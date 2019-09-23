Monmouth: High-Quality Low-Risk REIT Yielding 5% With Strong Upside

MNR is a bargain waiting to be snapped up. The valuation is compelling and management's long term vision is fantastic.

Class A Industrial Real Estate is hot. Deal volumes have grown stronger in the past few years. In fact, 2018 numbers hit a new all-time high and were more than double the volumes done in 2018.

Current valuation is quite discounted, and trades at more than 12% below Net Asset Value.

Fears likely lie with the impact of slowdown on the economy alongside Fedex being pulled into the trade war melee.

Co-produced with Trapping Value and Beyond Saving

Introduction

We are pleased to provide coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) an industrial REIT that has sold off recently and presents a nice entry point. MNR currently yields 5.0% and trades at a discount to its Net Asset Value. We are adding it to our portfolio and it is a Buy Under $13.80.

We also recently also recommended the preferred shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MNR.PC) in a recent report. Today, we are recommending the common shares. Why buy MNR common now? MNR recently pulled back because of fears of trade war and economic recession on Fedex; its biggest tenant. Today MNR trades at a discount of over 12% to Net Asset Value while most similar REITs trade at 20% to 30% Premium to NAV. MNR is a bargain waiting to be snapped up. The valuation is compelling and management's long term vision is fantastic.

About Class A Industrial REITs

Class A Industrial Real Estate is hot. Deal volumes have grown stronger in the past few years. In fact, 2018 numbers hit a new all-time high and were more than double the volumes done in 2018.

Alongside that level of transactions, cap rates have compressed and properties have become more valuable as the hunters for yield look in every direction. Below are the overall cap rates, although Class A property cap rates have compressed even more.

With this level of enthusiasm you would think that a REIT specializing in Class A industrial Properties would do very well. Well that has not happened in one case at least and that has created a good opportunity.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation ('MNR') is a REIT that owns strategically located class A industrial properties across the United States. MNR also owns the distinction of being the worst performing among the industrial REITs that we follow.

Data by YCharts

While it is one of the oldest publicly traded REITs in the US, MNR is a tiny gem that is underappreciated and relatively underfollowed. We take a look at this one today and explain why it is possibly one of the best bargains in REIT land.

The Business

MNR owns 114 Class A industrial properties comprising a total of approximately 22.3 million square feet.

Source: Monmouth

The properties are diversified by location and currently MNR has properties in 30 states. Florida and Texas lead the states where MNR has a bigger geographic footprint.

Source: Monmouth presentation

MNR has the pleasure of catering to the needs of some of the largest and best known clients in the US and around the world.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Growth

MNR has one of the highest portfolio occupancies of any of the publicly traded REITs and minimum rollover risk in the next three years.

Source: Monmouth presentation

This low rollover would protect it handily in a recession as fewer properties reset at lower rates. This is a key reason we think that while MNR has a lower yield relative to our portfolio (currently 9.8%), it still deserves a place in it. On the flip side, should we return to heady growth, MNR will likely lag in passing on rent increases. What works for MNR in a recession works against it in high growth stages as it cannot rapidly pass those increases to its tenants.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Dividend

MNR has a long history of paying a stable dividend and is one of the few REITs that did not cut their dividends during the great recession. The current dividend yield of 5.1% results in a 74.3% payout ratio. While not the lowest payout ratio in the industrial space, it is certainly highly adequate and offers big buffer.

Source: Monmouth presentation

The company has grown its dividend as well, although it has been a rather slow growth and favors current income over a high growth rate.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Debt

While MNR has shown growth over time, it has done so while supporting its strong growth outlook with an even stronger balance sheet. The company has close to $900 million in debt, although about 85% of that is property-level mortgage debt. This debt is non-recourse, as in MNR can default on a property mortgage and hand back the keys to the lender, without it having any impact to the rest of the portfolio. MNR thus has the ability to walk away from a property should it lose a tenant that it cannot replace. Given MNR's long successful history we believe that MNR could likely fund a general line of credit at a lower rate than property level debt, but the non-recourse property level debt comes with additional advantages and we think this adds to MNR's appeal rather than detracting from it. Additionally, almost 90% of the debt is fixed rate with a weighted average interest rate of 4.03%. So MNR is less exposed to movements in interest rates.

MNRs maturities are well laddered out but it does have its non-mortgage debt coming up for renewal in 2020.

