Alta Mesa BK: Red Flags, Timeline, And Why I Repeatedly Told Clients, Prospects And Friends To Avoid It

Alta Mesa (AMR) filed for bankruptcy September 12, 2019, completing a less than two year path from $10 to $0.07 and the destruction of billions of dollars of investor money, much of which was from Riverstone and Bayou City. This is the first I'm communicating publicly about it, but I've been on the sidelines since a pre-IPO round that I recommended avoiding, to the chagrin of eager participants who solicited my feedback. Below I share the various points I recommended avoiding Alta Mesa and my reasoning at the time.

1) Pre-IPO: Bayou City led a pre-IPO funding round for Alta Mesa. A number of institutional investors participated, and some of them asked for my thoughts on the deal. There were several potential problems with it.

Potential conflict of interest. A partner at Bayou City had been a senior finance executive at Alta Mesa from 2008 to 2014. This raised a potential conflict that did not seem well addressed. Unsophisticated funding partners solicited. This reminded me of the old story of the oil deal and the lobster. If it seems too good to be true, and you're not there at the Maine lobster market or the allegorical equivalent, it probably is too good to be true. Soliciting hundreds of millions of dollars from pension funds, endowments and foundations when hundreds of billions had already been aggregated by sophisticated investment funds for this exact kind of deal was concerning. Unsurprisingly considering the above, the "too good too be true" valuation touted didn't stand up to scrutiny. Land values were touted as discounted vs other transactions, but those transactions were in a higher pressure area with more active operators and more high rate of return well results. And they were at a premium to valuations of publicly traded comparables in closer proximity - not a good sign

2) Silver Run II - The SPAC and the Deal:

The first part of this was easy. SPACs have a horrible track record. SPAC stands for special purpose acquisition vehicle, where a management team or private equity firm with a "fundable" track record or story raise "blank check" money to acquire an asset. They tend to do poorly post deal closing, partly because typically 20% of the pro-forma shares are awarded to the management and associated banks and private equity funds, which is a high upfront cost, and because of the often lower quality of the businesses that choose to merge into a SPAC (a circular phenomenon because of the fees and the poor historical performance). Another fund manager told the WSJ in an April 2019 article about Alta Mesa: "SPACs are the most egregious example in the industry of executive misalignment with investors." Deal optimized for high public market valuation rather than best economics. I actually met with a senior executive leading Silver Run II's deal selection process at an industry conference, prior to Silver Run II's selection of Alta Mesa as their merger participant. At the time, Centennial (CDEV), which that executive was also involved with and had been Silver Run I, had outperformed the market and was trading for nearly 2x its deal price. I suggested that the executive look to Canada for Silver Run II, as Riverstone (the Private Equity firm that brought both Silver Run I and II to market) had a highly successful portfolio company there in the Montney shale. I was involved in RMP Energy at the time (renamed Iron Bridge and bought out by a Warburg Pincus backed private equity firm for a 78% premium a year later). The executive acknowledged the superior running room and economics in the Montney, but pointed out the public market preference and valuation premium for Permian and other "hot" US shale plays. Months later, Silver Run II announced a deal with Alta Mesa on the edge of the STACK shale play. The deal was struck at many times the valuation of Iron Bridge and its neighboring companies, despite inferior economics and a higher cost to acquire additional inventory. Expensive on cash flow and reserves but going to "grow into it". In oil and gas investments, one of the most dangerous things to do is to buy into a high valuation project on the hope that the company will grow into it. While Alta Mesa had achieved significant growth by the time of the deal announcement, it had come at a high cost, and with a high percentage of existing production coming from recent wells, it would require substantial capital beyond cash flow to just keep production flat. Ramping up capital expenditure further to accomplish the growth necessary to "grow into" the valuation meant exacerbating an already high corporate production decline rate, requiring high future capital expenditure to sustain whatever growth would be accomplished. This incurred financing, operational, and geologic risk that did not appear to be priced into the upfront high valuation. Operational and geologic risk. "Growing into it" meant drilling more wells per section, drilling into additional zones beyond zones that had already been tested, and drilling on land that hadn't yet been heavily developed with horizontal multi stage fracking and that was likely less prospective (as it hadn't already commanded capital to develop it). And effectively managing an increasing number of active drilling rigs would have been a monumental task even if project had incurred less geologic risk. Any individual risk could have been mitigated or managed, but the combined set of them were overwhelming, particularly considering the high valuation from doing a deal in a "hot resource play" like the STACK.

