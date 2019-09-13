Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again

Entergy (ETR) has vastly outperformed both its peers and the market this year. It’s one of the few stocks that has been able to ignore the macro overhangs and provide value for shareholders. The high returns come as the company has de-risked its business model, provided a plan for growing revenues at a double-digit pace over the medium term, and put in place strict targets to have a flexible balance sheet. With one of the cleanest asset bases for a utility in the country, Entergy stands out as a high-quality potential portfolio addition with a great dividend.

A Clear Growth Plan and Solid Execution

Amid numerous risks playing out for the broader market, investors need a stock that will take some of their portfolio-level risk off of the table and Entergy presents that opportunity. The company has a clear growth plan in place through 2021, where it plans to invest $12.5 billion across a diversified opportunity set to increase its capabilities. This is split between $3.1 billion for power generation, $1.6 billion for nuclear power, $2.7 billion for transmission lines, and $5 billion on distribution and utility support.

Additionally, the company is targeting the close of its Choctaw acquisition, which it purchased back in August 2018 for $314 million. Choctaw’s primary asset is an 810 MW combined-cycle natural gas power plant. Choctaw was a subsidiary of GenOn, which went bankrupt in 2017 as a subsidiary of NRG Energy (NRG). Entergy is also looking forward to a key decision on E-AR FRP. Previously, the company had also expected to hear from FERC on SERI ROE, but this has been pushed to early 2020.

The base rate growth for the company, because of this incremental investment, grows from $25-26 billion in 2019 to $29.5 billion-$30.5 billion in 2021. That’s growth of 14%, which for a utility, is impressive. The base will continue to grow past 2021, naturally, but will require more investment. Beginning with power generation, the projects that the company is putting online are also cleaner and more efficient. For example, the company is targeting six new generation facilities that will be brought into service and account for nearly a third of the generation-derived base rate increase. These are the St. Charles Power Station (now in service), Choctaw, Lake Charles Power Station (mid-2020), New Orleans Power Station (mid-2020), Washington Parish Energy Center (2020), and Montgomery County Power Station (Mid-2021).

Next, in transmission, the company will primarily extract an increase in revenues from what they call “reliability and growth.” Essentially, as the company manages transmission assets and complies with the various regulatory agencies, these infrastructure assets are low-risk and consistent sources of cash flow for the company. There’s really minimal complexity involved after the assets are put into service, which should give shareholders confidence. Old transmission assets will be upgraded or replaced with more efficient assets.

Distribution and utility support is really the most technical part of the growth plan. A portion of this section of the growth plan will see earnings derived from grid modernization, for which many utilities domestically are extremely far behind on. This includes putting in place advanced metering infrastructure, enterprise and workforce management systems, new customer tools like an engagement platform, as well as outage management systems. All of these will help the company to respond better in times of weather-related issues, as well as obtain a more accurate read on energy consumption and their potential revenue. The utility companies that have not made efforts in grid modernization risk falling behind companies like Entergy.

While only about $500 million of the identified $5 billion in spend for this part is going toward grid modernization, it is one of the better uses of capital I have seen from the company. This is especially true as it services its Industrial customers, as this segment has grown at a 3% CAGR in the last five years. If the company’s grid is out of date, it will incur higher costs and miss revenue opportunities. This investment helps to counter those issues.

The ongoing divestments continue to be quality actions for the company. In 2016, the company began exiting EWC -– Entergy Wholesale Commodities -- plants, but it had to work through the sales of FitzPatrick, Vermont Yankee, Pilgrim, Indian Point, Palisades and RISEC, as well as its wind ventures. The only two that currently remain in the portfolio are Indian Point and Palisades, both of which have agreements to be sold.

These were plants that were running at relatively low capacity factors on an ex-nuclear basis (nuclear power plants tend to have high capacity factors, in excess of 85%). Wholesale power generation means that the company is exposed to commodity price risk, as the operation of these plants aims to capitalize a spread between buying and selling power. This carries significantly more risk than generating power and selling it directly to customers, whether at a retail, industrial, or government level. This has reduced the overall risk of Entergy’s business model. Since deciding the exit, the company has taken 94% of power price risk away from its operations. That's been completed in just 24 months.

