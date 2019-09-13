Healthcare Realty Trust: As Blue As They Come

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) is a healthcare REIT with an impressive dividend yield. The REIT has also delivered solid capital gains, in addition to regular dividend payment. With its return potential, the REIT stock may prove to be an interesting constituent of a long term portfolio. So, let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of this healthcare REIT.

The Portfolio

Healthcare Realty Trust is a small but still well managed healthcare REIT with interests in 26 states across the US. As of June 30, 2019, Healthcare Realty Trust had 201 healthcare properties worth nearly $5.5 billion in its portfolio.

The REIT is mainly invested in the Medical Office Building (MOB) segment with minor interests in Inpatient care and Office segments. Healthcare Realty Trust is highly concentrated in one segment, however, as MOB is currently one of the fastest growing sub segments in the sector. This concentration on one sector also makes Healthcare Realty Trust a stable REIT as the MOB sub segment is a stable segment to be, as it is not subjected to different regulations.

The Macro Environment Scan

The MOB sub segment is currently going through a boom period, owing to several macro factors. The benefits of the secular boom in the segment will percolate down to Healthcare Realty Trust, enabling it to provide better returns to its investors. So, in order to fully uncover the potential of Healthcare Realty Trust, it is imperative to look at the growth probability of the MOB segment.

The US is currently experiencing a seismic shift in its demographic makeup. With the increase in the number of senior people, the demand in various sub segments of Healthcare REITs such as skilled nursing, assisted living and senior housing is likely to be increased. According to a study by the US Census Bureau, there are expected to be nearly 78 million people in the US aged 65 or above by 2035. By 2060, this number will likely grow to 98 million. This demography now also has better purchasing power than ever, meaning that they are more likely to spend on their healthcare and allied areas. The amount of money spent by this demography on healthcare is higher than any other demographic segment. An average person aged 65 years or older makes 6.6 visits a year to a physician’s office at an annual cost of $19,000, which is dramatically higher than the 3.7 visits made by people in 45 years to 64 years bracket, spending only $9,500 on healthcare.

Medical office buildings segment is expected to benefit highly from this demographic change as this segment mainly deals with the provision of real estate services to private practitioners. Another source of tailwind for the segment is the shift from inpatient services towards outpatient services. The main reason for this change is the higher costs associated with inpatient services. More and more people are now availing medical services from smaller facilities, moving away from mainstream hospitals. In the recent past, the ratio of outpatient expenses to inpatient expenses has changed in a major way. MOB segment will benefit directly from this shift as its properties are used for accommodating physicians and clinics which provide such outpatient services.

Medical office building segment is also more stable than other segments in the healthcare REIT sector as this segment offers amongst the highest rent coverage ratio. In comparison to Assisted Living segment which offers 1.1x rent cushion and Acute Care which provides 3.7x rent cushion, the same metric for Medical Office Building is a whopping 9x or above. Rent cushion is defined as the excess of coverage ratio over actual rent. The metric shows the robustness of the REIT’s revenue stream and points to the financial health of the entity. With its strong rent cushion, MOB is a safe haven for a REIT.

Investment Thesis

The macro environment analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust shows a positive scenario. The REIT is mainly invested in a highly lucrative segment, which is expected to grow at a fast pace for a foreseeable length of time. Healthcare Realty Trust stands in a strong position in the segment and will likely benefit from the overall positive scenario. However, there are certain caveats as well. MOB market has low entry barriers and is attracting a number of new players. Most major REITs now have a stake in the segment, with a strategy to further consolidate their position. In such a case, Healthcare Realty Trust may face massive competition from bigger, well established REITs which may strain its margins. The REIT’s ability to acquire lucrative properties may also be affected by other bigger players.

Another risk factor associated with Healthcare Realty Trust is its concentration in just one sector, with very little exposure to other segments of healthcare REIT sector. This lack of diversification may prove to be catastrophic if the MOB segment faces any drastic downturn. The exposure of a REIT to different sectors allows it to ride out the turbulent times in one or two of its segments by providing compensatory performance in others. With Healthcare Realty Trust, there is no such cushion against a downswing in the MOB segment. However, investors can design their own diversified portfolio by pairing this REIT with other REIT stocks having higher exposure to non-MOB segments. This combination will allow them to benefit from the specialized expertise of Healthcare Realty Trust in the MOB segment while mitigating their risk by having exposure to other segments as well.

Healthcare Realty Trust has offered over 10 percent capital appreciation in past 12 months. It also has a robust track record of paying dividends, making it an ideal candidate for an income portfolio. As the REIT is currently trading close to its 52 weeks high, we recommend accumulating the stock in a staggered manner whenever there is a meaningful pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.