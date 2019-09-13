Aurora Cannabis: Phenomenal, But Disappointing

It is over-shadowed by their failure to set realistic expectations.

Source: Author based on company filings. All dollar totals herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had a phenomenal quarter. ACB took the leading position in the Canadian cannabis market with 23% market share, grew its revenue 52% sequentially, cut its EBITDA losses by 68% sequentially, and cut its operating cash flow deficit by 92% sequentially.

Shares fell 9% after hours on this news. Why? Because management promised the stars and the moon, but only gave us the moon.

"We are very comfortable in reiterating our earlier guidance of achieving positive EBITDA in our fiscal Q4 at April to June, 2019 with positive operational cash flow all in shortly thereafter." Glen Ibbott, Aurora CFO, Feb 12, 2019 "[Aurora Cannabis] anticipates net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of between $100 million and $107 million." Aurora Press Release, August 6, 2019

Aurora told investors they would be profitable in the June 2019 quarter. They made the claim in February, re-iterated the claim in May, and told us in August they continued to "track towards positive adjusted EBITDA." Aurora also missed their preliminary guidance range on revenue, falling $4.6 million below the midpoint of that range.

Without that guidance, the market would be happy with Aurora's results. These results were great... But they weren't as great as we were promised.

Market opportunity: First Canada, tomorrow the world

Source: Author based on data from Government of Canada.

Aurora's short-term growth will be driven by the expansion of the Canadian recreational cannabis market while its long-term growth will be driven by international legalization of medical and recreational cannabis.

Most of Aurora's revenue comes from the Canadian cannabis market, including both recreational and medical cannabis. Canada's medical cannabis markets are mature, nearly two decades after legalization. But Canada's recreational cannabis markets are growing rapidly after being legalized in October 2018.

Far from a failure, the Canadian recreational market grew 40-50% sequentially in the second quarter: Canadian recreational cannabis sales rose to $252 million, up 50% sequentially. Sales by weight rose to about 24.6 metric tons (equivalent, after converting cannabis oil), up 40% sequentially. These figures imply a small increase in retail revenue per gram.

Legal changes, additional stores, and prosecution of black-market products will drive continued market growth. In December, edibles and vape products will be legalized in Canada. These "cannabis 2.0" products are expected to generate about $2.7 billion/year once the market is mature, while the overall Canadian cannabis market may grow six-fold to as much as $6.1 billion according to analysts. It is likely to take three to five years for the Canadian recreational market to reach maturity.

Source: Aurora investor presentation.

Aurora's long-term growth will come from international expansion. Analysts believe the global cannabis market is worth US$100 billion today and will reach US$194 billion by 2025. Most of this market is currently inaccessible to Aurora: Cannabis is largely illegal globally and is federally illegal in the United States.

Aurora will benefit from cannabis legalization globally. Aurora is a leader in large-scale cannabis cultivation, which will allow it to export cannabis to legal markets around the world and to establish efficient cultivation centers in newly legalized markets. Today, Aurora's addressable market is perhaps a couple billion dollars. Over the next ten years, this addressable market may grow exponentially through rationalization of cannabis laws, especially in the United States and Europe.

Quarterly Results vs Preliminary Figures

Mar/2019 Jun/2019 QoQ Preliminary Figures Net revenue $65.1 $98.9 +52% $100-107 million Cannabis Revenue $58.6 $94.6 +61% $90-95 million Cannabis grown 15.6 t 29.0 t +86% "upper end" of25,000-30,000 kg Adjusted EBITDA ($36.6) ($11.7) -68% "Track towards positive adjusted EBITDA"

Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora's June 2019 quarter results could have been great but were spoiled by the company's over-aggressive preliminary figures and promises of positive adjusted EBITDA. Specifically, Aurora's results on net revenue and adjusted EBITDA were disappointing compared to expectations.

Aurora saw significant improvements in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA but failed to clear the hurdle that they set up last month. Perhaps Aurora should heed the wisdom of McKinsey & Company and Harvard Business Review and stop providing guidance.

Quarterly Results

Aurora segment revenue. Source: Author based on company filings.

Revenue: Aurora net revenue was up 52% sequentially to $98.9 million. Cannabis sales increased 157% to 17.8 tons. These are phenomenal results, although they look poor after Aurora guided towards a $100 to $107 million range and missed that range.

Aurora's medical cannabis business was strong, with 10% revenue growth. Canadian medical sales make up 85% of this business. Canadian sales grew 9% sequentially while European medical sales rose 12%. Aurora's Canadian medical patient count rose 10% to 84,729 as of June 30th and has risen another 6% since then.

Aurora and Canopy Growth recreational cannabis sales volumes in kilogram equivalents. Some figures estimated; excludes Canopy Growth's retail storefront sales. Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora's consumer (recreational) cannabis business was very strong, with 52% revenue growth. This increase was primarily due to a $14.4 million increase in dry cannabis sales. Aurora sold about 8.7 tons of consumer cannabis in the June quarter, beating rival Canopy Growth (CGC) by 16% excluding retail sales. These sales give Aurora ~23% market share for the quarter while Canopy Growth fell to 20% market share.

