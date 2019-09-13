Lighting Up LiteLink's Promotional Pieces

What is this? You've lost me. Can I give you advice? Just simplify; there's just too much going on. You're evil, you're asthmatic, you're a robot. And what is the cape for? Are we going to the opera? I don't think so. Sorry. Goodbye. - Kahmunrah - 5th King of Egypt speaking to Darth Vader, Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian.

Introduction

Someone has been buying up advertising space on investment websites like Finviz.com, here on Seeking Alpha, and a handful of other sites in an attempt to promote LiteLink Technologies (OTCPK:LLNKF) Stock. I had noticed a similar situation years ago when I discussed two other banner advertising stocks, Nhale and Eternity Healthcare. I know this probably happens more frequently than we realize, but my experience has been that companies that advertise their stock as opposed to their products or services tend to be bad investments.

Company Profile

There is a lot going on with this company, or at least that is what they are telling us. They are into shipping logistics. It's blockchain. It's payment processing. It's deep learning and artificial intelligence. It's easy to get lost in all the claims that are being thrown around. So, let's simplify, shall we?.

LiteLink Technologies used to be ASX Blockchain Solutions. As of their last regulatory filing in May, the company had not achieved profitable operations, had accumulated a $12.8MM shareholder deficit since inception, and expected additional losses such that they had to disclose a going concern: "If the Company is unable to obtain adequate additional financing, the Company would be required to curtail its planned operations."

From the latest SEDAR annual filing we see from the balance sheet:

Organizationally, the company consists of three wholly-owned legal subsidiaries, AXS Innovations Inc. (“AXS”), Litelink Labs Inc. (“LLI”), and uBUCK Technologies SEZC (“uBUCK”). On their website, they advertise two business lines: 1ShiftLogistics, and uBUCK Pay. Let's take a look at each of the business lines. First we will see what the company says about their product, and then look at the product itself "in the marketplace".

1Shift

According to LiteLink Technologies, 1SHIFT is "an end to end, SaaS enterprise platform with a pricing model that is directly linked to the performance." They claim that 1SHIFT ties together an entire ecosystem of shippers, 3PLs, carriers and drivers using a single platform; an advancement that up to this point has never been achieved. Up until now, contracting loads, tracking shipments, proactively managing deliveries, and payments have all required separate software systems each with their own separate month costs. In interviews, the CEO has stated that the cost for the 1Shift software is only $1 per load.

Now, the company claims that the entire logistics package can be accessed and managed by app (words directly from the mouth of the CEO). So, let's take a look at the apps to see what we can find.

From Google Play, finding the interface is fairly simple. We see that the app is described as a truck driver application used to receive work within the 1Shift Ecosystem. We see that there has been a single 5 star review, and that it has been installed more than 10 times.

We find similar information from Apple, however Apple has 2 5-star reviews compared to Google. Notably, the app is for iOS devices only: iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. A search for a 1Shift app for Mac, or a 1Shift login portal came up empty.

Ok, so I'm not overwhelmed, especially since the app has been available for at least a quarter now. However, let's move on to the next part: the payment app that would allow these trucks to be paid in real time and to remit monies anywhere in the world instantly.

uBUCK Pay

According to the company uBUCK Pay is the intimate digital wallet. It allows one to make payments with uBUCK Cash, make online purchases at approved merchants, and even access cash at ATM's. They even claim that you can manage all your digital and fiat transactions via uBUCK Pay.

They claim that uBUCK Cash is a stable coin cryptocurrency that is backed by hard assets. Therefore it cannot vary in value. As a cryptocurrency, it is secured by the blockchain, so users are protected from fraud. It has also been claimed that the uBUCK Pay wallet can hold certain other digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum. However, the best feature has to be the uBUCK MasterCard.

But don't worry, you don't have to be a truck driver on the 1Shift platform in order to get and utilize the uBUCK app. LiteLink is actually targeting a much larger audience here - the unbanked and underbanked, as well immigrants sending remittances to family outside the US.

