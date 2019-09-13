My Dividend Growth Portfolio: End Of Summer Review

Dividend

Figure 1

What did I think at my last portfolio review?

I have a blog that contains background information on the portfolio as well as links to all the articles about it here. I have also published an article on my investment strategy here. These articles are always free to read and contain background information that new readers might find helpful.

As many people know, the stock market went down quite a bit right around Christmas last year. My portfolio was no exception, it dropped quite a bit and ended up down for the year. While I don’t focus much on portfolio balance or total return, it wasn’t exactly a good feeling seeing my portfolio down to $511,421. That was around $20,000 below where it started the year. But my portfolio soon recovered and went on to new highs.

Figure 2 Source: Broker data and Author records as of market close June 30, 2019

All data presented in this article comes either from my broker or from this tool. It is free to use, so you can run your own comparisons if you wish. My old broker sold all of the investment accounts to E*Trade which went active November 5. All broker screenshots below are from E*Trade.

What has happened since?

Below is a screenshot of the Excel worksheet where I track the holdings in my IRA Dividend Growth Portfolio. This is a real portfolio, not a model, and is part of my retirement savings.

Source: Broker data and Author records as of market close August 30, 2019

Since my last update at the end of June, I continued working with Rida Morwa and the High Dividend Opportunities SA Market Place service as a contributing author. Between the research I have done for articles for the service and the contributions of others at the service, I continue to find opportunities I might not have seen before. I continue to be nearly 100% invested in all but a maximum of $1,500 in cash is used to secure puts I have written.

I have more than recovered the portfolio value that was lost last December. Now that the first 8 months of 2019 are done, I am confident that I will exceed my income goal for this year. My current projections show that I on track for over 20% income growth.

So far, this year, the total return of the portfolio has been very good. The market value of the portfolio ended August at $609,680.33. While this is a month ending all-time high value, during July and August, the portfolio market value actually exceeded $610,000 on multiple days.

Figure 3 Broker data and Author records as of market close August 30, 2019 (dividends after that date are projections)

Above is a chart generated in Excel based on dividends since 2016. For the remaining 4 months of the year, monthly dividends are expected to exceed $3,500 each month with the exception of November. Roughly by the end of October, I should exceed the amount of dividends collected last year. By the end of November, I should have collected enough dividends to meet my goal for the year.

July stock transaction explanations

Next, let’s look at the transactions I executed over the last 2 months and why I did them.

Figure 4 July Transactions

At first look, it might seem that I traded a lot in July, but in fact, it was only 9 trades (although most of them had multiple legs). My goal over the last 2 months was to cut back my exposure to hotel REITs and REITs focusing primarily on senior living (both senior housing and skilled nursing facilities). At the same time, I also wanted more preferred shares exposure (particularly to REIT preferred issues) because they tend to be safer, and with a declining interest-rate environment, I think their share prices will go up. I also continue to increase my exposure to the midstream MLP sector while avoiding K-1s.

Only July 2nd, I sold the last of the shares I had in various Eaton Vance CEFs. I originally bought these funds to help boost income and to be used to help replace income when I sold positions that were no longer helping me meet my goals, or that I sold to reduce risk. Since I found Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC), none of the Eaton Vance funds worked as well. Plus, OXLC and ECC had a higher yield, so they fit the income boost role much better. I used the cash from the sale of the last shares of these funds to buy more shares in AT&T (T), ECC, and OXLC. Also, as a safety measure, I have been purchasing the preferred shares of REITs, so at this point, I used just over $3,000 of the proceeds to buy the C issue of the preferred shares from Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust Investment (PEI). Preferred shares from REITs are very safe, and the preferred shares of mall REITs are fairly safe but have a pretty high yield.

Senior housing and Skilled Nursing Facilities REITs have struggled operationally even as their share prices of late have been good. So, I decided to reduce my positions in these REITs while the price was still high. So, on July 11th, I trimmed my position is Ventas (VTR) and used the cash (as well as cash on hand) to buy more shares of Iron Mountain (IRM), which had taken a share price hit on a weaker than expected earnings report (that I thought was mostly due to short term issues and overdone), and Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) which was recommended by Treading Softly, another contributor to the HDO market place service.

On July 15th, I trimmed my position in Coca-Cola (KO) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). I used that cash to add to my positions in Macerich (MAC), Newtek Business Services (NEWT), and ECC. I also swapped Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) for more PEI.PR.C, as BPR had appreciated quite a bit, and I wanted more safety with REIT preferreds. NEWT had recently dropped in price, so as I liked the future prospects of the company, I took the opportunity to buy more shares at a very good price.

