Lear: Still A No-Brainer

Thesis

Lear’s (LEA) recent drop from a 52-week high of $167 down to a low of $105 represents a 37% drop in price. This decline can be attributed to three main factors: sales came in less than anticipated, margins deteriorated from prior performance, and general market uncertainty (trade war and decline in global vehicle production).

In this article, I plan to go one by one and delve into each factor and discuss whether or not I believe there is cause for genuine concern. Let’s start with the easy one first.

Factor One: Weaker Than Expected Sales

Here, we have total sales, Seating sales, and E-Systems sales (both of which make up total sales) for Q1 and Q2 in back-to-back years. As we can see from the chart, sales have fallen almost double digits across the board.

This gives us one factor as to why the stock price has depreciated this year. Now, the questions we have to ask are why did this happen and is this permanent?

Why?

Total sales were down due to production declines in all of Lear’s major markets. In Seating, sales also fell due to Lear’s customers’ significant downtime. In E-Systems, sales fell due to significant volume declines in Lear's largest platforms and the revision of certain commercial agreements.

In Q2 2019, global vehicle production was down by 7.5%. However, in the same time period, Lear’s top programs were down greater than the market, with North American production down 9%, European down 15%, and Chinese down over 20%. Furthermore, as car manufacturers transition to higher demand vehicles and shift their production focus, the financial impact adhered to Lear becomes more burdensome, as adjustments have to be made and downtime is incurred, both of which delay sales and increase costs – in the short run.

CEO Raymond Scott also made the decision to settle commercial agreements with certain customers which included incremental price reductions (in exchange for the opportunity for future profitable growth). Typically, price reductions for E-Systems has been in the 2-3% range (they are between 1-2% for the company overall), however Lear sees about a 1% increase in that this year. The quantified impact on sales is estimated to be slightly higher than $50 million (remember that the agreement initiated in the second quarter, so the annualized reduction is actually higher as it is really $50 million over three quarters, not four).

For the full year, Lear expects sales to come in at $20.1 billion, down about 5% versus 2018. The IHS predicts that 2019 global industry vehicle production will be down 4% YoY. However, Lear’s assumption for volume decline outpaces IHS estimates. At the midpoint of their guidance, Lear expects their top platforms to be down 6% in North America, 8% in Europe, and over 20% in China. Furthermore, the commercial settlements which were reached in the second quarter will have a negative impact in the third and fourth quarter of this year. In E-Systems, volumes are expected to experience the seasonal decline in the third quarter and slightly bounce back in the fourth.

Is This Permanent?

In the long run, no.

Let’s start with production volumes. The biggest decline Lear has seen is in its China platforms. In June, the same time the Q2 2019 earnings call took place, the government affiliated China Association of Automotive Manufacturers, or CAAM, reported that China auto sales fell 9.6% this June compared to a year ago.

Further exacerbating that problem was the fact the Chinese government adopted a new emission standard rashly before it was expected by the market. The government is mandating by 2020 that all light vehicles adhere to new, stricter emission standards. As such, dealers had to offer steep discounts on older cars which may not have made the cut for legality regarding the new emission standards.

But, who is going to buy a car which does not meet emission standards, and use it for less than a year, just to replace it with another one the very next year? No one. No one is going to do that – and as such car manufacturers have far more cars sitting on their lots, which will potentially be bought at a severely reduced price or simply not be purchased (FYI this, in effect, is the exact same as a company misreading demand signals and oversupplying a market – the price of those goods will fall due to saturation and weak demand). Lear gets hurt dramatically by this as they are left with less demand for their goods and services because the car manufacturers have to lower their production to avoid even further saturating the market.

Three of Lear’s biggest customers, Ford (F), GM (GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), all experienced their worst first half results in the country since many years. Ford has especially been hit hard as they have seen their sales implode over the last couple of years. Reuters reports:

After a peak 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, sales began faltering in late 2017, then nearly halved last year to 504k, according to consultancy IHS Markit. Ford’s sales are projected to tumble further to 382k this year, while LMC Automotive predicts Ford’s China market share will fall to 1.4% compared to 3.8% in 2016.

