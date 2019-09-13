LendingTree Is A Low Quality Business At A Terrifying Valuation

Worst of all, the valuation of the company is near record highs while organic growth has been stalling for a while.

LendingTree (TREE) is a company that provides online comparison tools for financial products to consumers. It has been around since 1996, went public in 2008 and is led by its founder, Doug Lebda.

Source: LendingTree Facebook page.

The company’s growth has been phenomenal: its revenue has grown by 1300% from 2011 to 2018 and its share price went up from $5.50 (w.a. share price for 2011) to over $300 today. The company believes it will continue to profit from the online shift of advertising budgets. So it looks like LendingTree is a success story with no way to go but up.

While originally focusing on mortgages, the company has increasingly diversified and generated 78% of revenue from non-mortgage in the most recent four quarters.

Source: company filings, author’s own calculations.

Though it looks like the company has a great track record and it seems to be in the right place and time to grow earnings at an unprecedented clip, there are many problems with this seemingly straight forward thesis.

The product is flawed. Growth is not what it looks like Competition is fierce Where is the competitive advantage? Governance is a concern Valuation is hard to justify.

1. The product is flawed

LendingTree’s main product is mortgage leads/comparison. There are two customer types to which TREE must cater here: consumers (users/borrowers) and financial advertisers (clients/lenders).

For users, the problem with lead generation websites like LendingTree is that they don’t get the actual best offer, but up to five conditional offers from TREE’s clients which tells you more about how much they pay TREE than anything else. As such, it is not a fair comprehensive comparison website. A consumer savvy enough to go online to shop around for mortgage quotes is also savvy enough to realize that the few quotes LT shows are both biased and incomplete, and would want to use other websites. The solutions LT has for this ‘problem’ is requiring a phone number (which they verify) for their clients to call. It is doubtful to me that many people like being aggressively called up by five loan officers. It is just as doubtful that the best offer available to you is offered by any of these five. Ask yourself: would I use LendingTree for the purchase of an important financial product?

There always is a good opportunity for comparison websites that are user-friendly and carry most providers while offering consumers what seems like the objectively best offer. Unfortunately, this is not how TREE operates. Unlike most of its competitors, TREE requires detailed personal information before showing any offers, including current address, SSN, and a phone number. Aside from mortgages, LendingTree also requires an uncomfortable amount of personal information for insurance products and personal loans.

The paying advertisers are also not always happy with what they buy because the setup (them paying $15 to $50 per phone number while around 4 others chase the same lead) requires them to be aggressive in order to be successful. The following if a link of a rather negative blog from a loan officer perspective on lead generators like LendingTree. The leads aren’t cheap either. A 2017 Investor Presentation shows that LendingTree had a take rate of 0.88% on mortgage origination from its leads.

2. Growth is not what it looks like

LendingTree has acquired multiple businesses over the past years. The company has been vocal about the value created from these acquisitions. What the company neglected to do, is to provide an overview of organic vs. inorganic revenue growth. Using the pro-forma revenue disclosures of the annual reports over the past three years, I’ve been able to piece together (IMHO) reliable estimates of organic revenue growth. The chart below shows a nice overview of this.

Absolute growth of revenue by business segment. Source: author’s own estimates. Resold advertising capacity was also labeled as inorganic revenue. Revenue growth of an acquired business in the calendar year after acquisition is labeled as organic.

In 2018 organic revenue growth was only $91m, or less than 15%, which is a 7-year low. In absolute terms, organic revenue growth looks much more linear than exponential.

When we dig down further into this organic growth, we learn that much of it comes from cyclical market growth, rather than growth in market share. Let me take you through a couple of important insights into where LendingTree finds its growth.

Personal Loans

Personal loans are an important part of TREE’s business. It has grown fast and it is an area where LendingTree has a large market share for generating leads. It operates similarly to insurance and mortgage products as the customer will have to surrender his/her phone number to use the service. TREE describes this activity as ‘high margin’ to its investors and on average it earns a whopping 2.5%-3% on personal loan origination volume according to one of LendingTree’s own investor presentations. The company has benefited from extraordinary market growth in this space and a particular type of lender that is new to the market.

Source: TransUnion data, compiled in chart by author.

The chart above shows the outstanding personal loans balance, that has spectacularly risen over the past six years. Aside from this obvious tailwind, LendingTree benefitted from the rise of Fintech companies that are relatively new in the market. This easily explains the market share gains of LendingTree if the market is viewed as personal loans origination. As the table below shows, an important part of its growth is due to market size.

Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. Underlying market size data source is TransUnion. Loan origination share by LendingTree are estimates by LendingTree for the years 2015 and 2016; 2017 and 2018 are author estimates based on revenue and pricing disclosures.

Most of these Fintech start-ups are currently lossmaking. One of them is LendingClub (LC), an important partner for TREE and one that has consistently lost money while growing revenue over the past 5 years. Prosper is a large peer of LC, also a client of LT, and also loss-making. Clearly, this is not sustainable.

Personal loans is an especially cyclical business as loans generated by Fintechs, which are primary users of online leads, produce predominantly below prime loans and below-prime loans suffer most in a recession. If you are still in doubt about the type of clients that the LendingTree Personal Loan comparison tool serves, I have this interesting piece of information: Opploans.com is the overall #2 destination referred website for Lendingtree.com website users (according to July's SimilarWeb data). OppLoans advertises with the following phrase: ‘Installment Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers’.

On a side note, the company touts My LendingTree and its app as sources of recurring revenue. The issue with this is that these recurring users (~90% according to TREE’s own investor presentation) are there for personal loans and the recurrence of their business is not surprising as many personal loan customers are in chronic financial distress.

The bottom line is that LendingTree is riding the high tide in personal loans and when the tide goes out we’ll see who has been swimming naked.

Mortgages

Even in its traditional mortgage segment, the company hasn’t had a flawless performance. In H1 of this year, revenue fell by 28% versus last year, while purchase mortgage originations were up and refinance originations flat. Needless to say, LendingTree lost a good chunk of its market share. An explanation LendingTree offers is that market share increases when the (refinance) market is down, while the share decreases when the market is up. The reason behind this is capacity adjustments at lenders who are more likely to turn to LendingTree when they have spare capacity. Though there is truth in this statement, it doesn’t fully apply to H1 of this year as the market was flat or down YoY. To put it even starker, the sharpest decline in market size was in Q1, with record-low refinancing origination of $97bn, down 4% QoQ and 24% YoY. However, LendingTree’s revenue declined by 37% YoY in that quarter.

It is also concerning that Zillow’s mortgage segment, though it also lost organic revenue, has performed much better than LendingTree’s.

The table below shows mortgage originations in the US and TREE’s estimated share in these originations. Bear in mind that because refinancing mortgages are less complicated financial products, these are more suitable for online comparison which is why the majority of TREE’s business is in refinancing.

Sources: Purchase & refinancing loan data 2013 - Q2 2019 from Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgages originated by TREE leads are company estimates up to 2017; 2018 and 2019 are author’s estimates, based on pricing comments in earnings calls, reported revenue and interest trends for H2 2019. Market share was calculated by author.

Either way, it doesn’t look like LendingTree’s mortgage segment will be showing exponential growth. Furthermore, the business is cyclical; from 2006 to 2009 mortgage fees earned by LendingTree declined by more than half.

3. Fierce competition

LendingTree takes pride in the fact that it is market leader among its online comparison website peers. This is for several products, like mortgages, and doesn’t take into account business models of other websites that focus on the user rather than revenue generation. I have gathered several datapoints that suggest that LendingTree’s brand isn’t as dominant as it likes the investor community to believe.

Many consumers do not type the name of the website they are looking for in the address bar of their browser, but instead enter the name in a search engine. The chart below depicts search interest on Google for [website name] mortgage. In 2004, LendingTree was the number one out of these four. Today, it ranks bottom. LendingTree has clearly exploited its first mover advantage poorly with consumers.

Source: Google Trends.

A reason could be that advertising spend of LendingTree is aimed at direct response i.e. clicks to website instead of building a brand to which customers return.

The table below lists some web statistics of LendingTree and competing websites. A couple of things about TREE’s websites stand out:

A relatively large share of their visits are paid directly or referred by a website. A large part of desktop clicks to the TREE websites are paid even though desktop share is relatively small for LT. Visits is low compared to the revenue generated relative to other websites. And of course, the other websites receive many more visitors than LT.

Overall, I find it puzzling how LendingTree has been around for 23 years, claims to have a superior brand awareness, outspends much of its competition when it comes to advertising, and is still struggling to keep up, website visit-wise.