On October 16th, I bought more shares of OXLC out of cash on hand, mostly from dividends that were credited to my account after market close on the 15th. I really like OXLC and ECC and think the share price is currently depressed due to the market not understanding them, and due to several negative articles on Seeking Alpha. Because they are fairly unique in the CEF sector, many don’t understand how the low liquidity nature of the CLO equity they hold distorts NAV. The dividends are well covered, which I write about here.

On the 18th, I trimmed more of my VTR position in order to buy more SAR. SAR is a BDC that I like and think has good prospects, while VTR was at a high price and faced many issues in operations.

On July 23rd, I trimmed VTR some more and used the cash to add shares to my position in Center Coast MLP (CEN) and Infrastructure fund, a CEF that invests in MLPs. The MLP sector has been hit hard share price-wise, but operations are doing much better. I think that, going forward, these companies will do well. Since I hold these in an IRA, I use a CEF to avoid any issues with K-1 tax forms and UBTI.

Only July 24th, I trimmed my KO position. The price is quite high, and I used the cash to roll some calls I had written on the KO position. I’ll provide more information on that in the section on options.

On July 29th, I trimmed my position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and sold my position in Triple Point Venture Growth (TPVG), a BDC-focused on tech stocks where I had a big gain. I used that cash to buy more shares of SAR and NEWT, two BDCs that I think are in a better position if the economy weakens. I also bought more shares of CEN as I think the price for shares is currently a very good deal. I also think that the dividend is safe, and likely better times should be near for the midstream MLP sector.

On July 31st, I trimmed 25 shares from Procter & Gamble (PG) to get the cash to buy more shares of NEWT. I like NEWT and see any price of ~$22 and under as a good buy. I had expected NEWT to declare its Q3 dividend in the range of $0.50 to $0.52, so the actual dividend of $0.58 was a very pleasant surprise. And based on its current projection, the final dividend of the year will be $0.71, which is even better.

August stock transaction explanations

Figure 5 August Transactions

On August 1st , I sold the last of my Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to cut my exposure to the riskier hotel REIT sector. I used the cash to open a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH), a lender of hard money that I think is priced at a good enough value to risk a small position. I added more shares in early September to nearly double my position, but even after that, SACH is less than 0.6% of my portfolio.

On August 2nd, I added more shares to my Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). It is a C-Corp that operates in the midstream sector. Over the last year, its share price has taken quite a beating, and it hasn’t increased the dividend in a while. But it has boosted capital spending, and I think it is poised for some solid growth.

On August 5th, I sold the last of my shares of Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) as I continued to lower my exposure to various senior healthcare REITs. I used the cash to buy more shares of ECC and NEWT. I liked NEWT and its dividend growth (and the fact that the back half of the year receives more of the dividends than the front) and consider it a very good buy below $22.

On August 7th, I sold the last of my OHI shares and used the cash to buy more OXLC. I like the two funds I own that invest in CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). I think a poor market understanding of the risks has resulted in very attractive prices for these two funds. I cover here why I think the dividend is reasonably safe. By no means are these funds risk-free, but they are less risky than the market price would indicate. I also swapped the C issue of PEI preferred for the D issue (and bought 100 more shares with cash leftover from the sale of OHI). Due to a cap on the number of shares that can be converted to common share if a change of control occurs, the D issue carries less risk of loss than the C issue if the company is taken private.

On August 8th, I sold the last of my VTR shares. My only healthcare-related investments are now JNJ and Medical Properties Trust (MPW). JNJ is a long-term holding with a solid dividend and a diverse range of products that have stood the test of time. MPW with its concentration in hospitals should do well in the face of the headwinds I see impacting more senior-oriented healthcare. I used the cash from the sale to buy more shares of CEN, MAC, and TRGP.

On August 12th, I trimmed my Southern Company (SO) position because it is the weakest performer of my big utility companies. While I am glad the drama over its big development projects has died down, this was a good time to take some of the chips off the table. I used the cash to open a position in Antero Midstream, another C-Corp operating in the midstream. The price has been beaten down too far, so there was an opportunity.

On August 16th, I used cash on hand (multiple stocks pay me dividends on the 15th of the month) to buy more shares of OXLC. The price of both ECC and OXLC is very good at this point, and the low price is driven by a poor understanding of how the fund makes its money (and thus how much it has to pay distributions). But I am overweight this fund and so need to be careful not to buy too much.

On August 20th, I decided my concern over the risk of change of control of PEI was more than compensated by the increased dividend payments from the C preferred issue, so I swapped my D shares for C shares, and increased the count from 355 to 360. So, not only did I get more dividends per share, but a few more shares as well. At this time, with several projects just completed and a very big project less than a month away from opening, I judge the chances that PEI will be taken private to be small. I think a reasonable offer to take PEI private would be a price of between $7 and $8. At $7, 2.704 common shares per preferred share would work out to be $19.05. So, I think the potential loss is small here, and the extra dividends are worth the increase in risk. I will keep an eye on that and look to swap into the D or B issue when prices make that a good trade.

