AVEO Oncology: Market Approves FOTIVDA's Updated OS HR Ratio

I review FOTIVDA's why this data was critical for the company and investors. In addition, I reveal my strategy for managing my AVEO position.

On September 10th, AVEO Oncology (AVEO) publicized their analysis of overall survival “OS” in FOTIVDA’s TIVO-3 trial. This trial was a Phase III study comparing FOTIVDA (tivozanib) to Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY) Nexavar (sorafenib) in patients with highly refractory metastatic renal cell carcinoma “RCC”. The company reported that they finally recorded a sub-1.00 OS hazard ratio “HR”. Prior to this analysis, FOTIVDA's HR was greater than 1.0, which shows that subjects receiving FOTIVDA are at greater risk of death than subjects who are getting other treatments. FOTIVDA’s HR has been the subject of FDA scrutiny for the past several years and has pushed FOTIVDA's NDA back almost year. Now with an HR of 0.99, the company should have the numbers needed to submit their NDA by year-end and a potential approval next year.

This news had a positive impact on the share price with the stock rising above $1.00 and holding above the 200-day moving average in premarket trading. Sadly, the share price was trading around $3.00 per share last September, so the stock has a long way to go before some longstanding investors are back in the green. Still, shareholders should be thrilled about the data and what it means for the company. For me, I just got a strong injection of confidence in FOTIVDA and its chances with the FDA. As a result, I am looking to top-off my speculative position in the coming weeks in anticipation of a positive update from the FDA that will lead to an NDA submission. If FOTIVDA is approved, AVEO will have the first oncology agent in the 3rd and 4th line RCC.

I intend to review some of the key items from the company’s press release and conference call. In addition, I discuss my plans for my AVEO position as we closeout 2019 and then head into 2020.

Education on FOTIVDA

FOTIVDA is a once-daily, oral, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, tyrosine kinase inhibitor. FOTIVDA is intended to be an effective VEGF inhibitor while minimizing off-target toxicities. FOTIVDA has been tested and measured in several tumor types, comprising of renal cell, colorectal, and breast cancers (Figure 1).

Figure 1: FOTIVDA Pre-Clinical Data (Source: EMA)

AVEO decided to conduct TIVO-1, a global phase III clinical trial that matched the safety and efficacy of FOTIVDA against sorafenib; which is the first-line treatment and is considered the standard-of-care in RCC. TIVO-1 hit its primary endpoint for progression-free survival "PFS", however, it showed a non-statistically significant disposition in favor of the sorafenib arm in OS. In June 2013, the FDA delivered a complete response letter “CRL” notifying AVEO that it denied FOTIVDA for the first-line management of advanced RCC, and they recommended that AVEO complete an additional trial with adequate size to persuade the FDA that there is no adverse effect on the OS.

AVEO finished its TIVO-1 902 extension study in which patients were administered FOTIVDA in the second-line succeeding disease progression in the sorafenib arm from the TIVO-1 trial. Unfortunately, the FDA thought that the OS results were not clear and recommended that AVEO perform another phase III trial, which is the current TIVO-3.

TIVO-3

Finally, the TIVO-3 study put FOTIVDA in the third-line of refractory RCC and was envisioned to address the OS fears from the TIVO-1 trial. The company's trial was an open-label phase III clinical trial where patients were randomized in a 1:1 for FOTIVDA or sorafenib. Patients enrolled in TIVO-3 had to have failed two therapies, one of which being a VEGFR TKI. In November, AVEO publicized top-line results that publicized that FOTIVDA patients had an extended mPFS compared to sorafenib patients (Figure 2).

Figure 2: TIVO-3 mPFS (Source: AVEO)

In addition, FOTIVDA had an 18% ORR with sorafenib coming in at 8% (Figure 3).

Figure 3: FOTIVDA ORR (Source: AVEO)

Regrettably, the FDA believed the OS data was still “immature”, and the company failed to establish a significant variance in the OS between FOTIVDA and sorafenib.

According to the company’s fresh analysis, the data revealed 16 OS events for the FOTIVDA arm and 28 on the sorafenib arm. The median OS came in at 16.4 months for FOTIVDA, meanwhile, sorafenib’s came in at 19.7 months. At the moment, 20 patients continue to be progression-free in the FOTIVDA arm, with two patients in the sorafenib arm. AVEO expects to discuss these results with the FDA to discuss FOTIVDA’s journey to an NDA in Q4.

FOTIVDA in Europe

Back in 2015, AVEO closed a licensing deal with EUSA Pharma Limited, in which EUSA gained the rights to develop and commercialize FOTIVDA in parts of Europe, parts of Latin America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. EUSA submitted an MAA for FOTIVDA in advanced RCC back in February 2016, and it was approved in August of 2017. In return, AVEO is entitled to milestone payments from EUSA as they continue to make regulatory and commercial progress in these regions (Figure 4). These payments have been a significant source of revenue and have been a salvation for AVEO over the past couple of years and could be a reliable source for years to come.

Figure 4: EUSA Payment History and Potential Payments (Source: AVEO)

The recent data was not exclusively for the FDA, in fact, the EMA was awaiting the results of the interim analysis. Back in April, the EMA informed AVEO that they might take “regulatory action” if a negative OS was established, which might have resulted in the EU approval being withdrawn. Now that the data has shown an improved OS HR, I expect the EMA to keep FOTIVDA on the market.

What’s My Plan?

The recent update has inspired me to continue to add to my speculative AVEO position. However, I will have to remain conservative and methodical in my strategy. I expect an increase in volatility in the coming days and weeks as traders inject some liquidity into the stock. Once the traders have receded, I will make an assessment on the where I would like to add and how much. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 5), we can see the stock has key levels at $0.95 with the 200-day moving average around $1.00 per share. If the share price can close above the 200-day moving average, I will look to add to my position in the subsequent trading session.

Figure 5: AVEO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

On the other hand, if the share price fails to hold above $1.00, I will wait for the stock to find a new trading range before pressing the buy button. I expect to have at least 50% of my position filled in the coming weeks. I will top-off my position once the company has announced the FDA's views concerning FOTIVDA’s NDA. If the FDA asks to see the remaining 22 patients, I will sell a large portion of my position and wait for the fallout to settle.

Conclusion

The interim analysis data could allow FOTIVDA to be the first product candidate to establish durable improvements in the highly refractory RCC arena. Investors should be delighted to see that the positive PFS and ORR outcomes from TIVO-3, and that the company has finally recorded an acceptable OS HR for the FDA. Looking ahead, the company is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss FOTIVDA’s pathway to approval. In the near term, the company has several upcoming pipeline catalysts in the coming months (Figure 6).

Figure 6: AVEO Potential Milestones (Source AVEO)

Out of all of these remaining milestones, I looking forward to the TINIVO Final PFS presentation at ESMO. If FOTIVDA continues to demonstrate a synergy with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo, I expect the market will start to see FOTIVDA’s real value.

The recent interim analysis, FDA meeting results, and TINIVO presentation offer multiple catalysts that could have investors starting off 2020 on a positive note and not repeating the start of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.