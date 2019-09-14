BT Group: Why A Dividend Cut Is Completely Irrelevant To The Investment Thesis

Another option would be to fund the annual shortfall of 300M GBP through new (cheap) debt. BT Group is currently marketing a 10Y EUR-bond at 1.42%.

BT will generate 2.15B GBP in free cash flow, and even after making the normalized 900M GBP pension payments, it would still be able to pay 1.2B GBP (12 pence) in dividends.

Introduction

The ongoing debate about whether or not the BT Group (BT) dividend is sustainable is actually the wrong debate as it removes the attention from what really matters: How profitable is BT Group and how much free cash flow is the company generating on a normalized basis?

After all, one should never blindly invest based on a dividend yield but have a holistic approach by looking at all aspects of a company. And by doing so, the dividend question becomes virtually irrelevant for BT Group as whatever the company ends up spending the money on (dividends, increased capex, reducing net debt and/or making additional payments into the pension fund), it will always be "money well spent" as shareholders will benefit from those decisions anyway, either directly or indirectly. In this article, I will explain why.

Keep in mind BT Group will delist from the NYSE, making the London Stock Exchange the best venue to trade in BT Group’s shares. The ticker symbol in London is BT-A.

A look at the FY 2019 results

BT Group’s annual report always contains useful information, but the numbers are what really matters.

We can be brief about the income statement as my main investment thesis is focusing on the cash flow statements. BT Group reported slightly lower revenue and adjusted net income, but its income statement does show an increase of the reported net income which was approximately 7% higher at 2.16B GBP, or 21.8 pence. The higher reported net income was caused by the lower amount of specific items, which decreased by almost 300M GBP compared to the previous financial year. But again, even including the specific items, the 15.4 pence dividend has a coverage ratio of almost 142%.

Source: annual report

But let’s get to the main point. BT Group reported an operating cash flow of 4.26B GBP, but we still need to deduct around 76M GBP in additional taxes, 531M GBP in interest expenses, but we also need to add back 147M GBP in working capital investments and the 23M GBP in received interest payments. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow is approximately 3.82B GBP. And considering the total capex was 3.68B GBP, some investors think the free cash flow result is just 140M GBP (or 1.4 pence per share) and the 15.4 pence per share dividend is completely unsustainable.

Source: annual report

While I understand this logic, it’s also important to look at the footnotes, and more specifically, footnote c on page 113 of the annual report:

Source: annual report

So the adjusted operating cash flow of 3.82B GBP includes a 2.02B GBP pension payment. I’m not sure if these payments are tax deductible, and in case they are, this means the adjusted operating cash flow is understated by 2B GBP as these top-up payments won’t continue forever.

And this shines a whole new light on BT Group as a company.

First of all, if we would isolate the pension payments, the free cash flow increases to 2.15B GBP, which would comfortably cover the 1.5B GBP dividend cost and even take care of a higher capex and/or debt reduction.

Of course, it would be simplistic to just ignore the pension payments. Last year, BT Group agreed to a fixed schedule of top-up payments to erase the deficit over the next 11 years. However, the biggest payment was made last year, and as you can see in the next image, the top-up payments will decrease by 750M GBP in the current financial year and an additional 350M GBP from next year on. In other words: the worst is behind us.

Source: press release

The lower top-up payment in the current financial year will provide a 750M GBP boost to the adjusted cash flow, resulting in a free cash flow of around 915-920M GBP. Granted, that’s still not sufficient to cover the 1.5B GBP dividend payment, and nor will the 1.5B GBP dividend payment be covered in the subsequent 11 years until all pension payments cease. The free cash flow post pension payments in 2021-2030 will come in around 1.25B GBP, for 12.5 pence per share.

But the main takeaway is that these pension payments are per definition finite. In fact, the payments are designed to top up the pension portfolio to a total that’s even higher than the current deficit. If we would calculate the sum of the pre-agreed payments in FY 2020-2023, we would end up at 10.3B GBP in pension payments, which compares favorably with the deficit of 7.18B GBP as of the end of the previous financial year. So the current payment scheme is not meant to "reduce the deficit somewhat." It’s designed to completely erase the deficit and end up with an overfunded pension portfolio (even after applying a discount rate for the payments over the next 10 years).