Here is a visual displaying Ford’s decline. We can also see how much GM’s sales have fallen in the same time frame in China. They reported that sales in China fell 12.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a year ago. FCA reported that in their Asian and Pacific region, net sales fell by 17% in 2018. They cited increased competition and a weak market as the reasons for the steep decline (which is a bit of a contradiction – usually intense competition is present in markets which are strong, but we will assume they are being genuine and not just making generic excuses). Lear also has exposure to Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) (recently added to the product portfolio mix in Q1 2019), which have both seen a decline in sales leading up to now as well. Across the board, these car manufacturers have suffered great losses and Lear has suffered as well.

Ultimately, in a business cycle, you have periods of prosperity and periods of misery. These peaks and valleys are heightened when you have artificially low interest rates and cheap money. Low rates signal to the economy that savings are abundant, and thus, investments are made by businesses. But, when rates are kept artificially low (combined with the fact we have no savings in America), this sends false economic signals to companies.

Many will expand and attempt to grow their business in the booms without foreseeing the busts. As the peak transitions into a valley, mal-investments get exposed. All these auto makers which rushed into China to build up operations during the boom years because they thought the middle class would keep buying cars forever, are being left out to dry. They spent billions in investments, which they should not have (and would not have if it weren’t for artificially low interest rates). As the demand for cars softens in China, these auto makers are left with nothing but cars on dealer lots and debt on their balance sheet.

In the short run, this causes massive problems for companies like Lear because their sales suffer inadvertently. As their customers (auto makers) require less current production and alter future production, Lear is left keeping up pace and adapting, which is not efficient. The good news here is that Lear as a company is still operating at an excellent level. The issues regarding the loss in their sales has less to do with the company, and everything to do with the customers and market. This is an important distinction because it highlights the cause of the problem, which is external (systematic risk) not internal (unsystematic risk).

Nevertheless, the strife being caused by lower vehicle production is a problem in the short run. However, in the long run, risks like this become “smoothed out” over time and Lear is using this opportunity to make the investments they need to make sure that once the turnaround begins, they thrust into it.

Factor Two: Margins Deteriorated From Prior Performance

Data acquired via 10-Q

By and large, the biggest issue presented on the earnings call was the lower margins of the business, particularly in the E-Systems segment (Seating margins were not as affected as favorable operating performance and a margin accretive backlog nearly offset the impact of lower volumes).

Management stated:

The first driver accounting for roughly 70% of the overall change in margin since 2017 is lower production volumes and a change in the mix of business by region and customer. We're now seeing volumes on our existing programs decline by 15% over the past two years. The second key driver is what I would characterize as a rapidly changing industry and macro environment, which has impacted our cost structure and business model in the short term. These factors have had a disproportionate impact on our E-Systems business overall and on our wire harness business in China, in particular. Historically, our business in Asia had margins well above overall segment margins. However, over the past two years, we have seen our E-Systems margins in Asia decline by more than 50%. This alone has led to a 260 basis point reduction in our overall E-Systems margins.

In Q2 2019, seating margins were 8.2%, only down 10 basis points from 2018. However, E-Systems margins were 8% in the quarter, down 600 basis points from the same period a year ago. And consistent with the first quarter of 2019, margins were significantly impacted by lower production volumes and the revised commercial agreements. Lear forecasts full year E-Systems margins in the mid 8% range (including the impact of the Xevo acquisition).

For those who may not be aware, E-Systems was a segment that was earning 14-15% margins as recently as a year and a half ago. Presently, E-Systems has no tailwind like the Seating segment does; there, the impact of the changeovers to more SUVs and a high margin backlog supplied a net benefit to the top line (making more money per car due to more seats), and ultimately, margin. However, in E-Systems there was no tailwind. Both segments had the same headwinds (lower production), but E-Systems had nothing to offset those losses so margins were lower in that segment. Furthermore, the competitive landscape is fiercer in E-Systems than in Seating. That puts downward pressure on prices (in order to compete), which lowers margins further.