Source: data from SimilarWeb and WebsiteIQ, compiled in table by author. Visits are in million. TREE-owned websites at year end 2018 are shaded green. Paid search is part of Search, and some minor traffic source categories were omitted so percentages don’t add up to 100.

I would like to take a better look at the third point, of the other websites getting more visitors relative to revenue. An example of this is ValuePenguin, which LendingTree acquired in January 2019. This website had a revenue of about $12m so far this year from 2.7m monthly visitors. Lendtingtree.com, the flagship website generates 3x the views but many more times the revenue. A common theme among some of the non-LT websites is that they generate some kind of free added-value service or user-friendliness to the user to build scale and reputation e.g. ValuePenguin also shows credit cards offered by non-clients, CreditKarma provides free credit scores and advice in a user friendly manner. These websites have a lower revenue per visitor.

Another difference is that LendingTree and QuoteWizard steer heavily towards users giving their phone number away while some other websites are often more user friendly for browsing users that don’t want to be ‘spammed’ by phone calls and similar aggressive advertising. In my view, LendingTree relies very much on direct response advertising to drive traffic, is too busy monetizing its users and will never reach a stage where it will be the overwhelmingly dominant comparison website for financial products.

Credit Cards

The Credit Card segment is a great specific example of fierce competition. This business segment is not marred by obscurity, required phone numbers or lacking adoption by the larger issuers. This is a good example of how online comparison should work and LendingTree’s performance looks quite unexceptional in this segment.

It starts with market growth. As we can see in the chart below, the market has grown quite well over the past six years, including the number of new accounts.

Source: American Bankers Association.

One notable competitor is Credit Karma (or CK). As you can see in the chart below, it has proven quite capable of increasing revenue in online comparison of financial products, of which credit cards are the most important category.

Source: author’s own estimates and various sources, including Bloomberg for the 2017 revenue estimate of Credit Karma. 2018 CK revenue is unknown. Note that LendingTree figures exclude the $75 million revenue from CompareCards, but include growth from this website after the acquisition.

Because CK is a private company, it is hard to gather very reliable revenue estimates of its credit card business segment. However, in its presentations, it looks like LendingTree regards CK as the market leader in online credit card comparison. Other sizeable peers are Bankrate and Nerdwallet. Though revenue split is unknown, it is likely that a very significant part of CK’s revenue comes from credit cards due to the relative market size versus personal loans and mortgages (see this 2017 presentation by TREE).

TREE’s organic revenue growth in the Credit Card segment has fallen back to $20m in 2018 versus $40m in 2017. At this rate, it is doubtful whether it will catch up to the sizeable players in this segment. This is unfortunate because credit cards are a potentially high-margin business. Bankrate reported Credit Card segment EBITDA margins approaching 50% over the years 2013-2016, when it was still public. CompareCards had EBITDA margins of 20% before it was acquired by TREE in 2016. It is clear that LendingTree is investing a lot in marketing relative to the revenue it earns, but is just struggling to keep up. I find this lack of competitive power in the most important comparison market illustrative for the low quality company that LendingTree is.

4. Lacking competitive advantages

LendingTree has two main sources of competitive strength: its size and brand. Taken together, this competitive strength is still feeble, as its low visitor count and weak margins show. As the market for its product (online leads) grows and TREE and competitors scale their business, competition for users will also increase (increased marketing spend). It is therefore too simple to just assume a higher share of marketing money will be spent online and a correspondingly large part will flow to the comparison websites, thereby increasing revenue or margins of LendingTree.

What we should want to see is evidence of a network effect, a strengthening competitive position because many users use the service. Unfortunately, LT’s market share in mortgages keeps fluctuating with the tide. It is a market leader in personal loans, but this is a very unstable market with unstable clients (lenders). Due to its meager user base, a network effect will be difficult to accomplish and competitors are more likely to achieve critical scale and positive brand recognition.

We must take into account that LendingTree has little sustainable competitive advantages. The reason why direct competition on some products, like mortgages is light, is because its so called ‘comparison tools’ will never appeal to a big audience and because the online opportunity is still slim for such a financial product. Profitability is commonly a sign of competitive power. The full-cycle profitability of LendingTree is terrible. That fact is illustrated by the chart below which compares the return on equity of TREE to that of Booking Holdings (BKNG), a successful comparison website operator in the travel industry.

Source: EBT*(1-tax rate)/average equity as calculated by author. EBT excl unusual items and equity were sourced from Seeking Alpha.