Of course, it’s always possible the pension deficit will increase again. The lower the discount rate used to calculate the required capital, the higher the deficit. That’s why BT Group’s payment schedule is focusing on overfunding the current deficit, just to make sure the gap effectively gets closed. The discount rate that was currently used to calculate the deficit is 2.35%, and according to the sensitivity analysis, the deficit will increase/decrease by 2.3B GBP for every 1.1% in decrease/increase of the discount rate.

Source: annual report

This means two things. First of all, if BT Group indeed "overfunds" the pension plan by in excess of 3B GBP, it also covers the risks associated with an additional 1.3-1.5% decrease of the discount rate (to 0.85-1.05%). Secondly, should the used discount rate increase again, for instance to 2.75%, the deficit will decrease by 840M GBP to less than 7B GBP. Should that scenario happen, BT Group’s pension plan will be fully funded by the end of calendar year 2026, four years ahead of schedule.

A dividend cut? No dividend cut? It doesn’t matter

There have been a few "yes-no-yes-no" articles here on Seeking Alpha when the sustainability of the BT Group was discussed. And both the "yes it’s sustainable" and the "no, the dividend will have to be cut" have their own reasons to be right. For the current financial year, there shouldn’t even be any discussion as the board has confirmed it will keep the dividend unchanged at 15.4 pence for the current financial year. So any dividend changes will only be implemented from the subsequent financial year on.

On an adjusted and normalized basis, the BT dividend is completely sustainable, but the naysayers also have a point when they say the pension deficit top-up plans also should be taken into consideration to check if the operating cash flow result can fund the capex, dividend and pension payments. So I do agree with the "dividend is unsustainable" investors as BT Group cannot fund both the generous dividend and the pension payments.

Truth is, this doesn’t even matter. Let’s take a step back and circle back by taking a 30,000 foot view again.

We have just established BT Group generates an adjusted free cash flow result of 2.15B GBP, and while this indeed is sufficient to cover the dividend which costs the company approximately 1.5B GBP, it indeed is not enough to cover the dividend plus the planned top-up payments. Using the run-rate of the top-up payments, BT Group would come up "short" approximately 250-300M GBP per year.

The ideal solution would be to fund the additional 250-300M GBP by raising it in debt rather than cutting the dividend. There are two reasons why this could work. First of all, debt is cheap these days, even for British companies. And considering BT Group generates almost 7B GBP in EBITDA and had a net debt of 11.6B GBP as of the end of June, the current debt ratio of 1.65 would allow BT Group to add more debt to the balance sheet. Note, the aforementioned numbers are excluding the lease liabilities and corresponding IFRS 16-related EBITDA boost. Borrowing an additional 300M GBP per year over the next nine years to plug the funding gap would increase the net financial debt to 14B GBP for a debt ratio of 2. High, but not unreasonable.

The interesting thing is: The total interest expenses would barely increase. During FY 2019, BT Group launched a 15-year 339M GBP bond at 3.64% and a 21 year GBP-denominated bond at 3.88%. Sounds expensive, but over the next few years some even more expensive bonds will mature and could be refinanced at a lower rate. In March 2020, for instance, a 300M GBP bond with a coupon of 8.625% will be maturing. Additionally, at the end of 2030, BT Group will (finally!) be able to repay a 9.625% bond that was issued in US dollars for almost $2.7B. Refinancing that bond alone at the end of the pension top-up payments would save BT Group more interest expenses than it would cost to issue new debt to top up the pension deficit over the next 10 years.

And I’m not delusional. Right now, BT Group is marketing new six-year and 10-year Euro-bonds and is looking to price the latter at 155 base points above mid-swap. With the 10 year Euro-swap at a negative 0.13%, this would result in an effective interest cost of 1.42%.

Investment thesis

Back to the 30,000 foot view.

What matters is that you are picking up a business that’s generating 2.15B GBP in free cash flow excluding the pension top-up payments for just 17B GBP. In the end, the 2.15B GBP will be spent wisely anyway. Perhaps it won’t end up in our pockets as a dividend, and perhaps just a little bit less than the current 15.4 pence per share. Truth is: I don’t mind as the cash will be spent wisely on making sure all stakeholders are looked after, including the employees and former employees whose pensions need to be protected.

Will the dividend get cut to 12 pence, or 10 pence? Fine with me. Once the pension payments end, the higher dividend will be reinstated, or the net debt (and corresponding interest expenses) will decrease.

All what matters is that I’m buying a business at less than 9 times its normalized free cash flow and I’m more than happy to swallow a temporary dividend cut if that’s what it takes to solve an issue.

