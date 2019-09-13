An Update On RetirementRx

I contend that buying and owning stock for the long-term reinforces financial responsibility. For me, buying stock produces a sense of euphoria similar to when I purchase a long-sought after pair of stylish shoes. However, it is the long-term satisfaction of these two investments that distinguishes them. With shoes, you get to wear them almost immediately - shoe purchases offer instant satisfaction. With stock, you get the satisfaction of seeing the position in your account immediately and feeling a sense of ownership of a profitable business. However, we all know that the price starts to fluctuate immediately and the direction of fluctuation can either reinforce the investment decision or cast doubt on the price paid. Within only a few weeks, shoes quickly become part of your normal attire. This can also be true for stocks assuming the price hovers around the original purchase price. The difference between these two investments becomes much more striking in the long term. The owner’s appreciation of a pair of shoes generally peaks within the first few years, eventually fading as the shoes wear out. If the stock is picked wisely and bought at a fair price, the satisfaction of owning the stock can grow considerably with time. This characteristic of stocks is what makes investing so enjoyable for me and fuels my investment savings. It also reinforces the notion to reinvest the returns instead of spending it on perceived needs - like more shoes. So, while Steve Martin may like stocks for the eventual money and things money can buy, I like investing in stocks for the things it stops me from buying.

“I love money. I love everything about it. I bought some pretty good stuff. Got me a $300 pair of socks. Got a fur sink. An electric dog polisher. A gasoline powered turtleneck sweater. And, of course, I bought some dumb stuff, too.”

--Steve Martin

Introduction

I started RetirementRx, a plan and portfolio, in 2013 with a target dividend income equal to my 2013 annual salary adjusted for 2% inflation. To achieve this dividend income in time for my retirement, the portfolio must grow with an organic dividend income of 8% YoY and cash contributions must grow 4% annually. As part of the plan, I have committed to write about my journey here on Seeking Alpha. In this article, I explain how I have managed the portfolio thus far in 2019, touching on contributions, transactions, and dividend performance. I also opine on upcoming milestones and areas for improvement. I hope my approach, results, and analyses help others plan for their own retirements.

Contributions

I have already exceeded my planned contribution goal this year with $42,348 contributed vs $41,500 targeted and $41,292 based on 4% model. The sum is composed of the 401K contribution limit of $19K, a 6% company match, and $12,200 in cash to my after-tax account as of August. I intend to contribute more money over the remainder of the year to my after-tax account. My target cash infusion for 2020 will continue following the 4% increase, i.e., $42,650.

Just to remind readers, RetirementRx contains four accounts: an after-tax brokerage account with Etrade, a Traditional IRA at Etrade, a Roth IRA at Motif, and a company sponsored 401k with Fidelity. Due to tax rules, I cannot currently contribute to the Roth and contributions to the Traditional IRA do not make financial sense. Despite this setup, my 401k allows contributions as both pre-tax (Traditional) and after-tax (Roth). This allows me to adequately balance my tax exposure while allowing the flexibility to minimize tax exposure of future distributions. Based on current balances, if I were to retire today (I know that I cannot for a number of reasons!), we would have 25% of our assets without tax exposure (Roth), 20% subject to the long-term capital gains tax, and 55% taxable at normal income tax levels. I intend to maintain this approximate distribution for the foreseeable future.

Transactions

Through early September, I have made nine purchases, two sales (one through an options assignment), and sold one covered call to expire in November 2019. My purchases have focused on existing positions that look undervalued as well as two new positions in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and 3M (NYSE:MMM). All 2019 transactions within the self-managed accounts of RetirementRx are tracked to the nearest dollar in the below table.

Year Month Purchases Sales Options 2019 Jan 15 FDX @$161, 24 APPL @$155 (Trad) 100 KR @ $25 (Trad) Assign KR Call @$25 (Trad) Feb March 13 HD @ $184, 50 WBA @$60 35 TEVA @ $17 April 37 GILD @$66, 25 ABBV @$81 (Roth) May June 37 ABBV @$68 July August 8 MMM @$161, 5 BLK @ $406 (Trad) Sept Sold DIS Call Nov19 @$150 for $180 (Trad) Oct Nov Dec

Portfolio Composition

As of September 1, 2019, RetirementRx’s self-managed accounts hold 44 stocks of which 43 are dividend payers. Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is the lone exception. There are 39 companies actively growing their distributions YoY with Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), Chatham Lodging Trust (CDLT), CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS), and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) as the exceptions. The following list ranks the stocks by percentage of portfolio dividend cash flow. Red fill identifies stocks that have not raised their dividend payments in the past year or whose last dividend raise was less than 5%. Blue fill identifies upcoming dates for expected dividend increase announcements. So far in 2019, two companies, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Fedex (FDX), have deviated from their pattern of regular dividend increases. While I do not see either company to be at risk of cutting the distribution, the hiatus from regular increases is concerning.

To limit the effect of a protracted bear market in any one industry, I aim to keep the dividend income and portfolio value for each industry under 20%. However, this target allocation is only one consideration when making an investment decision. Due to the relatively low valuations in the healthcare space, namely the drug development companies of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), I have added to these positions and allowed the dividend income to slightly exceed the 20% limit. On the opposite end, due to the significant growth in consumer discretionary stocks such as Apple (OTC:APPL) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), this sector has breached 20% of the total portfolio value. As there are not many attractive opportunities in the consumer discretionary space at this time, I do not plan to add to this sector in the foreseeable future. At current prices, I also do not plan to sell any of these stocks, so rebalancing will be done primarily through the addition of new funds. Considering the pie charts below, I consider the Industrial and REIT sectors as the most likely destinations for future investment. As one of my goals is also to lower the overall beta of the portfolio, I will also consider names in Telecom, Utilities, and Oil/Energy.

