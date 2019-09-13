Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High Dividend Opportunities, we identified Washington Prime Group (WPG) as an opportunity that had overcorrected to the downside. Across several articles, we identified why we believed the fundamentals did not call for such a large downswing, why we believed that the dividend would be supported at least through 2019 and possibly even 2020 and beyond, and why the "retail apocalypse" presented a temporary rough patch, not a permanent issue.

Being bullish on WPG has not been an easy position, the pressure brought by bears and short-sellers was significant. Even after accounting for the oversized dividend, WPG's share price seemed to have one direction- down.

It is a position that has been criticized in public articles and questioned by our investors. How long were we going to hold? How steep of a loss were we willing to absorb? Should we cut our losses and sell?

Data by YCharts

Over the last week, we have seen a bit of a short-squeeze, with the share price shooting up over 40% in a week. WPG went from being down double-digits after the dividend, to being up double digits year-to-date.

Many of our members, who averaged down or initially bought in the last few months are now sitting on double-digit unrealized gains. Which brings about the inevitable question- when do we sell?

Seeing a large jump up is fantastic, but we must remember that WPG only seems high right now due to recency bias. WPG still has a yield over 20%, plus it still has upside of over 100% to our estimate of NAV.

Short Squeeze

With much higher than average volumes and such a large increase in share-price occurring, we believe that WPG is in the midst of a "short-squeeze". This occurs when the share price increases quickly, putting pressure on short positions, forcing them to put more cash into their accounts to meet margin calls or to buy shares on the open market. When some shorts start covering their position, the price increases and encourages more shorts to realize their gains or throw in the towel, creating more buying pressure and increasing the price even more. This creates a feedback loop where shorts attempting to close their position will bid the price up, forcing more shorts to close their positions. The price movement has the additional benefit of attracting momentum investors.

Short-sellers that played a role in depressing the price by increasing the number of shares for sale, are now providing positive momentum by inflating demand for shares.

The short-term impact can provide a great trading opportunity, but we are generally not looking for quick flips. We are looking for long-term value and long-term income. Movements like this are the first indication that our initial investment thesis was right. Bears that are throwing in the towel, will not be as eager to go back to shorting something they were just squeezed out of.

Long-Term Fundamentals

Our initial investment thesis was straight-forward, WPG is a mall REIT with a NAV that is in excess of $10, and has a double-digit yield. WPG will replace vacant Sears stores with higher quality tenants that pay higher rents. They have seen a dip in FFO due to tenant bankruptcies, but that dip is temporary. Over the long-term, WPG has attractive properties that will produce significant cash-flow for shareholders.

Source: WPG Presentation

While WPG's common share price has declined dramatically, their fundamentals remain relatively strong. The decline in occupancy and NOI can be chalked up to the big-name bankruptcies. This is a temporary disruption, not a permanent one.

One of the things we love about WPG over the long-term is that CEO Louis Conforti and the WPG team understand that malls need to adapt to the modern world.

Lou is quoted, (emphasis ours)

The entire industry has been, frankly, myopic in not understanding that this is about creating a town center. That includes greenspaces. It includes entertainment,” Conforti said after the demolition began. “There’s a symbiotic relationship between indoor and outdoor, just like there’s a symbiotic relationship between physical and e-commerce. … We’re social animals and we like hanging out. We want to give you that place to hang out.

It is this understanding which has led WPG to make the decision to simply tear down the Sears store attached to Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Ohio.

Source: Business Journal Daily

They started demolition last week and will be working with the Debartolo-York family to build Debartolo Commons. The new greenspace will include a bandstand, athletic field and retail spaces along the mall’s exterior wall.

While the rentable square footage will be less, remember that Sears paid very little rent per square foot anyway. The reason why Sears had such low rent was that they were viewed as a company that attracted foot traffic. Clearly, that hasn't been true for a long time. What is going to attract more foot traffic that is going to hit the target demographics for a mall- a dingy old Sears store, or Debartolo Commons?

To stay relevant, malls need to remain "the place to hang out", WPG understands that, and is making their malls substantially better places to hang-out. In the short-term, that means some upfront investment and temporarily depressed vacancy, in the long-term, it will mean more foot traffic leading to more sales for tenants and higher rents. All of which leads to more dividends for us.

Conclusion

Seeing green is a lot more fun than seeing red. We are thrilled that WPG has been a strong positive for our overall portfolio. Yet it is important to keep in perspective our original thesis on WPG, which has not yet been realized. This spike is just the first crack in the bearish sentiment against WPG. There will be more, and much larger gains to come.

Our investment strategy is centered around finding "diamonds in the rough" like WPG, that are beaten down by market sentiment and provide very high yields, combined with less volatile investments that provide a modestly high-yield. High-dividend opportunities like WPG are often created by real problems that a company is facing that the market overreacts to, driving the price down much further than reasonably reflects the real risk.

When an investment has such a strong market sentiment against it, it can be exceptionally volatile, which is why we have labeled WPG as "high-risk" even though we are very confident in the long-term prospects of the company.

It is best to keep your portfolio highly diversified. We call this the rule of 40. We are currently advising that our investors get more defensive by allocating 35-40% of their portfolio to fixed income. That means you need 14-16 preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds and high quality fixed income CEFs. Our model portfolio currently offers over 50 preferred securities choices with a focus on high quality, recession resilient picks.

This strategy, of a highly diversified portfolio, with significant exposure to stable fixed-income, allowed our overall portfolio to maintain stability and grow, even as WPG experienced its drawdown. Now that WPG has started a road to recovery, we can enjoy the upside that we have patiently waited for.

We do not suggest taking profits now unless you are over-allocated. WPG is just now starting to realize the upside we knew was there all along. We took on the risk, and we intend to fully collect on our reward.

This week has been simply one small step in the right direction suggesting that the bearish sentiment has a few cracks. WPG is up 40% in just a few days, and can easily double from here. Until the bears fully capitulate, we will collect our hefty dividends, knowing that our portfolio can withstand whatever pressure Mr. Market decides to put against it. That is the power of a well-diversified portfolio across high-dividend picks.

In the words of Lou,

Announcing, We are the Champions may be a tad bit premature when it comes to re-leasing former department stores. So I'll continue to keep my Moet et Chandon caviar and cigars in a pretty cabinet.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.