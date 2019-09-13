AT&T's 'Underperformance' Has Been No Great Tragedy

On Sept, 9, 2019, Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. sent a letter to the AT&T (T) Board of Directors, indicating that Elliott owned $3.2 billion of the company, thought that shares were deeply undervalued and laid out areas that they envision could help the firm. Items for consideration included an improved strategic focus, operational improvements, a formal capital allocation plan and enhanced leadership.

The management company also identified areas where they thought AT&T had performed poorly in the past. This included numerous strategic setbacks, operational underperformance, product issues and lack of retention and leadership – all of which may be viable concerns to a small or large degree. Improvement can be achieved in many areas and certainly this should be welcomed by the company and shareholders alike.

With that being said, one point in particular caught my attention with Elliott’s letter. The firm starts off by suggesting that AT&T’s “prolonged and substantial” underperformance has been a “profound and persistent” negative resulting in a “disappointing investment for its shareholders.” Thinking about AT&T as a long-term investment, this did not fit my personal narrative. Indeed, I believe Elliot is making the mistake of thinking about investing as a singular moment rather than a consistent experience over time. It’s what I generally refer to as a “point-to-point” comparison rather than looking at the whole picture.

Let me give you an example to demonstrate what I mean. At the end of 2007 shares of AT&T were trading hands at $41.56. Today the number is closer to $38, meaning that shares are still trading below where they were nearly 12 years ago.

Now some might see this figure and think “gee, what an awful investment AT&T has been.” Yet this idea misses three very important concepts: dividends, reinvestment and adding new capital.

Stock charts will show you the $41 to $38 move in great detail – a play-by-play of every increment – yet they do not usually highlight the cash payments received along the way. In the case of AT&T these payouts were substantial – totaling $21.33 in nominal dollars per share. This brings your total investment value up to ~$59. That works out to a total gain of ~43% instead of a ~9% capital appreciation loss. Now this still is not spectacular, but it illustrates the point: Only looking at two price points, some important items in the middle.

Let’s expand on this idea and think about the dividend investor who chooses to reinvest their dividends.

Dividend Investor

If you’re reinvesting dividends you’re not going to wait 12 years to do it. Instead, you’re likely going to do so regularly, as the payments come in. Quarterly seems to be a reasonable interval, but for our purposes let’s imagine that a dividend investor decides to reinvest at the end of each year.

In this scenario, the prices at which you are reinvesting are of great importance. Granted the most important things will be a solid underlying business, followed by an increasing dividend, but reinvestment price has a significant pull on your ending results.

Here are the actual figures for AT&T for 2007 through 2019: Source: Yahoo Finance, Value Line

Note that for 2019, I used Elliott’s Sept. 6, 2019, referenced share price of $36.25. In addition, the dividend payments and EPS numbers are estimates for this year.

In the table above you can see that AT&T’s share price has indeed declined from over $41 to the high-$30s today. Yet the interesting part for me is what happens in the middle. The share price declines substantially, while the dividend kept on increasing, allowing for significantly better reinvestment yields along the way.

Consider a $10,000 starting investment at the end of 2007. You would have purchased nearly 241 shares with a trailing dividend yield of 3.4% or ~$342 in anticipated yearly income. In the next year AT&T would raise its per share dividend and your actual dividend income would total $385. At the end of 2008 shares would be down to $28.50, meaning that you could add 13.5 new shares to your total. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Each year you would receive more and more income and each year you would obtain more shares. I’ll spare you the decade of reinvesting blow-by-blow and cut to the punchline. By the beginning of 2019 you would now have ~434 shares, 80% more than when you began, with the expectation of $886 in dividend income this year, 160% more than when you started.

The reason your income increased was because the dividend per share increased and your share count increased. The important part is that the degree to which your share count increased is a function of the share price at which you were reinvesting. In this way, it was the lower share prices rather than higher prices - reinvesting at say $29 instead of $42 – that provided the most benefit for an investor looking for more income.

Conceptually this makes sense. If you’re looking to buy more and more of something, you would prefer lower and lower prices. To further illustrate this idea, consider the three pricing possibilities below: Source: Yahoo Finance, Author Hypotheticals

The first column is what actually occurred. We know from the above illustration that if you invested $10,000 at the end of 2007 and reinvested the dividends at year-end you would end up with ~434 shares generating $886 in annual income.

The second and third columns show you hypothetical scenarios of a stagnant share price during the entire period and one that increases by 2% annually. To many people those may appear a bit more compelling – after all, you would never have to fear a lower price and your dividend income would still be increasing year-after-year. Yet it should be clear that if you’re an ongoing net buyer, these scenarios are going to lead to suboptimal results for your expected income stream.