Dividend Cash Flow

Thus far in 2019, the portfolio has generated ~$5,000 in dividends. The monthly dividend payments from RetirementRx including the 401k are shown in the below figure. The projected 2019 dividend income for RetirementRx is $8,780. If this cash flow materializes, I will have exceeded both the modeled target dividend income of $7,746 and the stretch goal of $8,700 targeted at the beginning of 2019. Further, this 2019 achievement will set us up to breach the $10,000 dividend mark in 2020. The $10,000 milestone will most certainly be celebrated with a nice family dinner out or a weekend getaway. Before that milestone, I expect to see the $1,000 threshold breached on a regular basis for the March, June, September, and December payouts.

The average dividend growth for all four accounts is ~25% and ~17% for the three self-managed accounts. Due to the differences in investment selection and funding frequency, the dividend growth of each account within RetirementRx can vary significantly. The table below shows the % DGRs relative to the first eight months of 2018. The after-tax account and the 401k receive new funds on a regular basis while the Roth and Traditional IRA only receive new funds via rollovers. Therefore, the DGRs for the after-tax and 401K reflect both organic income growth and income growth from new capital while that of the Roth and Traditional IRAs reflect only organic dividend growth achieved by dividend raises and dividend reinvestment. Since my target organic DGR is 8%, I am reassured to see the average DGR of the Roth and Traditional is ~8%. The DGR in the Roth is lower at 5.4% due primarily to its holding of REITs.

YoY DGR(%) After Tax Trad. IRA Roth IRA 3 self-managed 401K All 4 2019 (through Aug) 47.8 12.3 5.4 17.3 182.1 24.7

Tracking Returns

So far in 2019, RetirementRx has reached an account value of $342K. This sum is composed of ~$228,000 in contributions, $26,000 in accumulated dividends, and $88,000 in capital appreciation. Oddly enough, this works out to an exact 50% total return (I have checked it thrice). In the below bar chart, the total return is the sum of the capital appreciation (green)and dividend payments (green). So far, 78% of RetirementRx’s total return is associated with capital appreciation. However, I expect the dividend output illustrated by the green area to grow into a larger portion of the total return over time. In bull markets, the forces driving capital appreciation, namely earnings growth and multiple expansion, outpace dividend growth. When markets turn bearish, the blue gains can decrease substantially or even vanish, while the green dividends continue to grow. Because of this reality and since I do not sell to lock in gains within these accounts, I do not track my YoY growth on a regular basis. I believe such tracking is only helpful over longer periods of time, e.g. 5 years.

Musings and Decisions

While I am satisfied with the performance of RetirementRx thus far in 2019, there are two areas of possible improvement. A 2019 goal is to suffer no dividend cuts and no more than one dividend freeze. I am happy to report that there have been no dividend cuts. Unfortunately, both Qualcomm and Fedex have frozen their dividends. Both companies are Dividend Contenders. While both companies can still manage to raise their dividend payout on YoY basis, the freezes are a clear sign that the tariff and trade wars are impacting profit growth and transparency. Based on QCOM’s current and future payout ratios of 73% and 58%, a cut is very unlikely. Similarly, FDX’s current and future payout ratios are under 17%. I expect FDX to increase the payout by the next announcement anniversary in Jun 2020 to retain its status as a Dividend Contender. The raise is likely to be in the single digits without clear resolution to the trade war. QCOM’s raise may not occur until after legal challenges to their business model are resolved or the trade war is resolved. Of the two, QCOM is at greater risk of failing to achieve YoY dividend growth. As I believe in the company’s prospects to lead in 5G, I am holding my position in QCOM pending further review of the management’s commitment to shareholders. As I believe globalization is the most effective way to distribute labor, FDX’s business will only grow and become more embedded in the economic output of all major countries. Therefore, I am not entertaining the idea of selling FDX.

Other companies with significant exposure to the trade war are 3M, Cummins (NYSE:CMI), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), and Boeing (NYSE:BA). I will be closely watching the dividend announcement of these companies: United Technologies’s scheduled increase is in October and Boeing and 3M are scheduled for announcements in December. Additional freezes may require some reorganization of the industrial sector. Despite the challenges facing these companies, the trade war is not all bad. I was able to pick up 3M at a historically low valuation based on fears around trade war and corporate restructuring. It may be one of the best times to shuffle positions into high quality, beaten down names like 3M.

The second area of improvement relates to RetirementRx’s overexposure to the Consumer Discretionary sector. This sector would be one of the hardest hit in a bear market. My simple solution is to stop adding investment dollars into this sector. However, I have also decided to use covered calls to cap the overall exposure to this sector (hint: see the Options transaction in September in table above). Discussing this decision and how I chose what to sell will be a topic of my next article, which I intend to publish in the coming weeks.

Summary

Dividend growth investing is a sound strategy for retirement planning as it shifts focus away from stock prices and towards long-term wealth generation. It also reinforces a savings mentality that I believe is one of its most underappreciated benefits. In today’s market, dividend growth investing will help investors stick to their long-term plan and goals. I hope others find my plan and performance useful in their quest for generating income for their eventual or current retirement. As always, I encourage comments and discussions and value constructive feedback.

Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.