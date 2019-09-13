VersaBank's Earnings And Dividends To Remain Stable

While we expect an interest rate cut in the next one year, we do not expect a negative impact on NIM in FY20 because of the lagged effect on yields.

We expect earnings of VersaBank (OTC:VRRKF), a Canadian bank, to remain stable in the coming year due to our expectation of stable loan portfolio size and net interest margin. Due to our expectation of stable earnings, we believe that VRRKF will be able to maintain its dividend per share at CAD 0.075 in FY20. Discussion on our earnings estimates and valuation analysis follows.

Stable Loan Book Size To Support The Bottom Line

We expect VRRKF’s loans to grow by only 0.9% quarter-over-quarter in 4Q to end the year at CAD 1.63 million. For FY20 we expect loan book to grow by only 0.3% year-over-year. Our expectation of negligible loan growth is attributable to our forecast of economic slowdown in Canada, which will negatively affect credit offtake. In its latest monetary policy press release, the Bank of Canada noted that it too expects economic activity to slow in the second half of the year due to trade uncertainty.

Net Interest Margin To Be Mostly Unchanged

While the Bank of Canada has not shown any inclination towards cutting rates in its latest monetary policy press release, we believe that threats of economic slowdown in the country will warrant a cut by next year. Further, economic slowdown and monetary easing in the US will also have an effect on Canada’s monetary policy. Due to the lagged effect of interest rate cut on certain asset yields, and mostly immediate impact on deposit rates, we do not expect any adverse impact on VRRKF’s net interest margin (NIM) in FY20. Beyond FY20, however, NIM could contract if interest rates are cut in the next one year. For FY20 we expect NIM to remain constant at 3.01%. The table below shows VRRKF’s historical yields and our projections.

Provisions Charges For Credit Losses Likely To Remain Subdued

Although gross impaired loans rose in the third quarter to 1.58% of gross loans, we expect provisions charge for loan losses to remain subdued in the coming quarters because the rise in gross impaired loans is likely to reverse. According to disclosures made in the 3QFY19 investor call, the rise in gross loans was mostly attributable to one loan only, and the management expects to resolve the matter of that loan in this quarter. Consequently, we expect VRRKF to book a provisions charge of only CAD 0.2 million in the last quarter of the year taking the full year charge to a net reversal of CAD 0.119 million.

Earnings To Remain Stable In FY20

Due to our expectations of unchanged NIMs and a mostly stable loan portfolio size, we expect VRRKF’s earnings to be little changed in FY20 compared to FY19. Further, we expect the provisions charge for credit losses to remain subdued, and non-interest-based income and expense to show little growth. We expect VRRKF to post earnings of CAD 0.83 in full year FY19 (CAD 0.62 already reported in the first nine months), and CAD 0.82 per share in FY20. The table below shows our earnings projection for VRRKF.

Dividends Likely To Remain Constant

Given our expectation of stable earnings in FY20, we expect VRRKF to maintain its dividend at CAD 0.075/share (US$ 0.059). This implies a 1.1% dividend yield based on the bank’s September 9, 2019 closing price. VRRKF’s payout ratio is only 9%, and its Tier I ratio is at a comfortable level of 14.66% (compared to regulatory requirement of 8.5%); hence, there is plenty of room for dividend growth. However, to be prudent, we are assuming that dividends will remain stable.

VRRKF Appears Undervalued

VRRKF appears cheap when the Justified Price-to-Book method is used. This method has been derived from the Gordon Growth Model, and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

From our forecasted statements, we have arrived at a value of 6.2% for sustainable ROE. Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 7.5% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 0.71 for the Bank. Multiplying 0.71 with our forecasted book value per share of CAD 10.70 (USD 8.45) for October end 2020, gives us a target price of CAD 7.57 (USD 5.98). The table below shows the inputs for our target price.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Our target price of US$ 5.93 implies an upside of 14.7% from VRRKF’s September 9, 2019 closing price of US$ 5.21. Due to the potential price upside, we are adopting a bullish stance on VRRKF. The bank also offers a 1.1% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.