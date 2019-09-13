Approach Resources Remains In Limbo

Approach had only $7.2 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2019, so running low on cash may be the trigger for a bankruptcy filing.

Approach Resources (AREX) remains in a state of limbo as it has received yet another amendment to its forbearance agreement (which was originally entered into in May). The amendment notes that Approach has hired a company known for providing restructuring advice, and it appears that a restructuring is still inevitable (albeit delayed). The trigger for a bankruptcy filing may be when Approach's cash balance becomes too low, as it only had $7.2 million in cash at the end of Q2 2019.

The Sixth Amendment

The Sixth Amendment To The Limited Forbearance Agreement extends the forbearance agreement to October 3. This potentially gives Approach a few more weeks, and is a change from some of the most recent amendments, which only extended the forbearance agreement by a week.

The Sixth Amendment does contain some different details. It mentions the involvement of Alvarez & Marsal as advisers to Approach Resources. Alvarez & Marsal are well known for providing restructuring advice, and in the case of Legacy Reserves, their involvement was disclosed several weeks before Legacy announced its restructuring support agreement.

The Sixth Amendment also specifically mentions that any failure to make the interest payments due on September 16 and September 30 would constitute an event of default.

Running Out Of Money

Approach is likely running out of money now despite halting its drilling and completion program and only spending a minimal amount of money on capex. At the end of Q2 2019, Approach noted that its current sources of liquidity included only the cash generated from its operations and its cash balance of $7.2 million.

Approach generated negative $7.2 million in cash from operations in the first half of 2019. The company also used $2.2 million in cash for investing activities in the first half of 2019 with its minimal capex budget. If its cash flows in the second half of 2019 are similar to its cash flows in the first half of 2019, it would run out of cash in Q4 2019.

Approach also has additional expenses for the aforementioned advisers too. Its limited and dwindling cash balance is likely what prompted the specific mention (in the Sixth Amendment) that any failure to make the September credit facility interest payments would constitute an event of default.

The Current Situation

The credit facility lenders have been giving Approach time to seek out agreements to put new money into the company. However, given Approach's high amount of credit facility debt and modest production levels, it probably needs $200+ million in new money to pay down the credit facility to an acceptable level. This is a very challenging ask in the current oil and gas environment and is unlikely to occur.

The hard deadline at this point may be when Approach runs out of cash. This could happen soon as its cash balance was already quite low at the end of Q2 2019. Approach's credit facility lenders are probably okay with it running down its cash balance right now since its cash is essentially going towards making its credit facility interest payments. The company is very unlikely to make its December unsecured bond payment though.

The most likely result at this point is that Approach's cash balance continues to head towards zero. It then files for bankruptcy protection and the company is put up for sale with the proceeds going to the credit facility lenders.

Conclusion

Approach has been given plenty of time by its credit facility lenders to seek out new money that would deleverage the company to a more acceptable level. It has likely been granted this time since Approach's largest cash outlay is for the credit facility interest payments. However, the company appears likely to run out of cash relatively soon, so a bankruptcy filing appears inevitable.

It appears quite difficult for Approach to find the large quantity of new money that it needs in the current oil and gas market environment, so a sale of the company in bankruptcy appears to be the most likely outcome.

The is a high chance that the sale proceeds won't cover the credit facility borrowings given the inability to find sufficient new money so far, and the low valuations of oil and gas companies at this point in time.