However, I have full confidence that management will turn this around. Remember, Raymond Scott has been with Lear for over thirty years. He oversaw the E-Systems segment and turned it around back in 2006/2007 when E-Systems was only worth about $1.8 billion and was losing money. During that time, volumes were dwindling and they had to invest in different technologies and eventually, made the segment incredibly profitable.

Fast forward to 2012/2013 and Lear saw their margins in their Seating segment drop by 200 basis points. They raised margins by diversifying their customer base, investing in new technologies, and restructuring the business in order to lower costs. By using similar strategies today, including vertically integrating their wire harness business, I believe Lear will resume normal margins and continue their trend of profitable growth…

What Is Lear’s Explanation?

Management does too as Raymond Scott stated he absolutely believed they will be back to double-digit margins over time. However, Lear expects the lowest volume in Q3 (which follows the pattern of normal seasonality). Margins in the E-Systems segment are expected to come in around 7% and then slightly improve in Q4 as volume picks up a little.

Lear believes that the pricing contracts which were lowered are contained for specific customers and not across their entire customer base. The last time they lowered prices this much was a few years ago and that coincided with record backlog as well, so this is not new territory for Lear. They also stated there is little risk their customers ask for further concessions. The reason is that Lear offers unique, custom parts with innovative design and function, and have great working relationships with their customers. And lastly, although high, the price cuts, which encompass the entire E-Systems segment still fall within the historically normal range and they are not concentrated in any one geographical market.

Lear stated they were not able to offset the price reductions with restructuring and improving operational efficiency beyond what it is currently. They are also experiencing higher than normal labor inflation particularly in Mexico (8% increase in wages compared to the historical 5-6%) and Eastern Europe (double-digit wage increases). In addition, there was a shortage of certain electrical components they buy which hurt margins by about 70 basis points. And the last piece of the problem was higher launch and engineering costs which contributed a 40 basis-point decline to margins. In the past, they have cut costs here to improve margins, but elected not to do it this time because of the huge growth potential of the products they are innovating. This perfectly exemplifies why I love Lear's management team. They prioritize what's best for the company in the long run and are not subject to "populism," if you will.

Management described the situation as this sort of “perfect storm” where all these headwinds came together at the same time. However, through Lear’s cost restructuring program, they plan on addressing the price decreases in their customer contracts and the higher cost of labor. Regarding, the higher R&D costs, Lear believes those costs were necessary to make the appropriate investments and that those investments will drive up margins and profits. That all combined with when volumes naturally pick up (whenever that may be), double digit margins will be waiting at the light at the end of this tunnel.

Factor Three: General Market Uncertainty

As the US and China go back and forth with the trade war, many companies are left scrambling to keep pace. Supply chains become disrupted as new, cheaper sourcing has to be found in order to keep prices low.

The market always views uncertainty through a negative lens. Companies which have exposure to auto makers, such as Lear, wind up succumbing to negative investor sentiment. As sales in China or Europe go down, we must keep a level head and remind ourselves that no market can go up forever. There are ups and downs, and unless China and Europe vanish from the planet, it is safe to assume there will be an up following this down. Obviously, we do not know when that will happen. But one thing is guaranteed, if you wait for signs that things are turning around – it is already too late. You can make money if you’re too early. You can’t make money if you’re too late.

Takeaway

Low sales, low margins, and trade war/global vehicle market uncertainty is the name of the game here. I sympathize with short-term investors because the volume decline is disheartening. It might seem like all hope is lost, but rest assured that this is just a bump in the road. Lear is taking this time to adapt, innovate, restructure, and position itself to come out on top when volume increases, as it eventually will.

Business cycles are a normal course for any long-term investor. Do not let the downs in the markets distract you from Lear’s operational prowess and razor-sharp management. Sometimes factors are out of your control. Management recognizes the problem, has plans in the works to fix them, and is making all the right strategic moves. That is the takeaway. Do not let the commotion of the outside markets interfere with your sanity.

This was an unfortunate series of events to occur all at once; a perfect storm is right. But Lear’s management team has been in similar and worse positions before and have weathered the storm each time. Last year, buying Lear was a no-brainer. Funny how times don’t change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.