Insider Buying Continues At Sohu As It Offers To Buy Changyou

The value of Sohu's net cash position combined with its holding in Sogou is worth well over $24 per share.

Sohu.com (SOHU) has been a nightmare of a stock for investors. Not only has the stock fallen from over $70 in 2017 to under $9 a month ago, but its financial structure makes it hard for the casual investor to comprehend and thus rationalize its stock movement. By divesting its two most profitable units Changyou.com (CYOU) and Sogou (SOGO) through U.S. IPOs, Sohu hoped to create incremental shareholder value. Instead investors disregarded the value of Sohu's publicly traded holdings and regarded the company as an empty money losing shell. Despite a horrible financial picture Sohu has painted, its CEO continued to increase his position in the company. Through its offer to reincorporate CYOU, Sohu could be signaling more aggressive measures to fix the market's undervaluation of its assets.

Sohu's Bid For Changyou

Sohu just announced a non-binding offer to buy back Changyou for $10 per share in cash. This deal values CYOU at approximately $537 million. Sohu recently received $337 million from Changyou through a massive $9.40 per share special cash dividend and as I mentioned in my previous Sohu article, its cash position alone exceeded $520 million.

Since Sohu already owns a 67% majority position in Changyou, the actual cost to repurchase shares the company doesn't already own is lowered to $177 million. Again with its majority voting rights, Sohu's purchase is essentially a done deal. The following table shows Sohu's net cash position after Changyou's repurchase.

SOHU Consolidated SOGO SOHU Balance Cash $375,190.00 $184,427.00 $190,763.00 Short Term Investments $1,323,096.00 $948,289.00 $374,807.00 Long Term Investments $123,434.00 $66,025.00 $57,409.00 Short Term Debt -$140,220.00 $0.00 -$140,220.00 Long Term Debt -$29,092.00 $0.00 -$29,092.00 CYOU Purchase -$177,000.00 SOHU Net Cash: $276,667.00 per Share: $7.05

Changyou has also been Sohu's most profitable subsidiary and will help balance out Sohu's media and video losses. More importantly as I mentioned in my last CYOU article, Changyou has been a huge cash generating machine averaging $190 million in annual free cash flow for the past three fiscal years. After its reincorporation, Sohu's cash flow after fixed asset expenditures and excluding Sogou's operating numbers would likely turn positive if 2019 annual results stay level with 2018 shown below.

SOHU Consolidated SOGO SOHU Balance 2018 Operating Cash flow $84.03 $17.50 $66.53 2018 Fixed Asset Capex $101.12 $75.77 $25.35 2018 Free Cash Flow -$17.10 -$58.27 $41.17

In my opinion, Sohu's bid to purchase the remaining outstanding shares of CYOU is an effort to stabilize its own finances. Wall Street may have had concerns about CYOU's forward Q3 guidance calling for up to a 20% sequential decline in gaming revenues, but Changyou's third quarter guidance is not historically unusual. Quarterly gaming revenues trend up or down due to product cycles and updates but have been generally stable on an annual basis in the past few years.

It is also worth keeping in mind Changyou has fairly high visibility into its gaming revenues. On average the company has surpassed its high guidance range by 3.5% since the year ago comparable quarter. If this trend continues for Q3, the potential sequential gaming revenue decline in constant currency would be a more modest 5-7% off an exceptionally strong Q2 figure.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 CYOU Gaming Revenue High Guidance $95.00 $90.00 $95.00 $90.00 $100.00 CYOU Gaming Revenue Actual $94.30 $96.00 $94.10 $99.10 $102.20 Difference -0.74% 6.67% -0.95% 10.11% 2.20%

Maybe CYOU's post earnings drop to $6 was an over reaction based on revenue fears, or just the typical final capitulation of bulls. Whatever the case, it's hard to comprehend how the market valued CYOU at under 2x free cash flow. This gave Sohu an opportunity to finally commit to CYOU's purchase and make it seem like it was offering a "huge" 69% premium. In reality, Sohu would likely end up stealing CYOU at under 3x free cash flow.

Sogou Still Sohu's Key Growth Asset

While reincorporating Changyou will stabilize Sohu's losses and cash flow, the combined company still wouldn't look very attractive to most investors. Sohu has still been spending heavily on developing the next great thing and its continued commitment to video has contributed to the bulk of its losses. As outside observers, most of us can only cringe and scratch our heads at Sohu's strategy.

Despite how unattractive its core operations would be even with the inclusion of Changyou, investors still should not discount its key assets especially at current valuations. As shown in the table above, Sohu would have slightly over $7 in net cash after purchasing Changyou. If we entirely discount everything else on its balance sheet, SOHU is not trading much higher than its net cash.

Sohu's biggest asset is its 33% minority stake in Sogou which it spun off less than a couple years ago. At SOGO's current market cap, this stake is worth almost $700 or over $17 per share in SOHU stock. Thus if investors only take into consideration Sohu's net cash and its stake in SOGO, SOHU should be worth over $24 per share. Again this is discounting all other Sohu assets whether tangible or under development.

As I noted in my previous SOGO article, an earnings trough likely already occurred based on their management's guidance. This may have contributed to SOGO's recent stock surge but even if investors only value SOGO at $4 where the stock recently bottomed, SOHU would still be valued over $20 per share just on its net cash and SOGO stake.

Final Thoughts

It's hard for most investors to like Sohu's recent earnings reports. That's evident in almost all articles I read about the company. As an outside observer taking Sohu's results at face value, even I have a hard time trying to comprehend what Sohu has been doing. The only redeeming quality is its holdings in SOGO and CYOU which help Sohu's consolidated results from being a complete disaster. Excluding financial results from Sogou and Changyou, Sohu's core business has been an endless money pit for the past half decade.

However, it's exactly because of Sogou and Changyou that investors should view Sohu in a different light. As described above, these two subsidiaries are financial assets that in a rational market should put a floor on Sohu shares. From another angle, investors should remember both these companies were internally developed and completely from scratch.

For all the criticism Sohu's CEO and management team has taken over the years, few could claim they founded two multibillion-dollar companies from scratch and with the limited resources Sohu had. Keep in mind Sohu started off as one of many small internet portals. Now try to think how many U.S. internet portals that existed 20 years ago are still around in a stronger form today?

Changyou has accumulated over $1.8 billion in net income for both Sohu and investors in its dozen years of existence. In the past two years alone Changyou has returned over $1 billion in dividends to its investors. About half a dozen years later, Sohu revealed Sogou and despite being a huge underdog to Baidu (BIDU) has managed to reach a billion in revenues with positive earnings.

What does Sohu have in the pipelines after sinking hundreds of millions into an unknown void in recent years? As outsiders none of us really know but one thing that has been occurring as I noted in my previous Sohu article, its CEO has spent $42 million buying back shares at above $27 per share average as of March 2019. The buying continued from March to June to take his stake up to 25.6%.

Maybe Sohu's CEO has just been making a valuation asset play. Maybe a new product cycle is coming up. Again we are all outsiders and can only speculate, but the amount of CEO purchases has been significant and should be noted. Even if it's just an asset play for future divestment, SOHU at current levels still has a lot of upside. If Sohu's management can strike gold for a third time with another internally developed successful business, that would only be gravy Sohu's battered investors.

