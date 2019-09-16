Natural Gas Crashes Through Resistance Early

The summer of 2019 was a paradise for the natural gas beans. Before the start of the warmest months of the year, the price slipped below a critical level of technical support. In 2018, the low for the year in the natural gas futures market was at $2.53 per MMBtu. The prior year the bottom was at $2.522. Both lows came in February at the end of the peak season for demand.

2019 started a lot like the prior years. In February, the low for the nearby natural gas futures contract was at $2.543 per MMBtu. The market was looking like it would be the third consecutive year of marginally higher lows. However, in mid-April, a decline below the $2.50 level was the first sign that the market that almost reached $5 per MMBtu in November 2018, the highest price since 2014, was going to put in a multiyear low. During the week of August 5, natural gas fell to a low at $2.029, and it looked like it was only a matter of time before the $2 level would give way. The technical target on the downside was the 2016 bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu.

Natural gas found a bottom at just above $2 in August.

When Hurricane Dorian approached the US and wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, the price of natural gas began to rise. After it missed a direct hit, the price kept on going on the upside. With the peak season for demand approaching in mid-November when injections into storage turn to withdrawals, the price of natural gas broke to the upside during the week of September 9.

Two-way volatility could be making a return to the natural gas market over the coming weeks. It is still too early for a roaring rally, and perhaps too late for another test of the lows. It is time to start trading natural gas as increased volatility create the environment for profits.

The most direct route for risk in the natural gas market is via the highly leveraged and volatile natural gas futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to take leveraged risk in the natural gas market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) could be the ideal tools.

A significant move on the upside

Natural gas began to move higher in late August when it made a higher low on August 23 at $2.126 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX October futures highlights, the price has moved to a high at $2.648 on September 10 and was at over $2.60 per MMBtu at the end of last week. The approach of Hurricane Dorian caused some buying in the natural gas futures market. The end of August and beginning of September was a reminder that the peak season for demand was on the horizon. The rise above the technical level of resistance at $2.53 per MMBtu was a significant event in the natural gas futures market. The price did not return to below that level as of the end of last week.

A period of consolidation would be healthy

It could be a bit too early for natural gas to add to the recent gains. Then daily chart shows that open interest and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory. Moreover, open interest at 1.229 million contracts at the end of last week was down from 1.375 million contracts when natural gas was on the lows in early August. Rising price and falling open interest is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. A period of price consolidation at above the $2.50 per MMBtu level could be a healthy sign for the energy commodity as we move towards the 2019/2020 peak season during the winter months.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart presents a potentially bullish scenario for natural gas as the injection season will shift to withdrawals from storage in mid-November. Price momentum and has declined into a far more oversold condition that in 2018 before the price took off to a higher at $4.929 per MMBtu in November. The neutral reading in relative strength is just under last year's level in the lead-up to the winter season. In mid-September, it is still a bit early for natural gas prices to make considerable upside progress. However, price consolidation could give way to a test of the $3 level in late October or early November, or earlier in the volatile commodity.

From a longer-term perspective, comments by Elizabeth Warren that she would end fracking in the US on day-one of her administration could cause price volatility and the price to increase as the 2020 Presidential election nears. If the Democrat's platform adopts Senator Warren's plans for US energy production, we could see lots of action in the natural gas market next year at this time.

Inventories continue to flow into storage

Meanwhile, in the short-term, the news from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, September 12 was bullish for the price of natural gas. The market had expected an inventory injection of around 86 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 6. The EIA number came in lower at an injection of 78 bcf.

Source: EIA

At 3.019 trillion cubic feet as of September 6, the amount of the energy commodity in storage around the US is 15% above the five-year average, but still 2.5% below last year's level. With approximately nine weeks to go in the injection season, stocks need to rise by an average of only 25.4 bcf to reach last year's pre-winter peak at 3.247 tcf. However, an average of 109 bcf is necessary to push total inventories to the four tcf level, which is highly unlikely. At the end of the injection season, it looks like there will be 3.7-3.8 tcf in storage for the peak season for heating demand in the United States during the winter of 2019/2020.

Since the injection was slightly lower than market expectations, the price action following Thursday's report was bullish.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the price rose from lows of $2.512 before the September 12 EIA report to a high at $2.585 per MMBtu on Thursday. We could see the pace of injections increase over the coming weeks as the temperatures cool down, and power demand declines. However, LNG demand continues to be robust, which could prevent a significant spike in injection levels over the remainder of the season when stockpiles rise.

On the sidelines with some long call options

In my weekly articles on natural gas in August, I reported that I had done some buying in January $2.80 call options around the 16 cents level. I had also purchased some call options with higher strike prices when the price was lower than at the end of last week. The January $2.80 call was trading at over the 30 cents level as of the end of last week. I intend to hold these options until the end of the injection season, at the earliest.

I also wrote that I had been buying the GASL product at prices around and below $9 per share. GASL was trading at over $11.55 per share last week. I have been trading GASL and took profits on most of my positions but continue to trade from the long side. GASL is a short-term instrument, and I use tight price and time stops when trading this tool.

Time to start playing UGAZ and DGAZ to capture short-term volatility

I believe that while a period of price consolidation will be healthy for the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks, I also think that the price ranges will widen. As the peak season approaches, I will become more active trading the nearby futures contract on an intraday basis.

For those who wish to participate in the natural gas market but do not venture into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGAZ are short-term products that can serve as excellent proxies for the future market. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

UGAZ has net assets of $654.31 million and trades an average of 12.85 million shares each day. DGAZ's net assets are $189.6 million, and 773,662 shares change hands on average each day. Both ETN products charge an expense ratio of 1.65% and are highly liquid for short-term trading purposes. UGAZ and DGAZ are not appropriate for medium or long term positions as the price for the leverage is time decay. Both instruments lose value quickly when the price of natural gas moves against them. Natural gas futures rallied from a low at $2.403 on September 6 to a high at $2.648 on September 10, a rise of 10.2%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same period, UGAZ moved from $17.66 to $21.94 per share or 24.2% as it delivered less than a triple return. The reason for the difference was that natural gas trades around the clock while the ETN product only trades during hours when the US stock market is open for business.

We could see an increase in volatility in the natural gas market over the coming weeks. Weekly inventory reports could begin to deliver more price variance when the EIA data differs from market expectations as the withdrawal season approaches. Natural gas crashed through its technical resistance level at $2.53 per MMBtu last week. A period of price consolidation could be constructive for the market, and I will continue to look to build a long position for the winter months during periods of price weakness. UGAZ and DGAZ are excellent tools for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GASL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.