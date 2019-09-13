VC Deals: SoftBank Invests $250M In Brazilian Renting

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) led the $250M Series D for Brazilian rental property marketplace QuintoAndar, pushing the company into unicorn territory. The startup’s marketplace lets users search, book, and advertise rental properties in the region. There’s also a credit analysis system that eliminates the need for co-signers, deposits, or rental insurance. The company projects over 2M visits scheduled in 2019 and 4,500 contracts signed per month. The funding will help expand into additional Brazilian cities, hire talent, and build out broker partners.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $70M round for British cybersecurity company Snyk. Accel led and Boldstart Ventures also joined in. Snyk’s system detects security breaches and code license violations and corrects the problem. The protection is built from a data pool of vulnerabilities and covers the full cycle from code to the launched application. The company plans to use the money for hiring and marketing its products.

HPE (NYSE:HPE) joined the $51M Series F for Shape Security, a bot and online fraud mitigation startup that had a $1B pre-money valuation. C5 Capital led with assistance from the likes of Kleiner Perkins and Norwest Venture Partners. Shape uses AI to detect bots and quickly shuts down the attempted logins. The startup says it now protects against 2B fraudulent logins each day. The funds will fuel international expansion and product development. Shape is now gearing up to go public.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Ventures joined the $37M Series B for AI-powered drug delivery startup Insilico. Qiming Venture Partners led the round. Insilico recently had work published in Nature Biotechnology that showed how machine learning networks could take years off traditional timelines for drug development. The money will help commercialize the technology and build out the senior management team.

Autonomous ride-hail company Voyage raised $31M in a round led by Franklin Templeton, which was joined by Khosla Ventures,Chevron Technology Ventures, and Jaguar Land Rover’s VC arm. Voyage differs from competitors like Waymo and Uber (NYSE:UBER) with its focus on retirement communities and is already in operation in The Villages, the retirement city with over 115K residents. The capital will help get the self-driving tech ready for commercialization, grow its team and G2 car fleet, and introduce the G3 vehicle.

Airbnb (AIRB) led the $20M Series B for media and experience company Atlas Obscura. A+E Networks and New Atlantic Ventures also participated. Atlas will use the money to expand its trips and local experience offerings. As part of the investment, Airbnb will include Atlas Obscura booking through its platform.