So, the promise is that anyone can purchase vouchers to load uBUCK Cash into a wallet from thousands of convenience stores nation wide, instantly convert the uBUCK Cash to bitcoin, send the bitcoin through a series of anonymous wallets around the world to another uBUCK Pay app where it is then converted back to uBUCK Cash and withdrawn at a local ATM using the uBUCK MasterCard. Wait ... that sounds like money laundering.

Well, I'm sure they have a very highly paid AML Compliance Officer, even though one is not named in any documents. But, here is a link to their KYC/AML Policy page just to make us feel better. So, we will let them deal with that and move on to the uBUCKS app itself

A search of Google Play apps comes up with nothing under uBUCK.

And, going back to the 1Shift App and pulling all apps under that developer shows nothing as well.

A search through Apple results in pretty much the same thing. No apps under the name uBUCK, and no other apps under LiteLink Labs. However, curiously enough, there is a uBUCKS app developed by uBUCKS Inc. But, it is not a payment processor or digital wallet.

Now, before we make unwarranted accusations, let's remember the uBUCK Pay is still in beta development. So, it is logical that the company is keeping the actual app out of public view until the actual launch; which, we can assume is coming very soon, at least according to the recent promotors.

The Promotors

It all started when I began to see the same pink sheet name and ticker on advertisements. For example from right here on Seeking Alpha:

And not just here, but also other financial web sites around the Internet that I occasionally browse, such as these:

Investing Trends is really only the most recent promoter of LiteLink Technologies. Additional promotional pieces have been published since May of this year by Proactive Investors UK, and multiple MicroSmallCap.com articles from June until Early September, (here, here, and here).

Who's Behind It?

I'm not going to get verbose here. Let's just look at the disclosures provided by the promotors and see who is paying the bills. First there is the one from Proactive Investors:

In exchange for publishing services rendered by the Company on behalf of LiteLink Technologies Inc. named herein, including the promotion by the Company of LiteLink Technologies Inc. in any Content on the Site, the Company receives from said issuer annual aggregate cash compensation in the amount up to Twenty Five Thousand dollars ($25,000).

Next we have the disclaimer from MicroSmallCap that is at the end of each promotional piece:

The Article and its dissemination were paid for by LiteLink Technologies Inc. Market Jar Media Inc. has or expects to receive payment from LiteLink Technologies Inc’s Digital Marketing Agency of Record (Native Ads Inc) in the amount of CAD $657,784 for 366 campaign days (251 business days).

And finally, the disclosure provided by Investing Trends:

This Advertorial was paid for by Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc indirectly through a third party in an effort to enhance public awareness of Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc and its securities. Endorser has received $2,500 USD in cash and may receive an additional $2,500 after 30 days in connection with this effort.

Now, that one is strange, so I did try to reach out to them for clarification on the details but to date have not had a reply. I do not understand why Leafbuyer Technologies would pay to have an article about LiteLink Technologies distributed to raise public awareness of their Leafbuyer Technologies. In addition, with the frequency of the ads, I do believe much more than $2,500 has been spend. Perhaps the company just forgot to update its disclosure on this one?

Conclusion

Ok, so let me get this straight. LiteLink Technologies, who recently disclosed a going concern due to a lack of funding, has spent over half a million dollars to raise investor awareness of its stock?

Not to immediately go full flame on about this, but really? After spending all that time and money developing the 1Shift Logistics to finally do what DHL, UPS, and DAT Systems has been unable to do in their entire histories? After all of the research and development that has gone into the uBUCK payment system? Oh wait!

According to the annual financial statements, they haven't spent any money on research and development:

And nothing since then either.

OK, that's it, they've lost me. There is really way too much going on here. They need to raise money or go out of business. So, they spend their money promoting their stock price. The company is not selling treasury stock to raise new funds, so who is selling the stock and benefiting from the company's actions? Don't tell me they couldn't have spent half a million wooing some investment bankers to put together a little syndicate to distribute their stock as long as the price was right.

So, I guess the price isn't right, and all those buyers from the banner ads will just have to suffer. Unless they decide to cash out now and, oh I don't know, go to the opera instead?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a suggestion to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.