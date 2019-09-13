Alliance Resource Partners: I Am Slightly Bullish

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) is giving me mixed signals, but I am giving management the benefit of the doubt. I am slightly bullish on ARLP. On the one hand, the headwinds are strong. Moody cut the 12-18 month outlook for the coal industry, and the entity believes that EBITDA will fall by 3% on average across the industry. Also, the number of coal power plants have been steadily declining, and I expect the trend to continue. On the other hand, the company has had a stellar operational performance, and I believe that the distribution is sustainable in the interim.

ARLP’s headwinds

I believe that the most substantial headwind is the outlook for coal demand. Recently, Moody cut its 12-18 month outlook for the North American coal industry from stable to negative. The entity also expects the coal sector EBITDA to decline more than 3% over the next 12 months. Moody believes that the driver will be decreasing export prices for thermal coal, mainly to Europe.

ARPL is already feeling the decrease in coal sales volume. In 2Q 2019, volume declined by 2.6%, which translated to sales of $461 million compared to $476 million a year ago according to the 2Q 2019 earnings call. Moreover, the cost per ton increased by 4.6% to $31.11 in 2Q 2019.

I believe that another driver is the continuing closing of coal power plants. Between 2007 and 2017, the number of coal power plants dropped by 33% from 351 to 219. At the same time, the number of natural gas power plants increased from 767 to 820.

Source: Image created by the author. Data gathered from the EIA

Also, I feel that one of the reasons why coal demand has remained relatively unchanged over the last three years is because the current U.S. President has spoken favorably on the coal industry. Therefore, I believe that betting on coal is taking an indirect bet on the current U.S. president in the coming elections.

Lastly, regarding the distribution sustainability, Joseph Craft, president and CEO, mentioned that he does not foresee a distribution cut in the interim when Mark Levin asked him about the distribution sustainability in the 2Q earnings conference call. I also believe that the distribution is sustainable, given the low capital expenditures. I will discuss the topic further in the last section.

Delving into ARLP’s recent past

ARLP’s operational performance

Not only is it essential to look at the future, it is also crucial to look at ARLP’s history. My methodology is to look at the DuPont ROE analysis because it gives me a picture of how the company is doing in several areas. The summary tells us about the tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing you the inputs and outline in the following tables. Then, I will talk about each of the drivers and its implications. All figures are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

First, I need to say that the ROE is positive, and it has been positive in each of the previous six quarters. The positive ROE gives me confidence that management can execute a strategy beneficial to shareholders. Now, let us delve further into the drivers.

The tax burden is close to 1.0. It confirms the MLP status, as MLPs are considered pass-through entities, and they pay a small amount of taxes.

The interest burden is a metric that I pay close attention to because it gives me information regarding interest income and expense. Provided that the ratio does not fall below 0.5, we should not be worried. Over the past six quarters, the ratio has been above 0.85 in five instances. I think that ARLP has the interest expense under control.

The operating income margin is positive, and it is stable after accounting for seasonality. We want to keep an eye on the metric and make sure that it does not shrink.

There is not much to write home regarding the asset turnover. The metric is stable at 0.21. The equity multiplier is also stable at 1.83. While it is not worrying, it is worth discussing further, as I will do in the following section.

In brief, it seems that ARLP’s operational performance is reliable.

ARLP long-term debt

My goal is to understand if the long-term debt is sustainable. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the debt/equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

I think that the company looks stellar on both fronts. From the ICR perspective, ARLP can pay its creditors with ease from the operating income. The ICR ratio was 6.39 in 2Q 2019, down from 8.86 in 2Q 2018. Although it is decreasing, I am not concerned whatsoever, as my line-in-the-sand is 3.0.

The financial leverage from the long-term debt perspective is not high. The ratio has been stable over the past six quarters. The coefficient has been ranging from 0.4 to 0.6. In the future, I think that ARLP can access the bond markets easily if it deems appropriate for growth purposes.

Overall, I am not concerned about ARLP’s debt level.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

ARLP’s distribution coverage

Since ARLP pays a juicy distribution of 13.5%, I want to make sure that the distribution is sustainable in the long-term. My go-to metrics to assess the sustainability are the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations.

On the net income side, the company has generated enough net income to fund the distributions handily. Although the DCR ratio was below 1.0 in 2Q 2019, we must remember that the strong quarter is in 1Q. What is more, is that the net income from 1Q 2019 can fund 90% of the yearly distributions.

On the CFO side, the story is also bullish. Due to low capital expenses, the company can fund the distributions and capital expenses from the cash flow from operations. Moreover, I do not see an attempt to manage the cash flow from operations as accounts receivable, inventories, and accounts payable are relatively unchanged.

I think that ARLP’s distribution is sustainable, and I expect future hikes in the interim.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My takeaway

I have mixed feelings about ARLP. However, I am willing to give management the benefit of the doubt.

On the one hand, the headwinds are significant due to concerns about coal demand. On the other hand, the company has had a stellar operational efficiency, and I believe that the distribution is sustainable due to low capital expenditures. In brief, I am slightly bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.