ZK International Piped In Deep Value

It isn't every day you see a Chinese infrastructure company traded on the Nasdaq. Even more rare is the fact that it's only trading at a 2.5x earnings. They are releasing earnings next week. Our opinion is that it should be trading well above $5 and why not higher. What is ZK International (ZKIN)? Let's take a look under the hood.

ZK International is a leading manufacturer and engineer of high-performance stainless steel products for sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. On their website, they claim:

Leveraging our expertise, we cater our products to infrastructure projects by urban planners, real estate developers, local governments and municipalities to bring communities reliable and durable gas and water transmission systems. With 18 years of experience and our patented technology, we offer a comprehensive suite of superior solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure industries. Our innovative products are used in a broad range of applications, including water and gas transmission within an urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. We have developed an array of patented pipe and fitting products that have been marketed and distributed both domestically and internationally. We promote our brand through our sales staff, distributors, trade shows, trade fairs, forums, direct communications with potential customers, business networks, and the internet. ...which have received recognitions such as the ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification, ISO14001 Environmental Management System Certification, and National Industrial Stainless Steel Production License, among other awards and honors. Our products have been used in well-known facilities such as Olympic stadiums, multinational hotel chains, and mega-sized apartment complexes.

So they have patented technology that's ISO certified, real revenues, and they manufacture things you can touch. In an era of virtual vapor manufactured out of thin air, this is something investors can really put their hands on.

Next, let's take a look at the chart:

It was trading as high as 10 previously. Clearly, the underwriters have backed out of the stock, and the company hasn't picked up the promotion. They appear to be focused on running their core business, which is respectable. But on Wall St., the squeaky wheels get the oil, and the highly promoted stocks get attention. This is a clear deep value play in a foreign industrial that's traded on the Nasdaq. What other company is trading at a 2.5x revenue valuation and growing at 20% a year in the industrial sector?

The company has closed more than 2,000 projects. Some notable ones can be seen on their website:

...China Pavilion of Shanghai Expo, Beijing National Aquatics Center "The Water Cube", Beijing National Stadium "The Bird's Nest", and Beijing International Airport. Thus far we have successfully supplied nearly 2,000 projects in various industries, including hotel, hospital, school, airport, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, governmental building, real estate, and stadiums.

What the company clearly does not have is a marketing presence here in the US. For stock investors, that's a good thing, because if it were properly marketed, the stock price would be well above $5. This company is not a penny stock, it's a strong company with real customers that just hasn't received the noticed attention.

Just as we noted Revlon (REV) in our last article "Raiders of the Lost Corporate Ark," we believe ZKIN is a deep value play that can double or triple in a very short time period.

Quick look at the financials

Investors, this is a $24M market cap stock that earned $18M in profit in 2018. This is an amazing value play. Take a look at the historical annual financials:

Income Statement

All numbers in thousands

Revenue 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2016 9/30/2015 Total Revenue 54,884.381 44,951.74 36,809.094 34,985.571 Cost of Revenue 36,593.792 31,843.337 25,333.318 24,813.206 Gross Profit 18,290.589 13,108.403 11,475.776 10,172.365

Does something seem out of whack? Probably you're thinking how can a company this size be only a $24M Market Cap.

ZKIN doesn't trade anywhere else, only on the Nasdaq. As such, it provides audited financials. So that's how we are trusting the numbers here. That may not be the case with most Chinese companies, which is another reason we like ZKIN so much.

We know the revenues are real because they are listed on the Nasdaq and their financials are audited by a US firm. After going through Enron and others, we all know that fraud is possible in the US too, however, the chances of fraud are insignificantly close to zero in the US, compared to China where there is high fraud risk. Their auditor is a Chinese firm based in Denver, Colorado, ZH CPA LLC.

Valuation against competitors

The P/E ratio isn't explicitly available on an official basis but we can interpolate it based on the above numbers. The market cap is $24 Million and they made $18 Million last year in profits. If this were a small business, if you make $10 Million in profits in a single fiscal year, your business can be worth (depending on the industry and circumstances) $30-$80 Million being conservative. Competitors are trading at much higher valuations, using a P/E or P/S ratio for valuation of a company (Small biz/Entrepreneur approach).

