LexinFintech: Chinese Growth Opportunity

China's growth slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war are creating exceptional buying opportunities in Chinese companies. It is not too early to anticipate a reacceleration of the Chinese economy and, in early phases on a new economic expansion, financial stocks tend to do well. While the big names such as Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) and China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) get more investor attention, today we propose a smaller, off-the-radar Chinese financial: LexinFintech.

Chinese financial stocks are making a comeback after surging bond defaults, souring loans and a domestic liquidity crunch made investors flee these stocks for most of 2018. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has held its policy rate at a record low 4.35% for the past few years, which has also been a headwind for financials. As shown in the chart below, Chinese GDP growth (darker blue line) has slowed to under 7% year/year, which equates to a recession for the next global economic superpower. Interestingly, despite the Chinese economic slowdown, investors have kept a bid under Chinese stocks (CSI 300, light blue line). The message here is that investors are not selling out of companies that will one day rival names in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In this context, we are looking to over-weight our Global Ex-U.S. Top Picks with Chinese companies. LexinFintech Holdings (LX) provides online consumer finance services to customers in China, such as offering installments, money loans, wealth management, and other financial services.

We are recommending LexinFintech on the basis of prospects for improving financial conditions in China, an exceptional combination of growth and value for the company, as well as constructive chart technicals.

Fundamentals

When choosing companies during an economic slowdown, it is essential to focus on companies still growing their business. By this measure, LexinFintech is a Strong Buy. The second quarter financials report highlights company growth.

In terms of business growth, financial services income reached RMB1.5 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Loan facilitation and servicing fees in financial services income reached RMB1.2 billion, representing an increase of 148% from the second quarter of 2018. Total loan originations1 in the second quarter of 2019 reached RMB26.0 billion, an increase of 57.0% from RMB16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Finally, the number of active users who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2019 reached 4.1 million, compared to 2.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The number of new active users who used LexinFintech loan products in the second quarter of 2019 was 1.3 million.

As for top line growth, gross profit reached RMB1.1 billion, representing an increase of 26.6% from the second quarter of 2018. For the fiscal year ending December 2019, the consensus is looking for RMB 9.42 billion in revenue.

Finally, on bottom line growth, net income was RMB628 million, representing a decrease of 5.4% from the second quarter of 2018. For the fiscal year ending December 2019, the consensus sees EPS at RMB14.01/share.

Earnings revisions are strong for LexinFintech. The stock was detected by our EPS Revision Monitor on September 3. Two of the eight analysts following LexinFintech have recently increased their EPS estimates. Momentum remains positive for LexinFintech.

Unsurprisingly, LexinFintech earned a high Growth score of 74.1 in our rankings, placing the company in the top 8% of the 787 financial companies that we track.

With this growth, LexinFintech is currently trading at a 5.6x forward P/E (average of current year estimated earnings and next year's estimated earnings). This places our PEG (price-to-earnings growth) score in the top 3% of all financial companies. Our Valuation and Market Value/EBITDA scores for LexinFintech are also

Source: Thomson Reuters

both in the top 5% within the financial sector. The above table compares LexinFintech (LX.O) to the overall Banking Services industry and Financials sector. Relative valuation metrics overwhelmingly favor LexinFintech. We therefore attribute a Strong Buy to LexinFintech for our Value rating.

We have an overall Strong Buy rating on LexinFintech. By comparison, the current recommendations of industry analysts include 1 Strong Buy, 6 Buys, and 1 Hold.

Peers Comparison

LexinFintech's competitors include Quidian, Yirendai, PPDAI Group, Jianpu Technology. Chinese financial stock are, in aggregate, attractive investments today based on our relative fundamental comparisons. We provide a brief summary of LexinFintech's competitors along with our WMA ratings on these competitors.

Qudian Inc. (QD) provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. We see excellent growth rates and valuation in Quidian.

Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. Yirendai offers the same strong growth and attractive valuation as LexinFintech and Qudian, with the added plus of obtaining a Strong Buy in our Yield category. Yirendai pays 3.15% with a solid balance sheet and profitability. We are choosing LexinFintech today over Yirendai due to the positive EPS revisions changes of the former and a more constructive technical chart set-up for LexinFintech (see below).

PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) is an online consumer finance marketplace company in China. Similar to Yirendai, we have the trifecta of Strong Buys on PPDAI (Growth + Value + Yield). As we are interested in over-weighting China in our Global Ex-U.S. Top Picks portfolio, PPDAI Group is another candidate that may be added shortly.

Jianpu Technology Inc . (JT) provides an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. We collect the data for Jianpu, but the necessary financial and consensus estimate data is not available for this stock to allow us to provide a complete rating. Moreover, our Global Top Picks portfolio does not investment in companies with market caps under $1 billion.

Risks To The Bullish Scenario

The greatest risk to our recommendation on LexinFintech is a deterioration of the global economic slowdown. LexinFintech will not be immune as consumers borrow and spend less. The U.S.-China trade war would only indirectly affect LexinFintech, as the company revenue is generated by domestic Chinese consumers.

We have rated LexinFintech with a Risk Score of 5, the riskiest on our scale of 1 to 5. Our risk score considers stock beta, standard deviations, as well as the current position of the stock over the past 52-weeks and relative to the 40-week moving average ("draw-down risk"). The Risk Score of 5 is attributable to the 1.47 beta of LexinFintech and high stock volatility (75% annualized standard deviation).

A reversal of analyst positive earnings revisions would also constitute a risk to our bullish scenario. We monitor changes in EPS revisions on a daily basis.

Technicals

The technical picture for LexinFintech is currently favorable to initiate new long positions. Price has come off April 2019 highs above $14/share in a standard A-B-C corrective pattern.

Price slipped below the 200-day moving average (in yellow below) and consolidation for above a month below this key level. This past week price jumped out of the consolidation box and above the moving average.

Finally, we see oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, and MACD) trending higher as price was consolidating, typically a good sign. On the Stochastic (top chart) and the MACD (below chart) we see a positive divergence with price between the bottoms of the A and C waves down. Positive divergences usually precede trend reversals.

Risk limits should be set at the lower bound of the consolidation box, with support at about $9.60. We would be prudent in adding to positions should the price return within the consolidation box below the 200-day moving average.

Conclusion

LexinFintech is a Chinese play offering high growth and great valuation with the financial sector. Provided company growth is maintained, from current valuation levels LexinFintech's stock price should more than double as China's economic climate improves over the next year. Given the volatility of the stock, we will control for risk and reduce/cut exposure at signaled support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.