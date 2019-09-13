Why Pinterest Is The Next $100 Billion Platform

This is a company that could see 50%-100% revenue growth going forward for several years in a row and has the potential to become a $100 billion platform.

Pinterest (PINS) is a stock executing on all fronts. In the latest quarter, the company grew its user base globally by 30% YoY and grew global revenue by 62% YoY. In my last article on the stock, I went over Q2 2019 earnings, growth, and valuation. In this article, I will make the case for why Pinterest will monetize far better than competitors like Snap (SNAP), and look at how much room Pinterest still has to grow. The combination of continued user growth and very strong ARPU expansion makes for a very powerful bullish thesis.

The Platform Advantage

Pinterest's platform is very unique in that it delivers consumers straight to specific products they're looking for. Consumers use Pinterest to find things to make or buy. This makes the platform extremely attractive to advertisers and gives Pinterest a huge edge and competitive advantage over potential other advertising avenues. Nobody uses Snap Chat or Facebook (FB) to look for products, while Pinterest is designed exactly for that. Furthermore, Pinterest has a huge opportunity to transition into an e-commerce juggernaut, allowing businesses to not only advertise but also sell products directly on the site.

If you don't believe me that Pinterest is the superior advertising platform, allow me to present some facts:

83% of weekly Pinners (users) have made a purchase based on Pins they saw from brands

90% of weekly Pinners use Pinterest to make purchase decisions.

90% of users say Pinterest helps them decide what to purchase

72% of Pinners say Pinterest inspires them to shop when they aren't actually looking for anything.

70% of users discover brand new products on Pinterest.

66% of users buy something from a brand after seeing a brand's Pins

These are some incredible statistics. Nearly 7 out of every 10 people buy something after discovering a brand's Pins. That is insane. Furthermore, Pinterest drives far more traffic to shopping sites than Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter (TWTR).

Source

Pinterest is the most effective online advertising platform period. Additionally, if Pinterest can bring on more tools for directly shopping on the website, they could further monetize their userbase and collect fees on transactions on the site, or create recurring revenue through a subscription model. While I wouldn't expect to see this for several years yet, it remains a possibility and a huge opportunity for the company.

Monetization and ARPU Growth

If Pinterest is the most effective advertising platform, then they should in time be able to command the highest advertising dollars per user. Currently, however, they are far from the ARPU (average revenue per user) levels of other platforms both domestically in the US and internationally. Internationally, Pinterest has only just begun rolling out any advertising at all in many countries. This is the main point of my bullish thesis. Pinterest should be able to achieve far higher ARPU metrics in the future than they are currently producing today.

If we examine what other platforms are producing in terms of ARPU, we can then compare Pinterest and make an educated guess about how much room for growth for Pinterest is left. To get the most accurate and up to date information I have used numbers from Q2 2019 for each company and put them in the table below. Facebook and Snap break ARPU out into more regions than just international as a whole. I included the range from the lowest ARPU region to the highest ARPU region for those two companies.

Source: Created by author with data from Facebook investor relations, Twitter investor relations, Snap investor relations, Pinterest investor relations

Clearly, Pinterest has a very long way to go compared to everybody else internationally. Both Snap and Pinterest are far back in North America monetization as well. I do not believe this to be an issue with Pinterest's platform, but rather because Pinterest (and Snap) is still relatively young compared to the more mature companies Facebook and Twitter. Pinterest hasn't yet built out all the functions and features internationally that are required to achieve Facebook levels of ARPU, but in time they will.

Furthermore, Pinterest's international ARPU includes Canada, whereas Facebook lumps that in North America. Canada will ultimately monetize very well. Facebook's highest international ARPU region at $10.70 is Europe.

The point is this. Pinterest has the possibility of achieving ARPU that rivals that of Facebook. For Pinterest in the US, this shows 11.88 times current ARPU of upside. Internationally, it illustrates 19.36 times current ARPU compared to the lowest regions of Facebook, and 97.27 times current ARPU internationally in the highest regions of Facebook (Europe).

Even if you disagree that Pinterest can achieve Facebook levels of ARPU, the other platform's international ARPU levels illustrate as little as a 10 times increase from Pinterest's current numbers compared to SNAP, and up to 31.91 times current numbers compared to TWTR.

The same comparison can be done with the US/NA numbers. Other platforms are monetizing at several hundred percent greater levels of ARPU than Pinterest. Pinterest should be able to catch up quickly.

Finally, looking at global numbers isn't quite as bullish, but the thesis remains extremely strong. Even a conservative glance at the numbers shows Pinterest could increase global ARPU by more than 5 times.

Conclusion

Normally advertisers must go to their potential customers to try to sell them their products. But that is not the case with the Pinterest platform. This platform is completely unique in that it brings customers to a place where they're specifically looking to purchase items. This is a remarkable advertising opportunity.

Because of Pinterest's platform, I believe they will ultimately fetch advertising dollars that rival the highest ARPU levels in the industry. This means Pinterest's ARPU will increase substantially - many multiples of what it is today. Furthermore continued user growth, which I hardly mentioned in this article, will also help increase revenue.

Pinterest will likely bring in a little over $1 billion in revenue in 2019. With a market cap of around 15 billion, the company trades at around 15 times sales. Revenue could, however, increase to around $20 billion over the next 5-10 years with a 10X increase in ARPU and a double in users (both of which I believe are achievable). A very conservative 5 times sales multiple would bring the valuation to $100 billion, more than 6 times today's market cap.

While some may be skeptical this is possible, I would encourage you to look at Facebook's revenue history. Facebook went from under $1 billion in revenue in 2009 to almost $20 billion by 2015. It only took them 6 years to increase revenue 20 times. Pinterest stands a good chance of doing it again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.