Aeterna Zentaris: Considering A Re-Entry After Sell-Off

Aeterna Zentaris has had a rough go over since April which forced me to jump ship and sell the remaining shares of AEZS. Now, I am looking to return.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) reported an awkward earnings report that exposed the fact that the company only pulled in ~0.2M in revenue, which was actually a slight miss. However, the company beat on EPS coming in at $0.01 vs. the expected -$0.14 EPS. The Q2 earnings were similar to the Q1 earnings report in a few ways. Most notably, it left investors confused and with little to go on for the remainder of 2019. AEZS started off 2019 with several major catalysts that drove the share price up to a 52-week high of $5.58 in April. Now, the share price is struggling to find a bid around $1.85 per share as investors lose interest. 2019 was looking like it was going to be a great year for AEZS with potential partnership announcements and a potential sale of the company. What happened?

Unfortunately, for me, the share price hit my stop, and I am sitting on the sidelines. AEZS turned out to be a marvelous trade that was supposed to turn into a long-term hold. However, the share price has sold off well beyond my expectations, which has me debating on re-entering the stock at discount. I intend to review the circumstance that caused me to sell the rest of my AEZS position. On the other hand, I reveal why I am looking to jump back into AEZS before 2019 is in the books. In addition, I take a look at the daily chart to identify key areas for investors looking to manage their AEZS position. Finally, I discuss my strategy for re-entering AEZS in the coming weeks.

Why Did I Jump Ship?

The primary reason why I decided to close my AEZS position was due to the technicals. I sold off a large percentage of my position once AEZS fell below $4.75 per share. Then, for a second time, as the stock fell through the 50-day moving average and through long-term uptrend lines. Finally, I closed out the rest of my position once the stock fell through the 200-day moving average. In my previous AEZS article, I pointed out what appeared to be systematic selling that was occurring every 7-8 days. This started once the share price broke down through $5.00. It looked as if someone was dumping or potentially shorting the stock once it lost momentum at the top. That systematic selling endured, and I wasn't willing to find out when they were going to let up. Now, that selling pressure has pulled AEZS down to sub-$2.00 per share.

Figure 1: AEZS Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

The other reason I decided to close my position was due to the weak earnings reports. The company was reporting thousands of dollars in Macrilen royalties... thousands… not millions. Admittedly, I wasn't expecting Macrilen to report blockbuster sales, but I suspected that AEZ's commercial partner Strongbridge (SBBP) or Novo Nordisk (NVO) was dropping the ball, or was intentionally sandbagging their efforts. Without a significant bump in the revenue, I anticipate weak buying volume until NVO can start recording substantial Macrilen sales growth.

One of the main catalysts that fueled the stock for a couple of months was the company's press release publicizing that the board of directors was in the process of appraising strategic opportunities for the company with Torreya, which could lead to a sale of the company. I can't think of any examples of prompt closing of the deal following an announcement that the company has started reviewing options. I suspected the board of directors and Torreya were going to need a substantial amount of time to finalize their strategic alternatives. Obviously, the momentum started to weaken, and the share price followed suit.

Without a European partner deal and a significant increase in Macrilen royalties, the company's cash position was going to take a hit. At the end of Q2, AEZS only had ~$9.6M in cash and cash equivalents, which was down from about ~12M at the end Q1. The long wait will bleed out the bank account, and investors will anticipate another offering in the near future.

Why Do I Want Back In?

One of the reasons why I am looking to re-enter AEZS is due to the company providing some color on the weak Macrilen sales. In the Q2 press release, the company stated,

"Novo Nordisk has advised that Macrilen™ (macimorelin) has been successfully integrated into their patient and provider support hub as they work to gain broader product coverage with payers and specialty pharmacies. We continue to work with Novo Nordisk on addressing the disappointing U.S. commercial execution and results to date."

It appears that payer coverage has been a major issue for Novo Nordisk and that would definitely impact their ability to record acceptable sales. Prior to that statement, AEZS investors had been basically left in the dark about the underlying reason for the lackluster launch. Now that I know it is due to payer coverage, I am confident about the eventual success of Macrilen. I don't think Novo Nordisk would pay $100M to get the commercial rights from Strongbridge and let Macrilen fail.

Another positive development for investors was the position cuts in Frankfurt Germany. The company will end up paying $773K in severance costs by January 31st of 2020. However, the company should save on OpEx going forward and perhaps thwart the need for a large offering. In addition, scaling back operations has me speculating the company is focusing on the strategic alternatives and not pushing forward.

My final reason for my return is the main reason why I sold… the technicals. The share price is back to trading sub-$2, which is in an area of support.

Figure 2: AEZS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at figure 2, it appears those lower trend lines are around $1.30-1.60 per share, which is where the stock was trading before the Novo Nordisk news and subsequent European approval. I wouldn't be entering at a price that has discounted all of the company's progress over the past year. Therefore, I have to remain vigilant in the coming weeks to see if the stock wants to return to that trading range before leveling out or will it catch a bid just above.

Perhaps, the most influential reason to buy into AEZS is the potential for a large deal to be made in the near-to-intermediate time frame. Despite the long wait, I am still confident the company will either find EU partner that will be similar to the Strongbridge-NVO deal that could bring in a $100M upfront payment. Considering AEZS has a market cap of about ~$31M, a $100M payment is easily triple the current market cap. Therefore, I see AEZS be a bargain buy. Of course, there is the looming possibility that Novo Nordisk or another player will come in and make a reasonable offer for the whole company.

Conclusion

I had several reasons why I decided to close my AEZS position, but it was the stock chart that forced my hand. The AEZS share price rocketed from around $1.60 to $5.50 per share in six months and has retraced that back down in about five months. Now, the stock is essentially back to square one. However, the company has made some progress over the past twelve months that should not be discounted. Yes, the Macrilen launch has been very disappointing and could weigh the down the stock until the Novo Nordisk can figure out payer coverage. However, there are several potential catalysts that could drastically change the fundamentals and share price. Most notable would be a European partnership or sale of the company. The prospects of these transformative events have me circling back to AEZS and quickly searching for a parking spot for my profits. Once I have entered a position, I will hold my position until the end of 2020 as long as the company remains committed to their strategic alternatives initiative. However, if the company decides to roll the dice and acquire the rights to another product candidate or platform, I will liquidate my position upon press release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AEZS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.