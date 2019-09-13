It's Time To Buy The Dip In The Trade Desk Yet Again

We have written on shares of programmatic advertising leader The Trade Desk (TTD) twice before on Seeking Alpha, both times to push the "buy the dip" thesis on TTD stock. Less than 12 months after the first piece was published - dated October 2018 - TTD stock had more than doubled. About 2 months after the second piece was published - dated May 2019 - TTD stock had risen by more than 40%.

In other words, we believe that "buying the dip" in TTD stock has been a winning investment strategy over the past year.

We believe it will remain so for the foreseeable future, and are writing on TTD stock today to yet again reiterate the "buy the dip" thesis. TTD stock has shed nearly 25% over the past six weeks - marking one of its largest drops ever - and we believe this drop is nothing more than yet another opportunity to buy the dip in a long term winning investment.

Our thesis here has three parts. One, the fundamentals underlying TTD stock remain robust, and create a visible pathway for materially higher share prices in the long run. Two, the optics supporting TTD stock will improve significantly over the next few months, and healthy investor demand should come back into the picture. Three, the technicals imply that the stock is close to bottoming, reversing course, and staging a big rebound rally.

As such, we think now - much like October 2018 and May 2019 - is a golden opportunity to buy the dip in TTD stock.

Data by YCharts

As a backdrop to this analysis, let us first understand why TTD stock has shed 25% over the past 6 weeks. For the most part, this has been a "no news" selloff - that is, over the past 6 weeks, the only news that has come out of The Trade Desk is a beat-and-raise Q2 print which gave the bulls more ammo than the bears. When you have "no news" selloffs like this - especially ones like this one where the only news is ostensibly good news - it's often best to zoom out and look at the big picture.

When you do that, it becomes clear that what we are seeing in the markets is some profit taking on this year's best performers. The best performing stocks this year? Software stocks, like The Trade Desk, Okta (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO), Shopify (SHOP), and Roku (ROKU) - all of those stocks were up more than 50% year-to-date in late July. Ever since, these stocks have come off the rails - each is down more than 15% off recent highs - and with no real catalyst.

Under the hood, we suspect that this is a partial unwinding of a low-rate-influenced, long duration asset trade. That is, throughout 2019, investors have crowded into long duration assets on the expectation that fixed income yields - particularly, the long end of the Treasury yield curve - would drop, because lower rates help inflate the value of long duration assets by lowering the discount rate on future profits. However, with trade tensions cooling and the U.S. economy picking up steam (see Citi's Economic Surprise Index, which just poked into positive territory for the first time in 8 months), investors are resetting their expectations on the long end of the curve. They no longer expect it to keep dropping. Instead, if economic fundamentals keep improving, the long end could rise.

In anticipation of this, some investors are unwinding their overweight positions in long duration, high growth assets like software stocks, which have been huge winners. We presume that this unwinding is behind the recent weakness in software stocks, and TTD stock in particular.

Data by YCharts

With all that said, we can now jump into discussing why the recent plunge in TTD stock is a buying opportunity.

First and foremost, as evidenced by this being a pure rate-influenced selloff, the fundamentals underlying TTD stock remain unchanged and robust. Long story short, The Trade Desk remains a company at the epicenter of a secular growth narrative, with tons of runway for future growth, and plenty of visibility to realizing that future growth.

The secular growth narrative here is the mass adoption of programmatic advertising solutions across the entire global ad industry. Programmatic advertising is simply data-driven advertising. This is the future of advertising - everywhere - because regardless of the ad format, it takes what was a guess-and-check process performed by humans, and turns it into a data-driven process performed by algorithms and machines. In so doing, programmatic advertising solutions make advertising smarter, more efficient, less expensive, and more streamlined. Consequently, over the next several years, programmatic advertising will go from niche to mainstream, and a healthy portion of ad dollars in the global ad ecosystem will be transacted programmatically.

