Cosan Management Executing Through Trying Times And A Big Buyback Supports The U.S. Shares

Cosan Ltd. shares no longer look significantly undervalued, but management quality is high and this is a name to watch for a pullback.

Cosan Ltd. management has consistently said that buybacks are their major priority for capital, and the company has launched a large tender offer.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) shares have continued to perform since my last update, rising almost 20% as the underlying companies continue to execute well in a challenging environment in Brazil and as management shows it’s willing to aggressively buy back shares when there’s a significant gap between Cosan Ltd. and the underlying value of Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) and Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA).

I don’t see much reason for near-term optimism on the sugar or ethanol markets, and African swine fever is likely to continue pressuring Chinese demand for soy, but Cosan SA should still generate respectable free cash flow through this downturn due to its Comgas gas utility operations, and management has clearly shown they will support Cosan Ltd. through buybacks. The upside in Cosan Ltd. doesn’t look so exciting now, but I continue to believe this is a well-run conglomerate leveraged to economic growth in Brazil, and it would definitely be a name to reconsider at a lower level.

A Big Tender Sends The Shares Higher

In late August, Cosan Ltd. announced a tender offer for up to $357.5 million of CZZ shares at prices ranging from $12 to $14.10. Subsequently, management updated the offer to cover a share price range of $13.05 to $15.50. If this offer is fully subscribed, it could reduce the float of Cosan Ltd. shares by 21% to 25% (only about 45% of Cosan Ltd’s fully diluted share count floats freely).

Cosan is funding this tender primarily through debt; the company issued $750 million in new 5.5% bonds maturing in 2029 back in late July. Management subsequently tendered for up to $500M of the company’s outstanding 5.95% notes and ultimately bought back just under $300 million of that debt.

At this point, I don’t believe Cosan Ltd. is overstretching the balance sheet, and management has made it abundantly clear that collapsing the discount in Cosan Ltd. shares (relative to Cosan SA and Rumo SA) is a priority. Given the complications in a more fundamental restructuring of the holding company structure, I think buying Cosan Ltd. shares at a discount to underlying fair value is no worse than a reasonable use of capital, though I think the holding company discount is likely to persist to some degree.

Meanwhile, Back In Brazil…

Second quarter results were disappointing for both Cosan SA and Rumo SA, though I think management is doing relatively well in the context of a more challenging than expected macro environment.

Cosan SA is being pressured on several fronts. A weaker than expected economic recovery in Brazil has been weighing on fuel consumption (Otto cycle volume was still up 9% in Q2, though, and diesel volume was up 10%), and lower crude oil prices have put some pressure on ethanol prices. Ethanol prices have also been impacted more recently by the Brazilian government’s decision to raise the duty-free ethanol import quota by 25%. While Cosan saw 3% overall fuel price increases in the second quarter (before the quota change), pricing could be under more pressure in the second half of the year.

Sugar also remains under pressure, as India’s government continues to encourage overproduction by subsidizing exports. Global sugar prices have fallen about 11% year-to-date, and while Cosan has done what it can to hedge its exposure, this supply glut is going to take time to resolve. The possibility of lower yields in Thailand and the EU (weather-related) is somewhat encouraging, but India is the bigger swing factor at this point.

It’s also worth noting that, relative to peers like Adecoagro (AGRO) and Sao Martinho (SMTO3.SA), Cosan SA has only limited production flexibility. While the Brazilian industry as a whole can shift as far as 65%/35% ethanol/sugar (and Adecoagro has even more flexibility), Cosan SA can’t go much beyond 50/50 for any sustained period (ethanol was 52% of production in the second quarter).

Rumo, too, has seen some pressures on the business outside of management control. Second quarter revenue (up 4%) missed expectations by about 4% as volume (up 7%) was pressured by weaker Chinese demand for soy due to the swine fever outbreak. While industrial volume rose 13% and could improve further with an economic recovery in Brazil, volatile global crop prices and Chinese demand make it more difficult to forecast volumes in the second half. On a more positive note, despite the weaker revenue, Rumo did still beat EBITDA margin expectations by 80bp.

Continuing To Build For The Future

Cosan SA and Rumo SA continue to build for a better future. Cosan SA’s Raizen joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is a rumored bidder for some of the Petrobras (PBR) refineries that the government is looking to privatize, and management has been clear that they are willing to expand the Raizen Combustiveis operations (including last year’s expansion into Argentina). Cosan SA also announced a JV with Mexico’s FEMSA (FMX) that will see FEMSA become involved with managing Select brand convenience stores.

As far as Rumo, management has already made extensive progress with the turnaround, but there are still expansion plans on the board (new concessions).

It’s also worth noting that management (at the Cosan SA level) has made it clear that they take a broad view of their potential areas of operation. While the company chose not to acquire a stake in Vale (VALE), they did explore the possibility. I believe Cosan SA’s preference is to invest in adjacent/similar operations (refining, fuel distribution, utility operations), but management is clearly willing to look at a wide range of asset classes to create long-term shareholder value.

The Outlook

My near-term outlooks for Cosan SA and Rumo SA are both a little weaker, but my longer-term views are still positive and the stronger-than-expected margins at Rumo do lead me to modestly boost my fair value estimate. I expect long-term revenue growth of around 4% from Cosan SA, with FCF margins in the 2% to 3% range, as I believe sugar prices will eventually recover and I believe the company can continue to gain share in retail fuel distribution in Brazil. For Rumo, I expect high single-digit revenue growth and much stronger FCF margins down the road, but the company will be looking at significant capex investments in the near term to support its growth plans.

The net sum-of-the-parts valuation for Cosan Ltd. in my model comes out to $16/share.

The Bottom Line

With Cosan Ltd. shares up on the tender offer, I don’t see as much upside potential now. I don’t think Cosan Ltd. is a bad hold (it’s still modestly undervalued), but investors should note the risk that the holding company discount widens if/when there is another bout of anxiety about Brazil’s economy/market. Should that happen, I’d consider a more aggressive positive stance.

