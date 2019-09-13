Chesapeake's Flashing Warning Sign

Chesapeake is in a tough spot and this is the last thing the company needs when shares are as low as they are today.

This is good in and of itself, but the high cost, mostly through dilution and hint of another possible exchange is worrying.

The management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) shocked investors when, on September 10th, they announced a share exchange whereby they issued a significant number of new shares in the company to an unnamed asset manager in exchange for some of the business’s outstanding debt. This move, in a healthy environment and with shares that are of fair or greater than fair value would have been excellent, but with units hovering where they are today, and the hint from management that this might be the first of multiple such exchanges, the writing is on the wall for the company’s shareholders. Even as, operationally, the company’s outlook has improved over the past several months, this is yet one more piece of bad news highlighting that the future of the business is at risk.

A look at the development

Without providing any context, the exchange entered into by Chesapeake looks like a positive one. In exchange for 250.72 million shares of the company’s common stock, it was able to retain control over $547.8 million worth of principal of its long-term debt, plus $40 million worth of convertible preferred stock. The breakdown of everything is as follows: $40 million worth of its 5.75% convertible preferred stock, $112.7 million worth of its 4.875% senior notes due in 2022, $129.3 million worth of its 5.75% senior notes due in 2023, $155.8 million of its 5.5% senior notes due in 2026, and $150 million of its 8% senior notes due in 2027.

If we divide the preferred stock and senior notes (their aggregate principal value of $587.8 million) by the number of common shares issued, it comes up to $2.34 per unit. Given that shares of Chesapeake were trading at $1.89 apiece prior to this news coming out, this implies that the investors who received the shares agreed to be compensated 80.8% of par value. Considering that many of the notes Chesapeake has issued are trading at between 90% and 100% of par (though some, like its 2026 senior notes, were at 68.25% of par), this looks like a win.

As a result of this share issuance, cash flows demanded of Chesapeake will improve modestly on an annual run-rate basis. Interest expense will now come in lower by $33.5 million per annum, while the swapping out of the preferred units will save shareholders a further $2.3 million annually. This is on top of the reduction in principal payments the company no longer has to factor into its budget.

The bad outweighs the good

From an annual cash flow perspective, as well as from the perspective of having to pay debt off in the future, this move by management was positive. That said, while interest expense will improve as a result of this development, the dilution experienced by shareholders and the amount of debt still left on the company’s books, suggests that a great deal of pain might still be ahead.

As of the end of Chesapeake’s latest quarter for its 2019 fiscal year, the firm had principal debt outstanding worth $10.161 billion. Cash on hand was only $4 million, and the company, unfortunately, had no real investments or other cash equivalents to report. Following this exchange, debt will have decreased some, but only to $9.613 billion. It is possible, based on the company’s capex plans for the remainder of this year, that it could end up being cash flow positive in the second-half of 2019, but I have my doubts. If I am incorrect and if this does transpire, we could see net debt decrease, but that would be by an only modest amount in the grand scheme of things.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of Chesapeake have ranged in price between $1.26 per unit and $4.98. The higher shares are priced, the easier the burden is on investors because of the lower amount of dilution they have to deal with when stock is issued in an exchange transaction like this. As an example, at the current share price Chesapeake was at, this move to eliminate 5.4% of its debt, plus the $40 million in convertible preferred stock, will result in shareholder dilution of 13.3% (excluding potential future dilution from preferred units that may be converted). Had units been priced at the high end of their 52-week range, the company could have reduced debt and preferred unit liabilities by $1.25 billion instead.

This is the curse of reflexivity. The great speculator, George Soros, applied the idea of reflexivity to the market. His view was that the condition of a company’s share price (as an example) could remain long enough that it will create a self-fulfilling prophecy. If shares are priced incredibly low for a long period of time and if, as a result of few other options besides issuing stock for liabilities, management must do so at a low market value, the dilutive impact on shareholders could justify the low trading price, even if, prior to the swaps, the fundamental picture might not have warranted shares trading so low. The opposite can also hold true when it comes to high-priced stock, but that’s not relevant for Chesapeake today.

Not only is this an issue, there’s also the fact that management stated, in the press release covering the exchange, that it may engage in similar transactions in the future, even though it is not legally obligated to at this time. A doubling down at the same effective share price would push dilution across a second transaction to more than a quarter of ownership held by investors, and the more these transactions take place, the worse the picture gets.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Chesapeake looks dour. The fact that management made this kind of swap, when units are priced as low as they are today, is very discouraging, especially considering how much debt remains on the business’s books. While the reduction in principal is nice and the reduction in annual interest expense will lower the firm’s breakeven point on a cash flow basis, these are far outweighed by the hefty dilution investors must contend with and the message that it has sent to shareholders (namely that management does not believe shares are even worth their current value). Absent some major change like a large asset sale and/or a surge in energy pricing, investors should anticipate dark days ahead for Chesapeake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.