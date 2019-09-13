International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is one of the world's largest manufacturers of packaging products and printing papers. The company has been challenged by a difficult operating environment with global demand pressures and falling cellulose fibers prices in the export markets. The stock price has been volatile in recent years and down nearly 32% from its all-time high set back in early 2018. We like the company's leadership position in the U.S. market and diversified global operation. Investors may be attracted to the 4.7% dividend yield and history of dividend growth. This article covers our forecast for another dividend increase in October and our view on trends in the payout ratio.

International Paper Dividend History

IP dividend increase history. source: IP Annual Reports/ table by author

International Paper currently pays a $0.50 per share quarterly dividend which represents a $786 million annual payout. The company has a history as a dividend payer going back to 1986 but in 2009 during the financial crisis was forced to cut the rate from $0.25 to $0.025. The following year as market conditions and the operating outlook improved, the first rate hike in the current cycle to $0.125 occurred in 2010. Including two rate hikes in 2011, IP has increased the quarterly rate nine consecutive years since 2010. A couple of notes on the timing and pattern of IP's annual dividend increase:

IP has announced a Q4 dividend on the second Tuesday of October for the past four years.

Record date has been set on since November 15th 2012, unless it falls on a weekend in which they used the next business day as in 2014 and 2015. Ex-dividend date is 1 day prior to the record date "T-1" based on current stock settlement rules which changed from "T-2" in 2017.

December 15th is the preferred payment date since 2014 or the immediate business day after.

A trend in the market is for greater transparency and consistency in the timing of the dividend with the recognition that many investors rely on the distribution as part of a regular income stream. In this regard, IP has done a good job with its consistent payout schedule. Based on the above pattern, we forecast IP will announce its next dividend on Tuesday, October 8th. We expect the record date to be Friday, November 15th and the payment date should fall on Monday, December 16th.

IP 2019 Dividend Increase Forecast

In the last annual report, the company included a statement that can be read as the official dividend policy targeting 40%-50% of free cash flow towards the dividend.

Returning cash to shareholders will continue to be an important component of our capital allocation framework through a strong and sustainable dividend of 40 to 50 percent of free cash flow and a consistent cadence of share repurchases based on value.

Indeed, considering management's own non-GAAP free cash flow measure, the payout ratio climbed from approximately 39% in 2016 to 48% in 2018. The payout ratio on free cash flow has been more stable compared to earnings and EBITDA which have been more volatile this decade. We note that the payout on free cash flow was closer to 30% between 2012 and 2014 but has since averaged closer to 40% over the past 5 years.

IP dividend payout ratios. source: Company IR / table by Author

Over the first 6 months of 2019, IP has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow, while management has included guidance in the Q2 conference call of full year free cash flow around $1.9 million which would be about the average annual level since 2014. At this recurring level of free cash flow, we think the company has room for further increases while remaining within that 40%-50% payout ratio on its free cash flow target. Notably, the company continues to repurchase shares which has lowered the outstanding share count by about 8% in the past 5 years. This ongoing trend in part balances the quarterly cash dividend expense, also supporting the dividend at the margin.

IP dividend and share repurchases. source: Company IR

We are forecasting International Paper to increase the quarterly rate by $0.025 per share or 5% to a new quarterly rate of $0.525. This compares to an increase of 5.3% in 2018, 2.7% in 2017, and 5.1% in 2016. If our estimate is confirmed, the full year 2019 distribution of $2.025 representing a total dividend payout of $796 million would be a 42% payout ratio on the $1.9 billion free cash flow guidance. Overall, this is a conservative dividend rate hike but follows the per share increase of $0.025 last year and gives the company flexibility in the years ahead.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Overall, the company is in a challenging operating environment considering downward pressures in the global container board market. In Q2, total revenues fell 2.8% y/y to $5.7 billion with EPS of $1.15 down from $1.19 in Q2 2018 which was blamed on weaker demand and sluggish volumes.

Among the corrugated packaging demand segments, the company noted that the proteins market in non-durable goods and e-commerce/shipping distribution are bright spots while beverages and "other non-durables" are weak. Lower prices of global cellulose fiber have impacted the company's exports market and management also cited uncertainty from the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute as resulting in higher levels of inventory this past quarter.

Taking a look at demand in North America. Our box shipments improved seasonally in the second quarter but were weaker than we expected with sluggish demand in a few of our non-durable and durable goods segments. Uneven global demand and continued customer destocking affected our containerboard and pulp volume in the second quarter.

The growth outlook can be described as relatively weak as consensus estimates see flat levels of revenue and lower earnings through 2021. On the other hand, there has been an improvement in the balance sheet position in recent years with a leverage ratio that has trended lower with the company overall presenting a solid level of liquidity.

Data by YCharts

We think the dividend is supported in the near term and think a rate of dividend growth around 2% to 5% per year over the next three years can be maintained at current levels of cash flow. We forecast IP to grow its dividend at a flat $0.025 per share in 2020 and 2021 representing a declining rate in terms of percentages but maintaining the targeted payout ratio between 40% and 50% of free cash flow as mentioned.

Global growth uncertainties and potentially cyclical weakness in the U.S. are the main risks here. We rate IP shares as a hold with the challenging outlook balanced by relatively cheap valuation at 9.4x earnings while the dividend yield here at 4.7% is near a five-year high. To the upside, a recovery of global growth expectations and potentially improving momentum in the U.S. economy would drive demand in the packaging and paper markets and the share price higher.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Investors can expect a dividend rate hike by International Paper in October. Despite the recently challenging operating environment, the company presents solid levels of free cash flow generation that should support the dividend for the foreseeable future. We forecast the company will announce its next dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, increasing the quarterly rate by 5% to $0.525. The forward yield on the stock is 4.9%, based on the current share price and our estimate.

