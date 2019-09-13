AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: Significant Upside With Strong Downside Support

I see only a small amount of downside risk due to the separate listing of the undervalued Technologies business expected in H1 2020. This spin-off should create much shareholder value.

AMG is listed in the Netherlands, but reports its figures in USD. Thus, all financial figures and stock prices included in this article are in “$” currency unless otherwise stated. Downside and upside numbers are based on the share price as of 09/03/19.

Shares of Advanced Metallurgical Group AMVMF (AMG in short) were significantly under pressure the last 14 months with a decline of over 60%. Although their Q2 Ebitda declined 53% and their full-year guidance was revised from $200 mln ebitda to $120 mln, this huge drop in the stock was unjustified. My explanation for this will be doublefold. Firstly AMG Technologies, a high-tech subcontractor for different industries showing significant growth, should get a richer valuation than it gets today. Secondly there are important future catalysts for the Critical Materials division. The biggest one is the recycling doubling in 2021 which will improve EBITDA by $50 mln. The combination of current undervaluation and future growth in both divisions should create at least 233% upside in the coming 5 years, in my opinion. That is why AMG is my top pick.

How did AMG's earnings decline?

AMG had big short term problems in its three most important business units:

1. The biggest drag on profitability came from the vanadium business. AMG Vanadium calls itself the worldwide leading spent catalyst recycler. They have a very interesting business model, earning money from two factors. The primary factor is the fee AMG receives from companies as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) for recycling their catalysts. As the demand for recycling grows, these fees are rising significantly. Secondly they sell Ferrovanadium, which they extract from recycling catalysts, to big steel giants as Nucor (NUE). These revenues get divided between AMG and its catalyst supplier. (Source: AMG investor page)

AMG Vanadium can be profitable at all ferrovanadium prices if the price is not too volatile. This gives AMG a big competitive advantage versus vanadium miners such as Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF). Unfortunately, as I will explain in this section, the insane vanadium price volatility in H1 2019 (as you can see in the chart) made the business temporary loss-making. Vanadium prices rose significantly in 2018 as a consequence of new rebar standards implementing more vanadium in Chinese steel. This boosted earnings, but it also caused vanadium inventories to be very expensive as prices for 'buying' vanadium (sharing a piece of the vanadium revenues to the supplier) grew. The problem here is that vanadium prices fell drastically (75% in six months) as the new rebar standard was implemented poorly. On average, it takes AMG three to four months to sell vanadium inventories. As a consequence, inventories (bought in November to March) were much more expensive than selling prices (sold in March to July). As such, the vanadium stock was sold with a loss during the second quarter of 2019 and partly during the third quarter as well. We are talking about a short-term drag which, I guess, had a negative impact of around $20 mln on EBITDA. Furthermore, changing the inventory cost had a $45 mln negative impact on net income. The negative impact will last until the beginning of Q4, as CFO Jackson stated:

"It's written down to today's price. But that means that we don't have any margin if we sell it at today's price. We get $0.

To recap: AMG Vanadium made huge losses in Q2, will make no money in Q3 and in my opinion will eventually recover to normal profits in Q4 2019.

2. AMG Technologies had a temporary bad quarter as well, with EBITDA decreasing 40% QoQ to $11.4 mln. This was caused due to lower prices in the Titanium Alloys and Coatings business and timing effects in the Engineering business. As a consequence of seasonality (orders are very variable), they only signed $33 mln in orders in Q2. In contrast, they got a stunning $40 mln in new orders in July. Thus, this drawback can be seen as temporary.

3. AMG Brazil, focusing on lithium, had some difficult quarters as well. Lithium projects are very hard to ramp up. In my opinion, the AMG management underestimated this mine complexity. The project was loss-making in H1 2019, but management says that H2 will be much better. In June, the mine was at 85% capacity.

AMG's Current Valuation is Low

AMG has two very different strategic business divisions: AMG Critical Materials (with vanadium and lithium as main earnings drivers) and AMG Technologies (mainly focused on the aerospace market). These two units should get a separate valuation multiplier as the latter is much less cyclical. As you can see in the next chart, the aerospace engine market is expected to keep growing significantly. Many future orders are already signed, which makes it predictable. Predictable businesses deserve high multipliers in the stock market.

(Source: AMG Investor relations)

AMG Technologies valuation

CEO Heinz said

we should expect flat EBITDA in AMG Technologies basically year-on-year in 2019.

Thus, in my assumption I take $68 mln in EBITDA for 2019. This looks to be a transition year as AMG Technologies has achieved an EBITDA CAGR of 44% since 2015. I expect them to resume the growth trajectory with 20% annual EBITDA growth because Heinz stated in the cc that we can expect more growth ahead of us:

And it also refers to the titanium aluminide, which are especially strong and where we are about to increase our contractual position -- sales position substantially. So we might even announce that or have to announce it later. But that -- it gives a very positive picture and that is fully in line with our developing of an increased -- a sustainable increase in profitability of AMG Technologies based on our technology leadership in the engine technologies.