Source: Monmouth presentation

MNR has a current fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.4x and a debt to EBITDA of 6.2X.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Given these metrics and the general level of cash flow supporting MNR, we see no issues with an extension to the upcoming loan maturity.

Valuation

MNR is materially undervalued based on comparatives in the sector. One would think that a long history alongside of extremely prudent practices would create a premium, but the opposite seems to have happened here.

Source: Monmouth presentation

MNR did hold a decent multiple until recently and the small growth alongside the price drop has compressed its multiple. There is a key reason for this which we shall get into below.

Great Tenants

Ok, that is not the reason for the lower multiple, but we will get to that. MNR has one of the highest percentages of investment grade tenants of any publicly traded industrial REIT and currently derives 80% of its base rent from them.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Relax It's Fedex (FDX)

While the names individually do make a strong case for the portfolio quality of MNR, the company has definitely shown more love to one client above all else.

Source: Monmouth presentation

58.3% of base revenues does bring back fond memories of those days when Seeking Alpha was filled with the Uniti (UNIT):Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) debates. Just as Uniti was (and still is) exceptionally dependent on Windstream, MNR has formed an equally big tie up with Fedex. This has proved to be a rather problematic theme for MNR as investors have treated all economically sensitive stocks with an iron fist. FDX has underperformed the broad indices by a massive amount.

Data by YCharts

In fact, FDX has underperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by almost the same amount as MNR has lagged the broader REIT ETF (VNQ). Coincidence? We don't think so and for us this is an outstanding opportunity as we are extremely bullish on FDX and by extension the company it leases from.

What will happen to Fedex

While FDX is likely to suffer in an economic recession, specially being on the front lines of sensitivity, we think the market has discounted that possibility and then some. Fedex has also been in the news with China pulling the company into the trade war. We think this is largely posturing and it will not impact the company in the slightest. But even if it did, the numbers suggest this is not even a side story.

“Two percent of FedEx’s revenue can be attributed to business between China and the U.S., according to a company spokesperson. FedEx has about 9,500 employees in China, according to its website.

FedEx operates 220 flights per week in China at five Chinese airports, including the “mini-Memphis” hub in Guangzhou and the new Shanghai hub it invested more than $100 million in.

"FedEx values our business in China," the company said in a statement Saturday. "Our relationship with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and our relationships with all of our customers in China are important to us."

Worldwide, FedEx has more than 450,000 employees and serves more than 650 airports.”

There you have it. 2% percent of revenues, 2% percent of employees and 100% of the sensationalism.

Even in a US led recession, we do not expect FDX to start moving out of MNR leases. Those locations are highly strategic and the rents are such a small part of the whole story that we cannot even believe people are focusing on this.

Source: FDX Annual report

Yes, FDX will likely downsize and layoff where necessary, but we do not see the leases at risk in a material manner. We do however see this story as identical to the case of another company, Granite REIT (GRP.U) which was dependent on a single, exceptionally credit worthy tenant, Magna International (MGA). In fact, Granite had (and still does have) a higher dependency on MGA than MNR has on Fedex today. Granite was astute enough to point out in its presentations that while MGA provided 71% of its revenues, that revenue amounted to less than 1% of MGA's cost of goods sold.

Source: Granite REIT April 2018 presentation

This is similar to what we have pointed above in the case of rent payments as a whole for Fedex. Investors, who ran away from the dependency of a superb tenant, missed out on a great opportunity.

Data by YCharts

We expect MNR to move in a similar fashion over time till its yield compresses to a sub 4% level.

Conclusion

MNR is a bargain waiting to be snapped up. The valuation is compelling and management's long term vision is fantastic. The company has received flak for investing its security portfolio in some, not-so-wholesome, companies. But that is a small percentage of the market capitalization and we don't expect that to materially change our call either way. We would note that MNR's securities portfolio has not done too badly versus the major indices over the long term.

Source: Monmouth presentation

Overall, we love the valuation and the case for buying high quality assets at a discount. We would also note that according SNL Finance, the Net Asset Value of MNR is around $15.50. MNR is a strong buy at the current price which represents a good margin of safety and sit back and enjoy the dividends.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3000 members. This is just one of the many exciting investments that High Dividend Opportunities continuously identifies for our members. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations -- before we release them to the public, in addition to exclusive Buy and Sell Alerts. Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, MNR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.