Other short-term catalysts also pave the way for more share growth, with many coming in the fourth quarter. The company's Mississippi subsidiary E-MS is targeting a decision on the Sunflower Solar Project, which is a 100-MW solar farm. The project is expected to be completed by 2022 and will have direct access to the nearby transmission grid in Ruleville, MS. It has the potential to power nearly 16,000 homes and is a welcomed clean tech addition to the asset mix. Next, the company plans on completing its Lake Charles transmission project in southwest Louisiana, which has cost the company $181 million. It provides approximately 10 miles of 500 kV line to a new substation, 12 miles of 230 kV transmission line between two existing substations, and four miles of 230 kV transmission lines to an existing substation.

The largest short-term catalyst, however, is the approval of MTEP 19. This is the MISO RTO's expansion plan for transmission. It's a plan that is put together by MISO stakeholders that focuses on lowering energy costs in the grid, all the while adding new generation capabilities and better transmission infrastructure. It's a highly expensive project, but it's being undertaken by just Entergy, rather the larger pool of MISO stakeholders. The cost estimation guide, which is highly detailed, can be found here, through MISO. A green light to MTEP 19 would help the company clear a regulatory hurdle.

Buy After The YTD Run?

The stock is up +30.8% YTD and for long-term investors who have kept an eye on this name, this is when the rewards are reaped. The dividend yield is also solid at 3.23%, which for a utility could be one to two points higher, but clearly the share price appreciation has made up for this. The yield at the start of the year was in excess of 4%, which is more on par for the sector. The company will perform its annual dividend review during the fourth quarter and there’s the potential for an above-average increase, if the company feels it needs to compensate to keep up with the sector. While I don't view this as a guarantee in the slightest, the outcome of this year's review will certainly be worth watching.

With the multiple short-term catalysts in place and the solid revenue growth plan for the next two years, I see no reason why shareholders shouldn't buy today. If investors are primarily concerned with macro risks increasing, that's another reason to buy the stock as this will be a consistent earnings performer through the worst of an economic cycle.

One of the most important factors to consider with Entergy is what it doesn’t have: high leverage. A majority of power and utility companies are leveraged and some are leveraged in excess of 3x-4x on a net basis. Entergy is a believer in a flexible balance sheet, as it allows it to make investment at critical junctures. The company is rated BBB+/Baa2 with a parent debt/total debt ratio of 19.4%, indicating that a majority of the company's debt sits in the operating subsidiaries. The company has already hit its <25% target for this ratio and is working on improving its FFO/debt ratio to be above 15% by next year. Currently, it's at 11.8% on an unadjusted basis. On an adjusted basis, the company has surpassed this target as well, with Q2 reporting 15.8% FFO/debt.

Below is the company's capital structure, which shows parent debt at $3.63 billion against total debt of $19.1 billion. This includes debt that has been securitized in the amount of $360 million. Nearly 80% of the company's debt sits at the subsidiary level (operating companies).

I would like to see the company step up its buyback, but I recognize that it's rather difficult to justify buying your own shares after a 30% YTD run. It's likely not the best use of the company's capital, at this time, especially considering the growth investment plan they have established for the next two years. However, just because the company isn't buying back its own shares at the moment, doesn't mean it's a poor use of investor capital. The opportunity costs are simply different and it should be reassuring to know that the company has $350 million left under the current repurchase authorization, such that if shares were to see a short-term pullback, management could step in.

Conclusion

Entergy has been an impressive stock in 2019 and a clear path to both revenue and earnings growth in the medium-term solidifies the value proposition of the stock today. Despite the +30% run YTD, this stock has more left, especially as it serves as a safe haven when risks for the broader market escalate. It's difficult not to find the stock attractive with a 3.2% yield, balance sheet capacity for future growth investments, a clear path to near-term revenue growth, and open capacity for buybacks.