Indeed, this is the case. In scenario “A,” investing the same $10,000 and reinvesting at year-end, you would end up with ~384 shares generating $783 in annual income. In scenario “B” you would end up with 364 shares generating $742 in annual income. And if you used hypothetical examples with higher and higher share prices, your income result would get worse and worse.

As a reinvesting dividend investor, the best thing to happen is clear: a lower rather than higher share price, assuming a consistent business and dividend payout. This is what happened with AT&T in the last decade and it has been no great tragedy for the dividend investor chiefly concerned with their future income stream.

Long-Term Investor

Now here’s where things get really interesting. You may be thinking to yourself “yes, that’s all well and good for those that are solely concerned with an income stream, but it cannot possibly hold for those looking at total returns.” Not true. Let’s work through the same example for a long-term investor looking at both the income stream and total return.

The mistake so many people make is comparing one period – say end of 2007 – to another – call it late 2019 – and deciding how that investment has performed. That works (as long as you factor in dividends) if you only make a single investment during that period. Yet that’s not what most people do. We don’t often make a large lump sum investment and then see how it pans out for the next couple of decades. Well we do, but that’s not the only investment that is being made. Instead, we invest regularly over time – say biweekly, monthly, quarterly or at least yearly. In this way, it’s important to look at investments over time instead of simply “point-to-point.”

Consider an example of investing $10,000 not just once, but at the end of every year. We’ll also still assume reinvested dividends. So that’s $10,000 invested at $41.56 at the of 2007, but then $10,000 and dividends invested at $28.50 at the end of 2008, $10,000 and dividends invested at $28.03 in 2009, and so on.

In this scenario $120,000 in nominal investments and reinvested dividends would build up 4,988 shares. Your expected dividend income for 2019 would be $10,175 and the total value of your stake, using the $36.25 number that Elliott uses, would be just under $181,000.

Now let’s look at those same numbers for the hypothetical scenarios “A” and “B” noted above: Source: Yahoo Finance, Value Line, Author Calculations

Here we can see the same numbers I just mentioned for the actual calculations: 4,988 shares, $10,175 in dividend income this year and ~$181,000 in total value. From the first exercise of reinvested dividends we already know that the income component is going to be higher with what actually occurred instead of scenario “A” or “B.” If you’re buying the same dividend at higher prices, your income is going to be lower. Indeed, that's precisely what we see: $7,581 in annual income this year if you were investing and reinvesting at a stagnant price and just $6,632 in annual income if you investing and reinvesting at a share price that climbed 2% annually.

If you want more income, you want to be buying at lower prices.

The surprising part is the total value column: ~$181,000 for what actually occurred, ~$154,000 for a stagnant share price and ~$171,000 for a share price that went up 2% annually. Even though AT&T’s share price is still below where it was in 2007, you had the opportunity to invest in the high-$20s and low-$30s and now the share price is in the high-$30s. That’s why this works and it’s the same reason that you cannot make a conclusion about an investment based on two single data points. It’s a process over time.

Even though scenario “B’s” share price ends 27% higher than it started (instead of 13% lower) and the same amount of dividends per share were paid, your results would have been worse. This is not intuitive.

Now it's true that this relationship does not hold forever. With the income component, a higher and higher share price with the same dividend will result in a lower and lower annual income stream. When you look at total return, AT&T’s share price would have needed to climb by about 3% annually to $59 or so (incidentally above Elliott’s 2021 target price) in order for the total return to be the same as what actually occurred. And anything above 3% growth (leading to a share price above $60) would have been better on a total return basis.

Yet the takeaway is clear. AT&T’s “underperformance” has been especially good news for the long-term income investor – those fixated on what their future income stream will be – but it has even been fine news for any long-term net buyer. Your results are better when you have a significantly lower share price in the middle of a holding period. It may not give you a warm and fuzzy feeling, but it has driven better results for those who stay the course.

In short, Elliott may very well be right with regard to AT&T’s possibility of improving the business. Certainly this would be welcome to shareholders (presuming the process does not push the valuation too high or yield too low for continuing net buyers), as it would improve the company’s bottom line and ability to pay dividends. However, highlighting AT&T’s “underperformance” is not the way to make your point.

As illustrated above, seeing a share price that stagnates for years (or better yet goes down) is no great tragedy if you do not intend on selling. Indeed, it's the exact thing that you should be rooting for if you are primarily fixated on your future income stream. Furthermore, this could still hold as a long-term net buyer with a focus on both income and total returns. Better and better business results, higher and higher dividends and a lower and lower share price for long-term owners is something to cheer rather than bemoan.

What do you think of AT&T's "underperformance?"

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.