility for its SAPIEN family of valves is bound to bring down Edwards’ share price significantly.

Edwards Lifesciences Net Sales by Product Group (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Change June 30, Percent Change 2019 2018 2019 2018 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement 677.7 584 16% 1,275.40 1,135.10 12.40% Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies 0.9 NM 1.4 NM Surgical Structural Heart 190.3 14.50% 369.8 17% Critical Care 168.5 9.40% 332.2 8.60% Total net sales 1,086.90 943.7 15.20% 2,079.90 1,838.50 13.10% NM - Not meaningful Source: Company data

Edwards Lifesciences Net Sales by Geographic Area (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 United States 624.9 512.1 1,187.70 991.6 Europe 241.7 228 476.4 458 Japan 113.1 102.6 211.5 195.3 Rest of World 107.2 101 204.3 193.6 1,086.90 943.7 2,079.90 1,838.50 Source: Company data

Healthcare Reforms

With baby boomers hitting Medicare age, government programs, private health care insurance, and managed-care plans have attempted to control costs by restricting coverage and limiting the level of reimbursement. These Government and private sector initiatives are putting financial pressure on Edwards’ hospital customers who are now more willing to go for lower cost alternatives to Edwards’ highly priced SAPIEN valves.

In 2017, EU implemented a regulatory system for medical devices under the Medical Device Regulation (NYSE:MDR) which will become fully effective in 2020. This scheme will impose significant requirements (pg 8) for many medical devices. Edwards’ compliance with the MDR will require re-certification of many of its products to meet the newly enhanced standards resulting in significant additional expense to the company.

Moreover, since a substantial portion of Edwards’ patients who receive SAPIEN valve implant are very old and die anyway from independent causes within several years after the implant, it is very likely that reimbursement of this pricey device could be regulated. As such Edwards will need to invest more in clinical studies to demonstrate the economic value of its valves in order to establish and/or maintain reimbursement. This would reduce the company’s pricing flexibility and increase its costs resulting in significantly lower profit margins.

Conclusion

More than 60% of Edwards' revenue comes from the sale of its TAVR products. Although the company is a global leader in TAVR technologies based on sales volume and is able to charge a premium price for its SAPIEN heart valves, its leadership and pricing flexibility is seriously threatened by Boston Scientific’s LOTUS heart valve and Medtronic’s CoreValve. Furthermore, tightening of spending by hospitals are greatly affecting SAPIEN’s market demand and Edwards’ pricing flexibility. This dwindling leadership and reduction in profit margins is bound to bring down Edwards' share price significantly. Now is the time for investors to cash in on the premium price of Edwards before the leadership premium in the company’s share price is lost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.