Also on August 20th, I trimmed my position in AT&T (T) by 67 shares so that I have an even 1,000 shares. T has seen a good run-up in price, and I had overweighed the position a bit when the shares were near (and even beneath) $30. That cash allowed me to buy some more AM which increased my dividend income quite nicely.

On August 21st, I again trimmed my position in SO, and this time, used the cash to buy more SAR.

On August 22nd, I trimmed my position in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI). PEGI had become the target of takeover speculations (while management has confirmed that an offer or offers have been made), and the price had run up quite a bit. I had some covered calls written on the position with a strike price of $25, but the news of a buyout significantly changed the price I was willing to accept for the shares. I used the cash from this sale to buy back my calls.

On August 26th as part of lowering my average position size, I trimmed my Kimberly-Clark (KMB) position and used the cash to buy yet more shares of AM.

And finally, on August 27th, I decided to take some profits and again lower my exposure to healthcare stocks by trimming my position in MPW. I used the cash to buy yet more shares of ECC.

Options transaction explanations

I don’t see options as a huge source of profits but rather as a good tool for managing risk and cash flow. I have two very simple rules that I use when working with options. My first rule is to never write a contract unless I am willing to let the shares be exchanged at the strike price. I also do not write naked contracts, which means when I write a call, I have the shares, and when I write a put, I have the cash (and not margin or something I can sell to get the cash) to buy the shares. Following these two simple rules, you will take on no more risk writing options contracts than you would by having a long position in the shares. In fact, because you get cash when you sell the option contract, you have slightly less at risk.

Figure 6 July and August Option Transactions

My oldest option position has been covered calls on my KO holdings. At the beginning of July, I rolled them out from a September 2020 expiration date to a January 2021 expiration date but at the same $50 strike price. However, as the price of KO shares continued to climb, I closed those 2 contracts out (using some cash from trimming the position), and then sold a single contract with an expiration November 2019 and a strike price of $57.50. This contract mostly allowed me to move dividend payments I received later to buy more dividend-paying shares when I originally opened the position. Rolling the latest call out to January netted me a modest $30.

While I have written both calls and puts on T, in July, I was able to roll by call contracts out 4 more months and collect a net credit of ~$150 on the 6 contracts. Earlier in the year, options on T produced a lot of cash for me, and they still continue to produce a bit more cash.

Washington Prime Group is a mall REIT that I was originally quite bearish on, but at the current price (and after not cutting the dividend when I thought they would have to), I am not somewhat bullish. I have written puts with a $5 strike price to essentially go long the stock. So far, I have collected about the equivalent 5 quarters worth of dividends for these puts. I now have 13 put contracts obligating me to buy 1,300 shares at a price of $5. Most recently, I have been trying to roll them out from a January expiration to an April one as I think we will know whether or not the dividend will likely be cut in 2020 by April, but maybe not by January. If the dividend is cut, I am sure I will be assigned the shares. If it isn’t there is a chance, I won’t be assigned. If no dividend cut is declared by the April expiration date, I think the chances are good that I won’t get assigned the shares. I also wrote to puts for January with a strike price of $2.50. If the dividend is cut, I expect to get the shares assigned to me for these two contracts. If the dividend is not cut before these options expire, I don’t think it likely I will get the shares. This will lower my overall cost basis a bit as well, otherwise, it just gives me some extra cash. I rolled these to an April expiration date for a net $50 credit.

I don’t often sell options to open a position, but I was fairly confident that the price drop in NEWT was going to be temporary. Particularly since I expected a dividend announcement in the 2nd half of August and that the dividend would be increased. I was happily surprised that the dividend was announced to be $0.58 (I was thinking it would be around $0.53) and that the 4th payment for the year was forecasted to be $0.71. This gave a nice boost to the share price, and I sold the calls I bought the day after this announcement.

I rolled the calls I had on TRGP (in 2 steps) out 3 months and up $2 in price for pretty much no cost. So, in a worst-case scenario if the shares get called, I get $400 more for them and one more dividend payment.

With the calls I had written on PEGI, I originally rolled them out a few months (and added another contract) for a net credit. But then, the news came out about potential acquisition interest. This changed what I was willing to sell the shares for. I think a reasonable acquisition offer is in the range of $28 to $30, so I was no longer willing to sell my shares for $25. I did try to roll my puts out in time and up to a strike price of $30 but was unable to do so. As it looked like the market had a similar notion of a fair sales price, I then cut my losses by buying back my calls. I trimmed a few shares of PEGI to get the cash to do so. I was able to buy them back at $2.10 while the latest price for them is $2.35. This is an example of making a quick decision when things go against you and look to stay that way.

