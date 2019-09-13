Apple's Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick

But the streaming market is already full of murky ratings and data skewed beyond belief, which won’t help people get an accurate overview as they look to invest in the field.

Paired with what will be inflated initial subscriber counts due to the trial offer, the combination gives Apple significant cover as it enters a crowded space.

Curiously, Apple held back a few pieces of information including how many episodes of these shows there will at launch, and how often new content would be added.

Apple ended up defying expectations with its low price point and extended trial period, which sent a pointed message to all its rivals.

Apple’s presentation this week finally yielded actual information on its streaming TV plans, including a price and launch date, after a first attempt earlier this year that significantly under-delivered.

(Image Credit: Apple)

Leave it to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to be, well, Apple.

The launch of its long in development streaming TV service will mark a milestone in the race to be the top streamer and make no mistake this week’s reveal sent a message. Netflix may be known as the ultimate disruptor in this space, but CEO Tim Cook and company this week just told the juggernaut we are going to show you how it is done.

Well, almost.

Apple’s presentation was impactful, insightful and at the same time a grand illusion built on misdirection. So what does it mean to investors in the industry and what was conveniently left out of Tuesday’s big show? First, as always, some background.

Apple’s journey into the world of streaming TV may literally be the worst-kept secret in tech. I know we say that a lot as a culture, but this really was possibly the biggest hiding in plain sight initiative in the history of the company.

Everyone knew Apple wanted to be in streaming TV. Tim Cook said as much in interviews and then the hiring sprees began and then the development deals came in and then finally a grand reveal. Of course, that grand reveal was anything but, as Apple just paraded confused talent onto the stage to tell-but-not-show information about their new series.

It was as if Apple thought we’d be distracted by celebs in the same way a baby may be distracted by a shiny object. And yes, everyone noticed – including investors. So you’ll understand why there was intense skepticism around what would be revealed this week.

However, I’ll give Apple credit, it rarely makes the same mistake twice and the team course-corrected with a smooth, sleek and more importantly information-heavy presentation. Finally, it was all there in black-and-white - $4.99 a month starting 11/1.

Cheaper than every rival.

And just like that everyone forgot about the train wreck we had witnessed earlier this year. Apple had just put the streaming world on notice – effectively it told Disney it was going to market first and it wasn’t scared of it or its IP, it told Netflix there was value to a “less-is-more” approach and in true Apple fashion told its told investors there was “one more thing” they should know.

As it turned out most important detail in their reveal wasn’t the programming, the price or the date – it was the free year-long subscription for those buying any of its devices.

It was a mic-drop moment, and it worked.

Apple wasn’t going the free 7-day or 30-day route, it was going the full 365 and, collectively, every other streamer recognized the bar was raised. Now the reason for that isn’t just because of the insane number of subscribers it will pull in just off device sales, but because of what those numbers mean overall.

Netflix lives and dies by its numbers - the company still hasn’t recovered from this summer’s earnings debacle that sent its stock price below $300 a share. That subscriber count is a huge factor in shareholder sentiment and Apple is going to be able to claim off-the-charts numbers the first time it puts out user data.

And let’s be clear – it will.

Remember, this is a company that boasted its TV trailer for The Morning Show was the most watched in the world, so you can bet if there’s a chance to claim a huge milestone number in the first six months or so, that team will take it.

Yet here’s the one thing Apple did NOT reveal and it is an important detail because it ties into the larger picture in a big way - how many episodes will be available to start?

It’s the last piece of the puzzle but it’s also one of the most important.

I agree with a number of analysts that think long-term Apple will succeed here, but in the short-term it was facing a problem. As CNET put it – “nobody's gonna pay another $5 a month for eight shows and a documentary” and Apple’s team was smart enough to see that coming and knew they had to get creative.

The problem is now the already murky waters of streaming ratings and data is skewed beyond belief. We thought Netflix’s constant touts of 40+ million streams was a vague measure, but just wait. Apple by-way of the year-long trial just baked millions of people into its viewer count and the service hasn’t even launched yet. It automatically gives the perception they are an already an established player even before the first episode of anything streams.

And yes, they are established in general but that doesn’t mean they don’t still need proof of concept in a new area.

This workaround is both the ultimate safe-guard and the ultimate illusion. Apple just used smoke-and-mirrors to hide that users could have anywhere from nine episodes to ninety at launch. It didn’t even reveal upfront there would be nine series - that only came out later when asked by reporters.

In terms of total episodes, the initial rumor was it would go the Hulu-route and do a three-episode drop and then a weekly roll-out each week. Now granted that same report had the price at $9.99 but let’s play along with that for a second as the episode release model has been reported a few places as a possibility.

So if you take the 9 series it plans to have out at launch and multiple that by three and that means users will have almost 30 episodes to watch which is more than justified for a $5 price tag. However, that could also go all-at-once so that number could triple or they could go one-at-a-time and that number could shrink considerately.

The safe money is on that middle road, but its interesting Apple hasn’t come out and said it like Disney did with its service and it stood out to me.

Apple really has until the service launches to spell out what the roster is and by not clarifying it now it’s pitching people more on the “what’s to come” verses the “what is coming.” Between the free subscriptions tied to product sales and the early adapters (of which there are a significant amount), Apple can sell in this illusion of a grand catalog where it really could end up being a dozen episodes or less to start.

People are buying on the premise of it’s Apple.

I’ll give it to their team as they turned a negative into a positive with the same type of precision accuracy you’d expect but I also feel like they just made a broader problem bigger. This is congested field built off information that isn’t entirely true. And yet, it’s also not fake, it’s just been spun and sanitized to fit everyone’s various narratives.

Nobody is doing anything illegal, but companies are dancing on that line while traditional TV burns in the background. It’s the Wild West and it keeps getting wilder with Apple now being the latest to fan the flames. It makes it harder for investors to get a clear picture and it puts an even bigger premium on actual un-biased information.

That was traditional TV’s biggest strength and biggest downfall – you couldn’t hide a flop. The next day you knew if a show was a bomb. I still go back to FOX’s high-profile miss Lone Star as an example. The day after it aired it was re-dubbed Lone Viewer after nobody watched and a week later it was gone. The new system definitely has its pros, but that’s a big con (on a few levels) when you are basically stringing shareholders along with half-truths.

I don’t blame Apple here as I think there strategy was really smart and surprising – and clearly investors agreed as the stock price ticked upwards. I just think anybody buying in here should do it with a grain of salt to start.

Make no mistake by 2021 the service will be significantly built up to make that $5 price point a steal (if it stays at that mark - which is another story), but remember Apple also has a history of under-cutting competition with varying long-term results.

Partners join sometimes out of fear being left behind or missing out - Apple News+ is the perfect example. Not all magazines were thrilled with the deals they made but many felt it wasn’t really a choice and as a result the product ultimately suffers. Although Apple really has the monopoly there, so it didn’t matter for consumers and investors as there were no other options - streaming has options.

If the content doesn’t live up to the hype or it comes to slowly or people don’t take advantage (again as what happed with Apple News+) people will notice and with Disney, AT&T and to an extent Comcast all entering in a matter of months it would just be wise to remember there could be a few more bumps than anticipated.

Again, Apple is established, but Apple TV+ still has some work to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.