3) Multiple break points post-deal - every quarter brought a new disappointment:

Data by YCharts

In the first quarter as a post announcement company, with the stock hovering near $10, investors were excited about Alta Mesa's potential to exceed growth targets and the potential benefit of upcoming research reports touting the company's prospects. A quick check of state data and performance of nearby public and private company well performance indicated to me that that was unlikely. I was pitched the stock by investment bank sales people, other fund managers and analysts, and clients and prospects around Houston and elsewhere. I responded by pointing out the data on SPACs under-performing as well as with the performance of nearby competitors. Some sold, most held or added to their position. The first quarter did not exceed expectations and the stock fell from $10 to $7. In the next quarter, with more data and changes in Alta Mesa's presentation removing some of the granular well data in the pre-IPO presentations, it was increasingly obvious that production would miss expectations. Private equity fund managers and hedge fund analysts and managers fervently pitched the stock at conferences and other industry events, pointing to industry wide well productivity improvements and the likely-hood of a "production beat". More wealthy Houstonians and others poured money into the stock, counting on the reputation of the Chairman, former CEO of Anadarko (APC) and the private equity firm backers, along with general industry trends. There was continued disinterest in actual well data from the area and performance of nearby operators, and changes in reporting that indicated a high probability of a "miss". The second quarter was a miss and the stock would fall to $4. In the next quarter, guidance was reduced after the miss. However, growth was still guided by the company in the high double digits % year over year, with nearly 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day forecast as the 2018 exit rate. This was despite a substantial miss and outspend of projected capital expenditures. The narrative was still bullish, ostensibly management was now "sandbagging" numbers and was lowering the target to "beat and raise". As the stock fell, I started to hear about the promise of a "beat" from odd places, like Calgary, and other similarly odd and unpromising sources of insight into production expectations of an Oklahoma unconventional oil and gas company. Public data was still not cited, and mentioning it and nearby results was not considered polite conversation, but I continued to do so anyway. A buyback in the quarter repurchased 3.1 million shares at $4.76 per share, and the buyback authorization would be increased at the end of the quarter by another $50 million. These shares at the open today trade for $0.07. Despite no longer showing well by well data in the corporate presentation, Alta Mesa executives and officers hopefully had access to their own company's production data, which was missing their own recent guidance, and their capital expenditures, which were exceeding that guidance, and the company continued with the share buyback. And private equity fund insiders purchased millions of dollars of stock in the market, buying over 3 million shares at prices ranging from $4.25 to $4.41. The miss at the end of this quarter would drive the share price down close to $1. In the next quarter, the CFO "retired," and then a month later a "leadership transition" was announced, with Alta Mesa's CEO and COO resigning and stepping down from the board. With James Hackett (Alta Mesa's famous Chairman who had been CEO of Anadarko) now in as interim CEO, the stock was pitched as a "turnaround story." "Its down to $1, how low can it go? It was recently a $10 stock. Jim would only come back if it could be turned around." Unfortunately, by this point, an offsetting operator had filed for bankruptcy, and it was even more clear that there was more geologic risk than anticipated in the high IPO price and that the attempt to "grow into the valuation" had also not overcome operational challenges. Negative area and Alta Mesa specific well data was overlooked in consideration of the turnaround possibility with Mr. Hackett more directly involved. And some viewed the stock as "not worth selling" as it had already fallen 90% from their cost basis. Another miss at the end of the quarter, and the stock collapsed another 70% in early 2019.

And now Alta Mesa has filed for bankruptcy. Nearly all of the institutional capital deployed, and the increasingly disparate capital deployed into "buying the dip" and betting on production "beats" and then a "turnaround," has now been destroyed. And I am fortunate to have avoided it the whole way down, and to have recommended to clients, prospects and friends, at every turn, to focus on the risk/reward and other red flags and to avoid Alta Mesa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.