Let’s look at the benchmark data

For a while now, when I present updates to my DGI Portfolio, a real portfolio owned by me and held in an IRA, I have also included data on what I call benchmark portfolios. The two benchmark portfolios are models. I hold no shares of either ETF, but I consider the holdings and goals of each fund to be reasonable proxies for a dividend growth portfolio. Using the Portfolio Visualizer tool, I modeled two portfolios one for each benchmark, the ETF SCHD and ETF SPHD.

My primary point of comparison centered around how the three portfolios meet my primary goals of income and income growth. While total return is not a significant goal for me, I think lagging too far behind the benchmarks might be an indication of a stock selection problem. And while not important to my primary goals, I often use capital gains to increase my dividend income.

Each month, I total the dividend payments I have received during the month and put that value in my spreadsheet. I also pull data from the Portfolio Analyzer tool and add that to the spreadsheets that generate the graphs below.

Source: Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

As can be seen in the graph above, my DGI portfolio, as well as the 2 benchmark model portfolios, increased the dividend income they produced in 2018. Now that August is done, my DGI portfolio continues to be well ahead of the two benchmarks. At this point, both SCHD and SPHD have produced less than 2/3rds of the dividends they did last year. So, they may have trouble beating that number, although this might just be a matter of timing. As I mentioned earlier, my DGI portfolio is on track to beat last year’s numbers by around 23.8% (based on current holdings and declared dividends). I expect that rather than getting around $32K in dividend payments this year, I will be closer to $36K. My NTM projection for dividends is already approximately equal to my preliminary goal for 2020.

Source: Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

Above is a graph showing the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2015 to the listed date. To reach my income goal by the time I retire, I need a CAGR of 12%. All 3 portfolios have been growing income faster than that. My DGI portfolio has consistently done a better job of growing income than the SCHD fund. SPHD, however, has not been consistent in its income growth. From 2015 to 2018, its CAGR is higher than my DGI portfolio, but that is largely due to its growth in 2016, and in fact, it actually had a decline in 2017. Currently, my DGI portfolio has a trend of increasing CAGR over time which I think will help show that it is superior to the two benchmarks over time. The YTD numbers are based on an annualized amount of dividend payments (this assumes that 2/3rds of the dividend income for the year has been paid out).

Source: Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

Above are the latest portfolio values. All 3 portfolios have not only recovered from the losses of last year but are up from where they started 2018 as well. Both of the benchmarks funds continue to have higher market values than my DGI portfolio. Over the last 20 months, my DGI has been closing the gap in total return performance with both benchmarks. SPHD had been some $70K ahead in total return and is now only $4K. SCHD had been ~$58K ahead and is now only $30K in front.

Conclusion

My current projections have me on track to grow my dividends for the 2019 year to about 23% more than last year’s total. With only 4 months left in the year, there isn’t a lot of time for reinvested dividends to produce big gains, so likely somewhere between just about 20% is where my dividend growth will end the year.

In the past, I have mostly avoided funds. My aim was to avoid paying fees for something I could already do. My portfolio now contains 5 funds that are recently new to me (besides the Eaton Vance CEFs). They are Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), which turns capital gains into dividends, Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE:MIE) and CEN, which allows me to invest in midstream MLPs without worrying about K-1 tax forms, and ECC and OXLC, which allow me to invest in CLO (Collateralized Debt Obligations). Each of these funds allows me to do something I either couldn’t do on my own or makes it easier for me to invest in something.

My plans for 2019 continue to include buying more dividend-paying shares at a good value. I plan to continue buying more fixed income securities to better position myself for the eventual recession. I am in no hurry since I don’t see the recession as likely arriving before late 2020, so I will take my time and find good values.

I think interest rates are more likely to head lower rather than higher, so that will make preferred shares a good investment. I expect the FOMC will cut rates again at the end of September, and likely at least once if not 2 times before the end of 2020. I have finished switching assets out of hotel REIT common shares (which I think are most vulnerable to slower economic times) and into preferred shares. Being a member of the HDO team continues to provide me with excellent resources to find good investments. I now have about 40% of my portfolio in HDO picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC, ADX, CEN, IRM, JNJ, KMB, MAC, MPW, NEWT, OXLC, PEGI, PEI.PC, PG, SACH, SAR, SO, T, TRGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.



With the exception of the ETFs SCHD and SPHD I am or have been long every security identified in this article.