Retirement Advisor: Aggressive Vs. Conservative - A False Dichotomy (Podcast)

Summary

AllianceBernstein reports that retirement underfunding is increasing, such that, by 2050, the average Japanese woman will outlive her savings by 20 years and the average American man by eight years.

Citing statistics showing the top 5% of Japanese savers do only slightly better than the bottom 5% of U.S. investors, AllianceBernstein suggests that excessive conservatism is the greater risk.

I argue that aggressive vs. conservative investing is a false dichotomy, and is obviated by a process that can make investing less stressful.