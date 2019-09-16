Retirement Advisor: Aggressive Vs. Conservative - A False Dichotomy (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Citing statistics showing the top 5% of Japanese savers do only slightly better than the bottom 5% of U.S. investors, AllianceBernstein suggests that excessive conservatism is the greater risk.
This podcast (4:39) argues that aggressive vs. conservative is a false dichotomy, that it’s the investing process that matters. Indeed, being aggressive and conservative at the same time can help investors achieve their goals with less anguish along the way.