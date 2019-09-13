Barrick: Time To Catch Up

If gold leads Barrick Gold (GOLD), then the stock price has some room to move higher.

Gold is a treasure, and he who possesses it does all he wishes to in this world, and succeeds in helping souls into paradise. -Christopher Columbus

When interpreting macro data, some indicators lead, and some other ones lag. I should know, I’ve been writing the Lead-Lag Report for quite some time.

In one of the last reports, I mentioned that gold (GLD) continued to outperform, up 14.3% over the last three months. Investors looking for beta exposure to gold have piled into the gold miners index (GDX), which is up nearly 30%.

Gold miners clearly didn’t lag Gold’s move. But some companies do. A possible gem: Barrick Gold (GOLD). Prepare for an avalanche of charts, based on three simple points.

In 2011-2012, the price of gold formed a triangle that acted as a reversal pattern. The triangle broke lower and gold topped around $1900.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) did the same. It formed a similar triangle that broke lower. It almost crushed the company, from $50 to below $7 in a few years.

With a portfolio mainly focused on long-life gold projects spread around the world, Barrick Gold (GOLD) strongly depends on the yellow metal. It is no wonder the price of gold is one of the first pieces information found on the company’s website.

Well, the price of gold consolidated for a long time. More precisely, for six years, it ranged in a pattern looking like a possible inverse head and shoulders that just broke higher.

Six painful years for Barrick Gold (GOLD), as its stock price followed the price of gold.

Yet, gold recently broke higher. It moved above the possible neckline, suggesting more strength ahead.

How about Barrick Gold (GOLD)? It lags, to say the least. Mind the question mark below!

If the price of gold offers any indication as to where Barrick Gold (GOLD) might go (as it led so far in every occasion), here's an educated guess. Using a Fibonacci retracement tool, we notice the price of gold already retraced 50%-61.8% of the drop from highs to the recent lows.

If gold leads Barrick Gold (GOLD), then the stock price has some room to move higher. Almost 100%, as it turns out. The 61.8% level sits around $33 while the stock trades currently slightly above $17.

All of these may be just a coincidence. After all, correlations work until they suddenly don’t.

But just like we use leading and lagging indicators to justify economic performance, why not do the same to justify price targets?