Other companies in this sector such as Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) and MTU Aero Engines (OTC:MTUAF) have a very rich 14-15x EV/EBITDA multiple. I am using a 9x multiple for AMG Technologies, as its market capitalization is much smaller.

(AMG Technologies value per share, own estimation)

Number of shares is based on 31,848,000 shares outstanding as of 12/31/18 minus the 2,000,000 shares cancellation from the buy back.

Critical materials valuation

As mentioned above, 2019 will be an exceptionally bad year for AMG Critical materials as vanadium and lithium problems will depress the profit. Total EBITDA is guided at $120 mln in 2019. As such, Critical Materials' EBITDA should be at least $52 mln. According to Heinz, the EBITDA run rate is $150 mln under normal circumstances (no extraordinary price fluctuations for vanadium). Consequently, 2020 EBITDA is expected to be at least $150 mln. Hereafter, there will be two important expansions that will improve profitability. Firstly, AMG will start a new project, called Spodumene One Plus, to increase the capacity from 90,000 to 120,000 tons per annum in 2021. The CapEx for SP1 plus will be about $25 million. AMG has low operational costs of $270/mt, while current spot prices are $680/mt. Thus, it would create $12.3 mln annual ebitda. Secondly, AMG announced that it will at least double its recycling capacity in 2021, which would probably start adding to profitability in 2022. I guess that Cambridge 1, the current recycling factory, creates $50 mln annual EBITDA (consisting of fees and vanadium sales). Thus, this new facility (Cambridge 2) should add at least another $50 mln in EBITDA. But that's without including the rising fees. CEO Heinz said something very interesting about this:

If I have an order of magnitude recycling fees, presently of $30 million. And if I have a rising recycling fee scenario in future applicable to Cambridge 2. And let's assume redoing pro forma the present scenario, I would have then a recycling fee of $50 million order of magnitude, reflecting the fees of the future and if I then double -- for just a second. And if I then double $50 million because Cambridge 2 has the same capacity as Cambridge 1, then the recycling fee component of this operation is $100 million. And that is by far the largest element of decision-making. I would do Cambridge 2 based on recycling fees only, because it's a very positive number.

Thus, on top of this $50 mln of EBITDA growth, we can add another $40 mln as a consequence of recycling fee growth.

I use a 4x EV/EBITDA multiple for this division which is very low because it is currently seen as a cyclical business, operating in mining and materials. In Q2 for example, the prices of AMG's materials portfolio were the lowest in the history of the company. Consequently, EBITDA sank by a stunning 66% YoY in this division. This huge price volatility gets investors anxious and this leads to low multiples. In fact, the downside for this $52 mln EBITDA is very little, as the prices are already at their all-time low. Still we should stay conservative with the value assigned to this division, as supply-demand fluctuations for the materials are very hard to predict.

(AMG Critical Materials value per share, own estimation)

Sum of the parts valuation

Now we arrive at the sum of the parts valuation. All expenses are included in the sum of both divisions, which makes AMG's total EBITDA. There are no other expenses that need to be included in my value estimation. As you can see in the table, value per share could grow to $71.96 in 2024, a 233% gain from today's share price. Adding both divisions together, EBITDA could grow from $120 mln in 2019 to $353 mln in 2024 based on my calculations. This is in line with the new long-term guidance of $350 mln. AMG management hit their last long term guidance of $200 mln 4 years in advance. As such, it is very likely for them to hit this guidance as well. As a consequence of the temporary earnings decline, 2019 upside appears to be low. The 48% 2020 upside is more relevant as earnings should be normalized at that point of time. Thus, investing in AMG can offer you both significant short term and long term upside.

(AMG's upside potential table, own estimation)

Downside support: AMG Technologies' spin-off

The most appealing part of this top pick is the limited downside risk. AMG Technologies' spin-off (expected somewhere in H1 2020) will create downside support for the stock. As calculated above, the division should be valued $21.07 per share based on $82 mln EBITDA in 2020 and a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of 9. If the Technologies division could achieve this valuation via a separate listing, it will be very unlikely that AMG stock would drop below this $21.07 point. Of course the Technologies spin-off could lose part of its value if earnings would decline. But looking at the growth of this market and CEO Heinz' view, this probability is very low:

Given the growth opportunities across the technology offerings of AMG Engineering and the product offerings of AMG Titanium & Coatings into the aerospace engine value chain and given the business opportunities embedded in opening up the Build-Own-Operate business model, successfully demonstrated by Heat Treatment Services for applications in the metallurgical upgrading value chain, AMG is presently completing a long-term business plan that lays the groundwork for the option to organize AMG Technologies as a separately listed company.

(Source: AMG investor relations)

Conclusion

To conclude, AMG's stock price got hammered as they are having a very rough 2019. For long term investors, this creates a big buying opportunity as this downward pressure is only a temporary phenomenon caused primarily by vanadium volatility. This stock is my top pick as it offers both a growth story as downside support. This is translated in 233% upside potential ($71.96 target vs. current $21.60 share price) over 5 years with only 2.5% ($21.07 Technologies value vs. $21.60) downside.

