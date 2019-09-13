Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem

Even though Splunk (SPLK) remains in growth mode, the recent 15% correction in the stock post-earnings seems justified given the lowered cash flow guidance and heightened risk with their new SignalFX acquisition. The company reported strong earnings leading to another beat and raise quarter and talked a little about their newest acquisition.

Splunk is a great long-term play on big data and the transition to the cloud with the company continuing to demonstrate strong trends this past quarter. The SignalFX acquisition will add additional application performance monitoring capabilities to Splunk's already rather impressive portfolio of services. However, the pullback in the stock was largely due to management reducing operating cash flow guidance from +$250 million to a -$300 million loss.

Data by YCharts

Typically when a company takes this big of a hit, there is a large, underlying change in the business fundamentals. However, for Splunk, the drop seems a little aggressive considering the circumstance. Yes, the lowered cash flow guidance is a negative for the company and the stock should trade down on that news.

However, the business fundamentals remain healthy and the updated guidance takes into account the recent acquisition, which will come with heightened expenses over the near term. The stock remains at a premium valuation and rightfully so. If investors were willing to pay nearly 8x forward revenue a few weeks ago, the current valuation of under 7x forward revenue seems more than reasonable.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Q2 revenue grew 33% to $517 million, which was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$490 million. The beat for the quarter primarily came from larger than expected license revenue, which tends to be lumpier and less visible for management to guide to. Even though license revenue is still revenue, investors typically place a lower multiple on license because of its lack of predictability and unstable stream.

Source: Company Presentation

Cloud revenue, which is part of software, grew ~80% during the quarter and now represents over 20% of total software revenue, up from over 15% of software revenue in the year ago period. Enterprises continue to shift more of their resources to the cloud in order to improve both efficiencies and costs. While this revenue stream is still in Splunk's minority, the 80% growth rate demonstrates how impactful cloud could become over the next several quarters.

Billings growth of 29% to $517 million was well ahead of consensus expectations for $488 million. However, adjusted bookings growth of 23% decelerated quite a bit compared to the 32% growth seen last quarter. This was another area of weakness during the quarter that investors used to punish the stock.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin of 84.2% expanding 200bps compared to the year ago period as a result of two main factors. First, the strong growth in cloud revenue helps margins due to the higher margin nature of the software business. Second, as the company continues to scale, they have been able to generate a higher amount of recurring revenue. The gross margin improvement helped lead to operating margins of 9.0% during the quarter, compared to 2.9% in the year ago period.

Q2 EPS of $0.30 came in well ahead of consensus estimates of $0.12 largely due to the significant revenue beat and margin improvement.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q3, management expects revenue to be $600 million, putting the company at nearly $2.5 billion run-rate. Management also sees operating margin of ~16% during the quarter, which would be an improvement from the ~13.6% seen in the year ago period.

For the full year, management slightly raised their revenue guidance to $2.3 billion (up from $2.25 billion last quarter) with operating margins left unchanged at 14%. While these metrics were not of concern, management lowered operating cash flow guidance from $250 million to a loss of $300 million, attributing the lowered guidance to license revenue mix, a shift to annual invoicing, and acquisition costs related to SignalFX.

Valuation

The acquisition of SignalFX helps expand Splunk deeper into the cloud monitoring of infrastructure and applications and will be funded by 60% cash and 40% stock. The timing of the acquisition was probably a big reason why cash flow guidance was reduced so much for the remainder of the year. While this acquisition could take another few quarters to truly see the benefits, this expansion could ultimately help top line growth and margin expansion over time.

Splunk's valuation has moved around quite a bit over the past year given the late 2018 market correction and the ebbs and flows of their earnings reports. The recent 15% correction in the stock price was likely due given the recent run-up in valuation mixed with somewhat disappointing outlook. However, the underlying fundamentals of the business remain intact and with revenue growing another 30%+ during the quarter, there is a lot to look forward to.

Data by YCharts

While management's guidance of $2.3 billion in revenue is impressive, I believe there continues to be a little conservatism baked in. We could ultimately see upside revenue given strong performance from Splunk and the potential for additional revenue from their recent acquisition.

With a current market cap of $16.6 billion, $2.7 billion of cash and $1.7 billion of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of $15.6 billion. Using management's revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, this results in a FY20 revenue multiple of only 6.8x, which appears to be slightly below their peer group.

Assuming revenue for the year comes in ahead of current guidance and ends up at $2.35 billion in addition to another strong growth year of 30%, we could see FY21 revenue of $3.05 billion. This would imply a FY21 forward revenue multiple of only 5.1x, significantly lower than some of their peers.

However, Splunk is currently guiding to negative cash flow for the year and it could take the company another year or two to achieve positive cash flow. It remains challenging to give a double digit revenue multiple on a company where management is not overly optimistic on the cash flows of the business. However, if we start to see cash flows and margins improve in the next few quarters, investors could start to place a higher multiple on the company.

For now, the stock appears to be a good buy for long-term investors. It is challenging to know how the stock will work through the next quarter earnings, though at ~$110, it is not a bad price to get in.

Risks to SPLK include revenue growth decelerating below 30% with operating margins not expanding during the year. Typically when a software company begins to see revenue growth decelerate, operating margins and profitability expand. If this does not turn out to be the case for SPLK, investors could punish the name over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.