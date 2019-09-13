Overlooking The Fundamentals

The stock market has been all about the Fed and trade war with China over the last eighteen months.

If we look at the last eighteen months of activity on Wall Street, it can be summarized by two main themes: 1) trading around Fed's policy decisions; and 2) trading around the US-China trade war conflict. Somewhere in the process investors have lost sight of more fundamental reasons, such as the state and health of the economy.

Whenever important economic variables are published, such as employment data, retail numbers or the CPI, traders evaluate them in the framework of future Fed's decision-making, as opposed to the health and fundamentals of the actual economy. At times, this evaluation rises to paradoxical levels, as weak data is welcomed as an indicator of dovish Fed's policy.

From a historical perspective, it is fairly uncommon for the market to zero in on two specific themes over such an extended period of time. As a result, it makes major moves in either direction on seemingly minor headlines, such as a decision to delay an increase of China tariffs from October 1 to October 15.

Hypothetically, let's say a trade deal of some kind is reached with China, while the Federal Reserve signals continuous rate-cutting over the next several months. What would the market do next, after its initial upward response to both of these positive events, followed by some momentum buying. We are at a late stage expansion cycle, which precludes any meaningful multiple expansion. As a result, what may end up happening is that the Street starts paying greater attention to the underlying macro variables. And, once it does, it will find that investment and housing activities have substantially slowed down in recent months, while the economy's manufacturing component is contracting. It will find that on a Y/Y basis employment numbers are shrinking, while the consumer may be in his last phases of aggressive spending, before a downturn ensues. Understandably, the market will react negatively - and with a force.

Except that... none of these variables are likely to get better soon. Free trade is unlikely to save them, while the Federal Reserve should have only a marginal effect. Once the market starts paying closer attention to the underlying fundamentals, many investors may decide to stay on the sidelines longer than before. Swift returns to the previous highs, as we have witnessed them this year, may no longer be possible.

This is, ladies and gentlemen, how you enter a bear market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.