10- And 30-Year Interest Rates Up, Yesterday's Close Moderated, Headline Risk Neutralized. New Highs, Here We Come

We didn't surge into the close, and this was a good thing

In yesterday's note, I introduced the possibility of a melt-up. Such an occurrence is hard to recognize when it is happening because a rally is a good thing. We all know however that too much of a good thing is a bad thing; good thing that melt-ups are rare. What brought that concern was the mechanical nature of the closes we've had this week. Yesterday, while we did close higher, the high was moderated toward the end, ending the pattern. Yet, there is no specific reason today; we are reaching for new highs today. Except for the bonds.

Bonds are still crashing

The bond market is much larger than the stock market. The 10-year and the 30-year are sliding in a significant even historical pace. This has to be pushing a lot of players out of bonds and into stocks. The momentum in interest rates is clearly on the up; the 10 is over 1.8% and the 30 is over 2.2%. The imagination is not stretched to see 2% and 2.5% respectively next week. If you and I can easily see it, the weak hands trying to trade bonds are breaking into a sweat right now. Is there any mystery that stocks are receiving bond refugees in droves? Looking back on the dive in interest rates, it too seemed to drop mechanically ever-lower every day for weeks. The explanation was the 17 trillion in negative rates worldwide, but why didn't it happen when the overseas debt was -$10 Billion? A normal chart formation meanders that did not happen with this drop; it also didn't happen with the stock's big rally back December 2017 and ending January 1, 2018, with a precipitous drop to March 2018. Finally, who can forget that drop in December? It went straight down, with no real explanation. You will hear, it was Powell's rate raise, and it was recession fears; those were explanations after the fact. To my eye, that drop, straight down as it was, seemed mechanical, and then the equally sharp rally from January, if the fear was so great from December why did it pop up as precipitously? I want us to be ready if a melt-up does happen going into year-end. If we can make it past October with a bullish premise, we may run strongly to new highs going into December. Why?

Headline Risk Neutralized

Right now, Powell's 0.25% cut in rates is all but assured, and if he can finesse the press release, the Fed will be out of the picture for the rest of the year. China is making all the right noises, and Trump is responding positively. It looks like September preliminary talks has a good chance of agreement for the next step towards October. I found it very interesting that yesterday rumors of an interim agreement was hastily shouted down, and then later Trump was talking about the possibility of such a deal. This, to me, is the only possible way to deal with the Chinese successfully. Trump might make the decision that in order to win in 2020, an interim deal with the promise of working on the harder items in the next term makes the most sense. Perhaps Trump has decided that his more bellicose tweets aren't working for him anymore, except going after Powell, which John Q. Public hardly cares about. Even if it doesn't happen in October, there is enough hopium for now to power the indexes to new highs, perhaps even past my 3,038 guesstimate as soon as next week.

The chart looks fantastic

It is easy to see a cup and handle formation, but also look at the past month's formation, how it had such strong resistance at 2,940-50 until we broke out. (I am using the SPY ETF, but the actual S&P 500 index resistance was at 2,940 to 2,950).

Anyone looking at that blue line I think should agree that we have absolutely broken out of the previous range. Patterns tend to repeat, which means that at some point once we break to a new high, we could drop precipitously to the new support level above 2,900 (on the S&P 500 index). What if the pattern breaks and we just hold the new high? Sounds crazy? Well, such an up-and-down pattern usually precedes a decisive move up or down that sticks. Most market commentators were calling for a strong leg down that would have broken previous support at 2,820. Clearly that did not happen. I think the chart is confirming what is happening in the real world. Try to think back just a few weeks ago. Leave the recency bias behind and recall that everyone was calling for a recession; that China was winning the trade war, and in the meantime, and consumers were paying this terrible consumption tax (tariffs). The beleaguered consumer couldn't possibly hold up the entire US economy (even though they are 80% of it). Most concerning was that public companies were having an earnings recession, and the corporate tax cuts were a sugar high and everything is horrible. Well, the consumer is doing fantastic, wages are rising for the best consumers, the lower wage earners. Earnings ended positively for Q2 and are poised to do much better in the latter half. Powell is lowering interest rates, and China is receding in the background, what recession? So we may just be graduating into a new rising phase for the market at least until the October meeting. First, let's break the old highs and do it decisively. Today may be the day.

Let's look at stocks that are clearly breaking out

First is Ilumina (ILMN). This company plays a vital role in the biotech industry, providing equipment for genomics. I don't have to draw anything. Just look at the chart, and you will see a strong change in momentum. I think a fast money trader can take advantage.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was a company I highlighted as it fell after perfectly fantastic earnings report. Now it has moved decisively back up. I think it's going back to new highs. Fast Money traders, you know what to do.

The next is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). ISRG is looked upon as a life-saving necessity. ISRG is a fantastic "razor/razor blades" business model. This chart needs some more lines so bear with me. We broke above congestion (the two horizontal lines) after a fairly long rounding bottom. I think ISRG is a buy because it is breaking out.

Etsy (ETSY) doesn't need any lines to show it is breaking out either. This is just in time for the Christmas season. ETSY belongs on my new eRetail List, as it really is an innovator in the relationship in enables from the customer to the maker. ETSY beat back Amazon's (AMZN) incursion attempts and is thriving after a wobbly start as a public company. This gives me hope for some of the newer names on the list like Stitch Fix (SFIX) that is also being challenged by AMZN, and other names like Farfetch (FTCH), RealReal (REAL), and Revolve Group (RVLV) that are blazing new trails to the consumer. ETSY is a trade...

Match (MTCH) sold off because Facebook (FB) debuted its dating app. I have already said that this was a dumb reason to sell MTCH. I think market participants are coming around to my thinking. I think FB may actually count its dating app a success, but that doesn't matter. My gut says it won't be all that successful, especially if it doesn't charge money. Even so, MTCH will still print money and for many years to come, unless it repeals any fraternization between people online. Until that happens, I think the people at MTCH will continue to innovate. In any case, the chart says it's a buy for a trade.

Arista Networks (ANET) - I think ANET is a disrupter in the network space. I have said it before; I think ANET is eating Cisco's (CSCO) lunch. It fell hard after earnings, but it looks like it is recovering along with the cloud providers. As you see below, it has exhibited a nice "rounded-bottom" and has broken above congestion. I think it is going higher...

I am sure there are other examples out there. I could keep going, but instead, look at the charts of some of your favorite names. Perhaps you can identify breakouts of your own. Feel free to suggest some in the comments section and I will select the first few and take a look. Please don't throw random names at me. Pick tech or other growth names with a chart that is breaking out and let's talk about it.

Correction: Yesterday I put forward a tiny Robotic Surgery company called TransEnterix (TRXC). This is a name that I have been following for years. This is probably obvious, but I write extemporaneously, I observe the market and try to give the most honest report that I can. Mostly I share what I am thinking about the market and stocks. I was sure that I first discovered this stock by a news item about spinal surgery. That appears to be wrong. I thank the reader who pointed it out. The rest is true; it is a robotic surgery company, it is legit, it has lumpy sales and the stock is trading under a buck. TRXC could go belly up, but buying a few hundred shares and putting it away is still interesting. Think of yourself as a VC, buying a few long-odds bets like this. If one hits, it makes up for all the other ones like this and then some.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.