Let's calculate exactly the Price to Sales P/S ratio for ZKIN and the competitor with the largest market cap, Parker-Hannifin (PH):

m b Revenue 54 3.68 Market Cap 24 23.58 P/S Ratio 0.44 6.41

The lower the P/S ratio, the better the valuation. Obviously, companies trade at a premium to their book value in public markets due to expectations of growth. However, you look at it, apples to apples ZKIN is a great value. The P/S ratio is .44 compared with PH's value of 6.41. Yes, it's smaller and it's in China - and perhaps that's why it's overlooked.

Yes, it's a huge discrepancy - this is the core of our argument. If ZKIN was trading at such a discount and was in the US, it wouldn't last long. We're not suggesting a complete conversion of the spread here, but even a slight conversion of the P/S ratio would make ZKIN double or triple. And that's not really hard to accept, because ZKIN was trading above 10. See this historical chart:

It's clear from this chart that ZKIN was abandoned by their underwriters, and the market just didn't notice this company for a year. The company has been busy focusing on their core business and not raising money.

Our statement that ZKIN is overlooked is exactly because of the discount that it's trading at. And if you Google the company, you won't see it in the news or being discussed on social media - only official press releases and SEC filings.

It does not trade anywhere outside of the Nasdaq so there is no risk of diluting or doing something that might surprise investors.

Balance Sheet Risk

The company's balance sheet is strong, and in fact, the revenues they do have they only book them when they receive the money. Most companies book revenues when they receive the contracts. The difference can be months in between. The reason they do this is because they are conservative. If they booked income like all the other companies it would be larger. This is one of the small things that we noted about this company that we really like.

The risks are of course that demand dries up. There are not so many local competitors, at least that pose a big threat. In fact, the reason we like ZKIN is because something as simple as water pipes is a 'need' not a 'want' so for example you can live without Facebook but you can't live without water. They are selling pipes not water, but pipes are required in new construction. They manage this risk well, by expanding into niche markets so they are not putting all their eggs in one basket. In fact they have contributed to more than 2,000 projects:

We are proud to supply to some of the biggest national landmark construction projects in China including China Pavilion of Shanghai Expo, Beijing National Aquatics Center "The Water Cube", Beijing National Stadium "The Bird's Nest", and Beijing International Airport. Thus far we have successfully supplied nearly 2,000 projects in various industries, including hotel, hospital, school, airport, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, governmental building, real estate, and stadiums.

China Issues?

One other point to note, investors are not looking at Chinese companies due to the trade war. But what's great about this company - it can benefit from the trade war, as Chinese firms seek local companies to meet their needs. So it's not depending on trade with the US in order to grow.

But the question remains - is the discount on the stock ONLY because this is a Chinese company? We don't think so.

Earnings are coming out on this company soon, and we think this is a great buy before or after the earnings for a medium-term play. There's no clear explanation why the stock is so depressed, and it may take time for the good news to filter out into the markets. This is not a widely covered stock, and we are dedicating resources to cover it because we believe there is value here.

Anyone can use a market scanner to look at companies that hit certain criteria. But this is a real story - a manufacturing company with customers who need (not want) their product. Is it depressed because of the trade war? In fact, this is not connected to US-China trade because most of their customers are either domestic (Mainland China) or neighbors (not the U.S.).

Pre IPO Swap started out as a firm focused only on late-stage Unicorns such as Airbnb (AIRB), Palantir (PALAN), and others. But many have been unsatisfied with recent IPOs such as Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), and Pinterest (PINS). So we have been looking at other interesting unique value plays, both earlier stage to Series A, and publicly traded companies like ZKIN.

ISO Certification

The fact remains that people trust regulated institutions. While the world of building, construction, and manufacturing is not regulated as banks are regulated, there are standards and codes they must follow. ZKIN has gone through ISO certification for a number of their products:

We have rigorous quality control mechanisms built into the manufacturing process to ensure that every product we make conforms with industrial quality standards. The following certificates attest to our focus on excellent quality control: ISO 9001:2008, DVGW, ISO14001:2004 and Global Manufacturer Certificate (GMC).

This is important because it's necessary to demonstrate that they are for real; they have gone through the checks and these pipes are not any different than American made pipes. It's not China-made junk. ISO is an international organization that is followed by the EU, the US, and other manufacturers as well. It's not connected to the trade war and it's not a political association.

Conclusion

It isn't where you find or how you find value, it's understanding the value story. That's what Seeking Alpha is all about, and we buy into that model.

Seeking Alpha is a great start, in our opinion the only start. ZKIN is the best value in the sector. If you sort by P/E ratio (P/S not available), you'll get close but not so low like ZKIN. You can try here on Nasdaq.com.

We are long. This is a buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZKIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.