The runway for future growth here revolves around the idea that the global ad market measured around $617 billion in 2018, while global programmatic ad spend measured just $70 billion. Thus, only 11% of ads were transacted programmatically last year. This year, global programmatic ad spend is expected to hit $84 billion, on a global ad market of $665 billion, implying nearly 13% penetration. By 2020, programmatic ad spend is expected to hit $98 billion, while the global ad market is expected to expand to $718 billion, implying nearly 14% penetration. At this rate of expansion - which secular data trends imply should persist - then programmatic advertising could hit 18-19% penetration by 2025, implying a ~$185 billion programmatic ad spend market within five years, up nearly three-fold from today's $70 billion market.

The visibility to realizing this growth comes from the idea that The Trade Desk - with around $2.5 billion in gross spend last year, hundreds of mega-corp partners, and a 95%-plus customer retention rate that has remained north of 95% for 22 straight quarters - is the cream of the crop in the programmatic advertising world. Thus, as the programmatic ad market expands rapidly over the next several years, The Trade Desk should be able to grow share in the market, and consistently outpace the market growth rate, all while expanding its already robust 35%-plus adjusted EBITDA margins.

Current Street estimates peg fiscal 2019 EPS at $3.20, fiscal 2020 EPS at $3.70, and fiscal 2021 EPS at $4.60 - implying just 20% EPS growth over the next two years. We think those estimates are light. Instead, we expect 20%-plus revenue growth out of TTD over the next several years, with upside margin drivers, and believe EPS growth should run around 25%, or higher. Assuming 25%-plus EPS growth from a fiscal 2019 EPS base of $3.20, we think that fiscal 2025 EPS should shake out around $12.50.

Based on an application software industry average 35x forward earnings multiple and 10% discount rate, that equates to a fiscal 2019 price target for TTD stock of about $270 - which, perhaps not surprisingly, is around where the current consensus sell-side price target sits today. Both of those targets - ours and the consensus sell-side target - imply big, fundamentally-driven upside potential from current levels.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Second, the optics surrounding TTD stock should improve over the next few months, and robust investor demand will come back into the picture.

As mentioned earlier, the selloff in TTD stock largely has to do with the unwinding of a very crowded trade in long duration, high-growth stocks. The catalyst for this unwinding is presumably an expectation that the long end of the Treasury curve won't go lower from here, and may go higher as the U.S. economic outlook improves.

This unwinding should provide only temporary pressure on TTD stock for three big reasons. First, as stated earlier, the fundamentals remain strong here, and investors won't unwind a stock with strong fundamentals for that long. Second, if the U.S. economic outlook does improve, then business confidence globally will likewise pick up, meaning businesses will start to spend more on things like advertising. A pick-up in global ad spend should translate into an acceleration in The Trade Desk's growth trajectory, which should result in the company reporting stronger numbers and analysts raising estimates for TTD stock.

Third, the plunge in the 10-Year Treasury yield from 3.2% back in mid-2018, to 1.7% today has not been accompanied by an equally big drop in TTD stock's forward earnings yield. Instead, over that stretch wherein the 10-Year yield dropped 150 basis points, TTD's forward earnings yield dropped just 50 basis points - meaning that one could reasonably argue that the 10-Year would have to rally a lot before it put any pressure on TTD's valuation, historically speaking.

All in all, then, over the next few months, the: 1) unwinding of the high growth trade will end, 2) The Trade Desk's numbers should remain strong and estimates should move higher, and 3) investors will rush back into TTD stock on the assumption that the valuation isn't that much overextended relative to low bond yields.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Third, while we aren't big believers in technical analysis, we do believe that the technicals here provide another compelling reason to buy the dip in TTD stock.

Specifically, we are looking at the stock's Relative Strength Index, or RSI. Since January 2018, TTD stock has breached into roughly oversold territory on its RSI (below 35) six times. Each time, the stock bounced big shortly after dropping into oversold territory.

Yet again, for the first time since May 2019, TTD stock has dropped into RSI oversold territory. History says that whats comes next is a big bounce.

Overall, we feel that this recent plunge in TTD stock is nothing more than yet another buying opportunity in a secular winner. The fundamentals remain healthy. The optics provide runway for a rally into the end of the year. The technicals imply that a big bounce is coming soon.

Net net, recent weakness in TTD stock should not be treated any differently than any other weakness this stock has faced over the past few years. Embrace it. Wait it out. Buy the dip. Let the stock recover and get back to its long-term winning ways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.