I must admit that travel, due to its global reach and many small suppliers, is much more suitable for online comparison than financial services, but this still shows that TREE is not where it should be after 23 years in operation and being an early industry leader.

5. Governance concerns

The role of chairman and CEO are combined, but that should be the least of our worries. The founder-CEO, Mr Lebda took home a compensation of $42.3m in 2018. Considering that the company made $31m before taxes in 2018, this $42.3 million is an excessive amount. The defense will of course be that this is a long-term incentive, and the options and stocks awarded should be viewed in the light of the return of the stock. However, other executives are not nearly as well rewarded (e.g. CFO $0.6m). Another interesting fact is that the vast majority of compensation is in restricted stock with no business financial performance criteria.

A trustworthy CEO who puts the interests of shareholders first doesn’t use his influence to extract these amounts of capital from the company. This is a red flag and a concern to any investor. And then there is this legal dispute surrounding the CEO. Another concern is that the corporate charter contains several anti-takeover measures.

6. Valuation is absurd

Of course, slowing growth, a lack of competitive power, and a CEO who takes home over half the company’s earnings are major concerns but this can be accounted for in the valuation of the stock. In the case of LendingTree, the valuation is a concern on its own as its valued at a forward consensus P/E of >100.

When trying to make the valuation work in a financial model and viewing organic market/product share gains as linear (not exponential), it is pretty clear that margins will have to go up in order to justify the current valuation. The EBITDA margin of LendingTree peaked at 15.4% in 2016. As we are near the peak of the economic cycle, and competition is fierce, while there are no signs that LendingTree is beating its competitors any time soon, it is unlikely that the normalized EBITDA margin (or return on capital) will be much higher. The table below shows free cash flow forecasts and their basic building blocks for the next 10 years.

Source: author’s own estimates. H2 2019 will see negative mix effects from higher mortgage and insurance growth, pressuring the overall EBITDA margin while personal loans (high margin) has been weak. Organic revenue growth is set at 5% from 2024 onwards.

The DCF model is not modeled conservatively and I believe that the cash flows shown are not a bearish scenario at all. I let the EBITDA margin climb up and was lavish with organic growth. The table below summarizes the remaining inputs and valuation result of the discounted cash flow model. Note that I used average diluted shares of H1 2019 to calculate market capitalization.

Source: author’s own estimates. Figures are in ‘000 USD, except per share amounts. Diluted number of shares was used in the market capitalization.

My fair value calculation estimates a downside of 54% from the stock price of $320. The WACC used may seem high, but various financial websites put the stock beta at 2 or higher, while I settled for 1.4. I think this conservatively reflects the vulnerability to the economic cycle as well as my governance concerns.

Also consider this: the stock is valued at a P/B multiple of 10. It stretches the imagination to think of the return on equity needed to justify the current valuation of the stock. To visualize the valuation of LendingTree in the past and my forward estimates, I added the table below.

Source: forward estimates are based on author’s own estimates using diluted number of shares in H1 2019, historic calculations were based on weighted average share price in the respective year.

When looking at these multiples, bear in mind that organic revenue growth peaked at 80% and 52% respectively in 2013 and 2015 and fell back to 14.7% in 2018. So while the revenue gains went down and EBITDA margins failed to go up, the valuation of the stock skyrocketed. I maintain that the downside is over 50%, which is a rare sight as I consider most stocks to be valued efficiently most of the time.

Conclusion

In my view, risk/return on a stock is rarely this skewed. Due to fierce competition, moderating organic growth, and the other issues mentioned in this article, I find it hard to come up with a scenario in which this stock is worth its forward P/E of 100. Only if LendingTree is to become the dominant online comparison website for financial services, I see it as being worth its current stock price. This scenario doesn’t seem very likely, however. At the end of the day, this is a low quality stock that faces fierce competition for users and is likely that is to suffer badly in a recession.

So what to do: short or stay away? The former is put into practice by many it seems, as 23% of float is sold short. I would practice caution, however. LendingTree has been a very volatile stock and its price movements have not been very rational, in my opinion. In addition, as long as the bull market and strong economy continue, this high momentum, low quality growth stock may well keep outperforming the market. This may be most true this year as the refinance mortgage market is rebounding on low rates, which according to my estimates will cause the company to beat its own revenue guidance. One viable way to profit could be to opportunistically buy put options or wait until the next quarterly earnings. My preferred option for now is to stay away from this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.