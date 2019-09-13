McCormick & Company: Great Business, But Spicy Valuation

The stock's valuation makes me hesitate to add more at the moment.

While McCormick's yield is low, its dividend history and consistent increases are very appealing.

The company's most recent quarterly results were negatively impacted by currency exchange, but showed solid sales in constant currency.

McCormick is responsible for ~20% of total sales for the seasoning and spice industry.

McCormick & Company (MKC) is one of my favorite consumer staples companies. It is estimated that McCormick controls 20% of the spice and seasoning market. This gives it pricing power with customers. The company’s purchase of RB Foods, whose products include Frank’s Red Hot and French’s mustard, has been well worth the $4.2 billion price tag.

Shares of McCormick are up almost 17% year-to-date, but nearly 60% since the start of 2018. This has caused the stock’s price-to-earnings multiple to become stretched.

McCormick is a core holding in the March to Freedom Fund, but I won’t add to the position at just any price.

This article will review McCormick’s most recent quarterly results, dividend history and valuation before making a decision on whether to purchase more shares of the company.

Recent Earnings Results

McCormick reported earnings results for the second quarter on 6/27/2019. The company earned $1.16 per share in the quarter, a 14% improvement from the previous year and $0.08 higher than expected. Revenue of $1.3 billion was flat from the prior year, though this was $10 million lower than expected.

Source: McCormick & Company’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 12.

Currency exchange negatively impacted revenue results by 2.8%. On a constant currency basis, revenues were higher by 2.8%.

Sales for the consumer division grew 2% in constant currency. This division contributes roughly two-thirds of total sales. Volumes/product mix contributed to the bulk of this growth as McCormick was able to expand distribution. New products also were a factor. Currency exchange reduced revenue for this division by 2.6%.

Growth in the consumer division was especially pronounced in the Americas region thanks to a 2.2% increase in volumes. Frank’s Red Hot and Zatarain’s were the primary contributors. The company was able to increase prices by 5.7% in the Asia/Pacific region, but this was more than offset by a 3.1% drop in volumes and a 6.3% reduction due to currency exchange.

The flavor solutions division had constant currency growth of 4%. As with the consumer division, flavor solutions benefited from volumes/product mix. This division had a 3.2% increase in volumes/product mix that were the result of new products and expanded distribution.

All regions had growth in constant currency. The Europe/Middle East/ Africa region led the way with a 7.2% improvement in volumes and a 1.7% increase in prices. Currency exchange reduced results by 9.7%, more than offsetting gains from volumes and price. The EMEA region benefited from an increase in the number of quick service restaurant clients.

Rounding out the second quarter, McCormick’s gross margins improved 30 basis points to 39.1% while operating income climbed 10%. Free cash flow was higher by 34%.

Earnings per share guidance for the year was raised to a range of $5.20 to $5.33 from $5.17 to $5.27 previously. Reaching the midpoint of this guidance would result in a 6% increase from 2018’s result.

Dividend Analysis

McCormick has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Shares offer a yield of just 1.4%, which might cause income-seeking investors to choose investment alternatives.

Attaining Dividend Champion status is impressive, but I find that the company’s consistent dividend increases to be equally appealing.

McCormick has raised its dividend:

By an average of 9.1% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 8.9% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 9% per year over the past 10 years.

For the last decade, investors have been able to count on a dividend increase ~9% every year from McCormick. Helping to illustrate this point, the company increased its dividend 9.6% for the payment made on 1/14/2019.

The reason that McCormick has been able to consistently increase its dividend at the same rate is that the company continues to see its business fundamentals improve. For example, McCormick has seen earnings per share grow every year for the last decade while keeping the share count essentially the same. This allows the company to raise its dividend as it has while maintaining a safe payout ratio.

Using the midpoint of expected earnings per share of $5.27 for 2019, the company’s annualized dividend of $2.28 equates to a payout ratio of 43%. This happens to be the exact average payout ratio that McCormick has averaged over the last 10 years.

Looking at dividend safety using free cash flow paints an even better picture. McCormick generated $900 million in cash from operations over the last four quarters while spending $163 million on capital expenditures. Free cash flow totaled $737 million during this same period of time. The company paid out $288 million in dividends over the last year, giving McCormick a free cash flow payout ratio of 39%. This is slightly higher than the average free cash flow payout ratio of 34% dating back to 2015.

Both the earnings per share and free cash flow payout ratios are very low. This makes it likely that McCormick can continue to increase its dividend at a high rate for years to come without causing the payout ratio to reach an elevated level.

Valuation Is The Problem

McCormick’s business has performed pretty well, even with a currency headwind, and the company’s dividend track record is lengthy and consistent. I don’t mind lower-yielding companies as I look for quality stocks before worrying about the size of the dividend.

But I also want to purchase stocks when they are fairly priced. McCormick has outperformed the market over the past few years. Earnings per share have compounded at a rate of ~8% over both the last five and 10-year periods of time. So, while growth has been impressive for a packaged food company, earnings have not maintained the same pace of growth as the share price.

Using the current share price of $156 and the midpoint of expected earnings per share of $5.27, McCormick’s stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. For comparison purposes, McCormick has a five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4 and a 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3.

McCormick’s current price-to-earnings ratio is well above both averages. The current valuation is one typically reserved for high growth companies, not those that occupy shelf space in a grocery store.

My Price Target For McCormick

While I am not willing to purchase shares of McCormick today, I do want to own more of the company at some point.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.50% 33 8.90% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5-Year Avg P/E 1 / A 29.6 23.4 CFRA 1-Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $150 $150.00 $108 Value Engine 1-Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $175.10 $139.35 Under $147

Value Line gives McCormick a 1 for safety and an A for financial strength, both of which qualify the stock for purchase under my investing guidelines.

As stated above, the stock has a P/E ratio of 29.6 at the moment, which is a 21% premium to the five-year average P/E ratio of 23.4.

CFRA has both a one-year price target and fair value estimate of $150, which means shares are trading at a 3.9% premium to both values.

Morningstar is the most bearish on the stock, estimating fair value to be $108. This is 31% lower than the most recent closing price.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $175.10, offering 12.2% upside potential from current levels. Their fair value estimate is $139.35, a 10.7% premium to the stock’s closing price today.

Average these values out and I found fair value for McCormick to be $141. Currently, the stock is trading at 11.5% above my fair value estimate.

Due to the company’s long history of dividend growth, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value. Any price under $147 and I would be a buyer of McCormick.

Final Thoughts

McCormick is my pick for best of breed in the seasoning and spice industry. The company controls a very large portion of total sales in this fragmented industry. The addition of Frank’s Red Hot and French’s mustard have also been a bonus for the company.

McCormick also has the type of dividend growth history that I want to make up our retirement portfolio. The dividend appears well-covered using either earnings per share or free cash flow.

The one issue that keeps me from buying more right now is the stock’s valuation as it is well above the medium and long-term averages. I am not advocating that investors sell here. We will maintain our position in the company, but I want a better price before adding more McCormick & Company to our portfolio.

What are your thoughts on McCormick? Are you willing to purchase at the current price? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.