Aurora's wholesale cannabis sales grew $18 million to $20.1 million. Aurora sold 5,574 kilograms of cannabis at wholesale this quarter, up from 589 kilograms last quarter.

Looking forward, Aurora expects inconsistent quarter-to-quarter volumes due to the early stage development of the Canadian consumer market.

Source: Aurora Cannabis fourth quarter management's discussion and analysis.

Gross margins: Aurora's gross margins were flat sequentially, remaining at 56%. These margins are among the highest in the sector thanks to Aurora's Sky class facilities producing cannabis at large scale and low cost.

Despite selling wholesale cannabis at only $3.61/gram, Aurora delivered robust 61% gross margins on wholesale sales. Margins were higher due to lower conversion, packaging, and shipping costs.

Aurora sold its medical cannabis for $8.51/gram and earned 60% gross margins. Prices were stable sequentially and gross margins were flat as well.

Aurora sold its consumer cannabis for $5.17/gram, down 6% from the previous quarter. Despite that, gross margins rose 5 percentage points to 55%, due to economies of scale and a lower cash cost of production.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora's cash cost of production fell 20% to $1.14/gram. This decline was due to higher production volumes and higher plant yields, resulting in economies of scale on labor, utility costs, maintenance costs, and other overhead. Aurora expects to realize further efficiencies its "Sky Class" facilities achieve further scale, anticipating that cash costs to produce will decline to well below $1.00/gram.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Profitability: Aurora is much closer to profitability than they were last quarter. Despite substantial improvements, management has over-promised and under-delivered: Aurora promised profitability but delivered losses.

Source: Aurora Cannabis fourth quarter management's discussion and analysis.

Aurora reported adjusted EBITDA losses of $11.7 million, down 68% from $37 million last quarter. This figure excludes $28 million in share-based compensation and benefits from a $15 million favorable operating expense adjustment after the fourth quarter audit. (Without that adjustment, fourth quarter EBITDA would be lower but prior quarter EBITDA would be improved by the same amount.)

Aurora's EBITDA improved thanks to 52% sequential growth in revenue and gross profit while SG&A grew only 9%.

"We are very comfortable in reiterating our earlier guidance of achieving positive EBITDA in our fiscal Q4 at April to June, 2019 with positive operational cash flow all in shortly thereafter." Glen Ibbott, Aurora CFO, Feb 12, 2019 "I am happy to say that we are still tracking for positive EBITDA in [the June 2019] quarter." Cam Battley, Aurora CCO, May 15, 2019

Unfortunately, management promised more than these improvements. Aurora promised EBITDA profitability, and they did not deliver. This failure is disappointing, and the market has punished Aurora with heavy losses after hours:

Source: Nasdaq.

Operating cash flow improved dramatically, with losses falling to under $5 million this quarter after losing $55 million in cash flow last quarter. Aurora spent a further $167 million building out its enormous production capacity.

Cash position: Aurora ended the quarter with $173 million in cash, down $173 million from last quarter. After the quarter ended, Aurora sold its shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) for $86.5 million and up-sized its secured credit facility to $360 million.

Combined, this gives Aurora access to approximately $480 million. In March 2020, $230 million of convertible debt will come due, leaving approximately $250 million of other capital to complete Aurora's construction projects including Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2, which are 1,000,000+ square foot facilities in Alberta and Denmark, respectively. Both facilities are scheduled for completion in 2020.

Aurora's cash position looks modest next to their $167 million of capital expenditures this quarter. On their earnings call, Aurora expected Sep/2019 capital expenditures to remain high and then drop in future quarters. Given expansion plans in the United States and internationally, it is likely Aurora will raise more capital to complete its build outs and to repay its March 2018 convertible debt.

Thoughts

The Canadian recreational cannabis market is booming, with retail sales up 50% in the second quarter. Aurora matched these gains with terrific 52% sequential revenue growth and huge improvements in adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow losses. I expect Aurora to continue to grow in the coming years as the markets mature.

Unfortunately, Aurora also show itself in the foot by making promises it could not keep - consistently promising EBITDA profits in the fourth quarter and failing to hit its own preliminary revenue forecast range. The market punished Aurora for those missteps, and management should learn to provide more conservative guidance or to skip providing guidance altogether.

I remain bullish on Aurora Cannabis and bullish on the cannabis sector. The Canadian cannabis market is expanding rapidly, and Aurora will benefit from that expansion over the next three to five years. Aurora will also benefit from continued expansion of rational cannabis laws, in Canada, the United States, and in Europe. This could potentially open a US$194 billion market for Aurora and its peers, although I suspect that figure is too optimistic.

Source: TMX Money.

In the short-term, Aurora will continue to be volatile and valuation concerns persist. Aurora is down 9% after hours after missing its revenue and EBITDA guidance, and is nearly 50% off its October 2018 highs.

Even after its after-hours decline, Aurora had an enterprise value of approximately US$6.8 billion. Based on analyst estimates, shares trade at ~11x CY2020 sales and ~7x CY2021 sales. Those are high prices, and Aurora will need to do well to justify this valuation - not just in Canada, but also in the United States and Europe.

Thus far, Aurora's management is doing well at most things, although providing guidance is not among their strengths.

Happy investing!

