Napco Security Technologies Selloff Offers An Opportunity

The company benefits from operational leverage and we see no objections to higher share prices from a valuation perspective.

The company's new products provide even more opportunities to boost its high-margin, fast growing recurring revenues.

The shares sold off big-time after Q4 results which looks more like profit taking than anything really disappointing.

We did argue over a year ago that Napco Security Technologies (NSSC), the security company, had considerable upside and so it turned out to be with the stock up nearly 80% since we wrote that article, despite the considerable decline at the start of September:

There is quite a bit that is going right for the company and this can be summarized:





But the shares have plunged considerably after their Q4 earnings and we are hard pressed to find a convincing reason for that. Here is what they do (from the earnings deck):

Growth

The company has multiple growth drivers:

Recurring revenue from IoT smart home: higher margins, higher valuation

School and other public places security

Manufacturing from the Dominican Republic

Operational leverage in SG&A

New product launches

Recurring revenue

The company has a goal to generate a $40M annual run-rate in recurring revenue by June 2021, in Q2 they hit just over half of that ($20.4M). Recurring revenues grew 44% in Q4 and 45% for the year so they become an ever bigger part of the revenue stream.

Their alarm division is driving this growth, from the Q4CC:

Demand for our recurring revenue products is coming from alarm communication, including fire, intrusion and the growth of the smart home category.

From the earnings deck:

Recurring revenues are of course very attractive, not only because of the recurring dimension, but they generate much higher gross margins (78% versus 44% for the company as a whole) and tend to carry much higher stock valuations.

With the advent of IoT and the smart home, the opportunities for generating recurring revenues is likely to increase, here is management (Q4CC):

We expect that the $40 million is the number that we're going to hit in June 30, 2021 year. We think that with the AT&T, the iSecure and some of the locking products which we are going to be generating recurring revenue, which is revolutionary for the business never been done before but the whole industry bloc traditionally don't generate recurring revenue. They're one-off sales, but our versions of the locks generate recurring revenue. The installation companies as well as to get users.

School safety

It's not difficult to see the rationale here, from the earnings deck:

And it's not just schools that face increasing security risks, it's other public places as well (churches, hospitals, dorms, etc.). There is lots of funding available from the Federal government, states, local government and even the schools and universities themselves.

Their school safety solutions mainly contain lockdown products, from the earnings deck:

And from the Q4CC:

And our line of school security is to why this school security inline in the industry and that we make standalone and we make remote control, we make systems where you can have a man trap and lock an active shooter between doorways... I could see five years of continuous school growth ahead of us and the big money is starting to really come down.

New products

iSecure, from the PR:

The iSecure Cellular Alarm System is designed with the new breed of professional installers and savvy consumers in mind. Quick installation times and rich feature sets that the market demands today are the keys to this new innovation. The systems feature up to 80 zones for intrusion and fire, smartphone app for security, automation and alerts and uses a professional 4Ah battery for the longest power outage protection. Programming the system is completed via a smartphone app removing the need for a PC or laptop and software to learn. The iSecure Go-Anywhere smart-hub has the ability to be placed anywhere in a residence or small business for best cellular signal reception and also to eliminate burglars from smashing it to disable the alarm system upon entering the premise unlike the competitors' alarm systems. The iSecure will be sold in three different kits with either a wireless LCD keypad, a wireless color 4.3" touch screen or a connected home-video- security 7" touchscreen as options.

Which is creating another recurring revenue generating opportunity. Their StarLink line of universal fire, intrusion alarms and IoT communicators have now added the AT&T LTE network versions (they already had Verizon versions). Adding a second big carrier should considerably expand demand for these products. Management stressed the importance of this (Q4CC):

We expect that between AT&T radios and iSecure and iSecure has a radio built into it, so that every alarm that's installed going forward of iSecure, which we expect to be a real volume producer, will generate recurring revenue for us. And having it on all these networks is very important.

So the new products are also liable to give a boost to recurring revenues, which would make shareholders happy.

Q4 results

Q4 results while meeting EPS expectations and slightly beating revenue expectations weren't as good as the results for FY2019:

Revenue growth was 9% for Q4 and 12% for FY2019.

Net income increased 28% in Q4 but 60% in FY2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% in Q4 but 51% in FY2019.

The company didn't provide any formal guidance for 2020, what they do provide is the aim of getting to a $40M run rate on recurring revenues and $100M of hardware sales by June 30, 2021.

Margins





Margins have trended up, which isn't surprising:

Gross margin benefits from the increasing importance of high margin (78%) recurring revenues.

Gross margin benefits from the company's low cost manufacturing base in the Dominican Republic, more so now that competitors which have operations in China are affected by tariffs.

Two of the three point gross margin decline in Q4 was the result of the introduction of the AT&T version of the StarLink products being discounted at introduction and 1 point was due to the product mix (which varies from quarter to quarter).

Operational leverage; SG&A increased only 3% in Q4, with revenue increasing 9%, and fell to 21% of sales versus 23% last year.

Cash





The decline in cash flow from earlier in the year has to do with the inventory build up in relation to the introduction of several new products, like iSecure, the new Marks anti-ligature lock and the new line of AT&T LTE StarLink Radio.

The company has a healthy balance sheet with zero debt, $8M in cashy (up from $5.3M a year ago). Management ows 38% of the outstanding shares.

Valuation





With improved results came improved recognition from investors in the form of expanding valuation multiples, but this is mostly the result for the rapid growth of high margin recurring revenue streams.

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.89 for FY2020, rising to $1.26 the year after. We see some (but limited) room for further multiple expansion.

Conclusion

The company is establishing itself as an integrated security company thriving on a number of tailwinds, like the advent of the IoT and the connected home, and the increasing concerns of school security.

The company is innovative and has a low cost manufacturing platform that gives it a leg up against some of the competition. Net income is rising pretty fast as a combination of expanding gross margin and operational leverage.

We think that the present weakness in the shares offers an opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSSC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.