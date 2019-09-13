S&P 500 Earnings: Little Has Changed In Terms Of S&P 500 EPS Trends

Hence, there is little reason for the S&P 500 P/E to expand.

While the bottom-up estimates for the S&P 500 are still looking for 2020 EPS growth of 11%, the "forward 4-quarter" EPS est." is only growing just a little over 1% versus the forward estimate from 52 weeks prior.

The overall S&P 500 EPS trends remain little changed as we head into Q4'19.

While the Industrial-related S&P 500 sectors are showing signs of a better 2020 (and this could change by early 2020), the overall S&P 500 EPS trends remain little changed as we head into Q4'19.

Fwd 4-qtr. est. : $171.55 vs. last week's $171.68

$171.55 vs. last week's $171.68 TTM est. : $164.44 vs. $164.39 last week

$164.44 vs. $164.39 last week FWD P/E : 17.4x

17.4x TTM P/E : 18.1x

18.1x PEG (fwd.) : 12x

12x PEG TTM : 4x

4x S&P 500 earnings yield : 5.76% vs. last week's 5.87%

5.76% vs. last week's 5.87% Year-over-year growth fwd. est. : +1.45% vs. +1.51%

+1.45% vs. +1.51% Year-over-year growth TTM est.: +4.32% vs. last week's +4.43%

Summary/ Conclusion: Even though the bottom-up estimates for the S&P 500 are still looking for 2020 S&P 500 EPS growth of 11%, the "forward 4-quarter" EPS est." for the S&P 500 is only growing just a little over 1% versus the forward estimate from 52 weeks prior, hence there is little reason for the S&P 500 P/E to expand.

The year-over-year growth of the trailing-12 month EPS estimate is a little higher at 4%, and that includes the current 2nd-quarter earnings results each week, which will finish in two weeks.

Keep an eye on that 2020 S&P EPS growth number: when this pattern that has been in evidence of "expected growth" stability of 11-12%, it usually portends good things for the stock market.

