Roku: Priced To Perfection

The market has already priced in the best-case scenario. As a result, I won't be buying shares until we have a decent correction.

Source: Mashable

Roku (ROKU) is currently trading ahead of average analysts’ price target ($129/share). There is no strong signal that Roku will recreate its huge successes outside the United States. Due to a strong demand for tech stocks and stocks built on a tech platform, its valuation doesn't betray a market top. We have more room to go from here as data indicates a heavy preference for video streaming services in the near term. This is going to stretch the valuation and I won't be adding more shares above the current price.

Bears are calling a top on Roku's valuation due to the level of competition in the video streaming space. When you remember what tech giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have done to their competitors in the early stages of their growth, it's easy to worry if Roku will survive a counteroffensive onslaught of Amazon (AMZN), Google and Apple not to add other brands like Comcast (CMCSA), Disney (DIS), and AT&T (T).

What's Roku's competitive advantage?

Roku pays attention to details where others don't. While most competitors are about gaining market share by slashing the price of streaming devices and TVs, Roku takes it a step further by curating the best and widest array of content for viewers. It helps content providers onboard new customers and it partners with TV manufacturers to include its operating system in smart TVs. It also provides targeted advertising to its viewers while providing measurement tools to advertisers to improve ROAS.

Essentially, Roku doubles down where others stop. It is this extra effort that has helped in accumulating users and advertisers. A lot of detractors think content publishers will leave for other platforms. Given Roku’s current momentum, the company is fast becoming the Google Search of the video streaming market.

I’m sure bears made the same argument in Google’s formative years that website publishers will pull out of Google's crawlable web catalog. In reality, content publishers need aggregators like Roku to survive. Platforms like Netflix (NFLX) need TV viewers for survival. As the chart below depicts, most viewers prefer to consume long-form video content using a TV.

Source: Vox

Going forward, the likes of Netflix and Hulu need Roku to survive. Netflix’s success is Roku’s success. At 38% of the U.S. streaming install base, Roku is fast approaching the critical mass in which content creators won’t be able to overlook it.

Roku has also stated its willingness to sacrifice gross profit in pursuit of market share. Roku will take the most hit in a market share tug-of-war as bigger competitors have cash in excess of Roku's market cap. Regardless, the future of video streaming is bright. A third of the U.S broadband household owns a streaming device, according to a Harvard business school research. In the short term, there remains enough to go round for big players. Investors can forget about profits from device sales as competitors are retailing their streaming sticks at next to nothing.

Instead, the focus will be on the TV ad revenue, which will be the bread and butter of Roku’s revenue going forward. Added to this is the revenue from its partnerships with TV manufacturers to include its OS in new smart TVs, and subscription sales through its platform.

When we examine these platform revenue streams, there is no reason not to expect them to keep growing. The UX for streaming video content will only get better as faster networking standards are released (5G). This will drive more households to cut the cord.

Valuation

Source: Google Trends

The data suggests that Google Chromecast is already skating where the puck will be. In fact, if you check the YouTube search result, the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes up first. This might raise some skepticism about Roku’s ex-US market. It’s hard to see Roku raking in the same volume of revenue and ad dollar it is making in the United States.

In terms of financial efficiency, Roku's operating expenses have increased while COGS has dropped. This is due to the mix shift in revenue from hardware to advertising. Operating margin hasn’t improved. Investors should watch out for the growing stock-based compensation as it serves to mask the true value of its free cash flow. This is often the first sign that we are deep in overvaluation territory.

On its balance sheet, Roku carries $385 million in cash and short-term investment. Its inventory isn’t bloated though accounts payable and accrued expenses have ballooned in recent quarters.

Roku trades at a P/S of 20 and an EV/Sales of 21. y/y, revenue growth is approx. 50%, profit margin is 44% while EBITDA margin is -2%. Given that margins won’t be improving anytime soon due to competition, I will be wary of initiating a significant position at the current price. I know some investors are feeling the FOMO pain, but it's best to keep the emotions in check as a correction at this point will be worse than a rally.

Conclusion

While Roku has created technology solutions that will make it easy for consumers to access and stream their video content, there is no clear evidence that the business will enjoy the same level of success it is enjoying in the United States as it intensifies its global expansion strategy. The valuation suggests there is a strong probability for a final upward valuation ride. After this, it will dawn on everyone that U.S. ARPU is significantly different from non-U.S. ARPU. This will clarify all cloudy projections and kick-start the first phase of the correction of the stock.

Investors should watch out for a rally towards a market cap of $25 billion driven by more demand for media and video streaming stocks in the near term. Afterward, let’s all brace for the unimaginable.

Lastly, if a rally doesn't happen before the next earnings report, investors should brace for a correction as the stock has already priced in an earnings beat and a subsequent guidance raise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.