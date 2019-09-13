PennyMac Financial Minting Money From Lower Mortgage Rates

In today's market, index funds are all the rage. Contemporary thinking is that the average person can't beat the market. So, the average investor sticks to a broadly diversified basket of stocks and tries to keep expenses low. Today's investor passively manages their investment future. That hasn't always been the case. At the tail end of the 20th century, during the 1980s, mutual funds dominated the investment scene. Actively managed funds were accessible to the masses through stock brokers and the newly created 401k plan. Investors handsomely paid their fund managers for outperformance. One of the mutual fund managers who dominated that period was Peter Lynch.

Peter Lynch ran the Magellan fund for over a decade and consistently beat the averages by double digits. According to Lynch, there are six types of stocks in the market. They are sluggards, stalwarts, fast growers, turnarounds, asset plays, and cyclical companies. Mortgage originators are cyclical and can do well in a mild recession as mortgage rates decline.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) may fit into the category of cyclical companies (and also stalwarts). They are getting a big boost from lower mortgage rates. The company originates mortgages and services them. The mortgage origination business gets a boost when rates drop, due to higher refinance volume, and that has been a big trend in the past two quarters.

What we are witnessing here is a cyclical swing as earnings improve while mortgage rates drop. Loan origination volumes were up 45% and 51% from the previous quarter and same quarter of the prior year, respectively. For this reason, the company may be actually considered a counter-cyclical. In a mild recessionary period, they may outperform.

Here's a view of the company's stock price charted against the rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. As rates have come down, estimates of future earnings are rising along with actual reported loan production figures. This is fueling speculative buying by investors.

The drop in mortgage rates, due to lower interest rates, is creating a boom time for refinance activity.

Peter Lynch may have broken stocks up into six groups, but nobody ever said that you couldn't have a company that is both cyclical and growing. PennyMac has consistently grown earnings each of the past five years. In 2013, the company earned a diluted $0.82 per common share, and next year, they are expected to earn at least $4.00 per share by many analysts. Even last year, the entire mortgage origination business took a turn negative due to a challenging environment for loan originations from higher rates, but PennyMac still earned a profit thanks to their large servicing portfolio, which benefits as rates increase. In the past, this company would be considered an earnings stalwart due to consistent growth.

The company's historical performance with consistent earnings has led to a 21% growth rate on book value per share. This is measured from the period of June 30, 2013, through June 30, 2019.

Here's a portion of the recent earnings call transcript evidencing the counter-cyclical aspect of the company's earnings and potential growth in earnings.

Looking forward, the outlook for the direction of the U.S. economy is becoming less certain. The recent rally in Treasury bonds, coupled with yesterday's decision by the Federal Reserve to lower short-term rates, supports the view of a weakening economic outlook, primarily driven by concerns over a slowdown in global growth and heightened uncertainty around the long-term impact of tariffs and ongoing trade tensions. Reflecting these uncertainties, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate ended the quarter 33 basis points lower than at the end of the first quarter, driving greater refinance activity and a boost to the purchase market from improved affordability in the midst of the summer home buying season. In response to lower rates, forecasts for the size of the mortgage origination market in 2019 and 2020 have been revised upward. We currently estimate that approximately 50% of the mortgage loans held in Agency mortgage-backed securities are now eligible for refinancing, with an even higher percentage in more recently issued vintages. Purchase originations are still expected to grow by single-digit percentages over the next two years, aided by low rates and moderating home price appreciation. - Stan Kurland, Executive Chair of PennyMac Financial

Here's a portion of the recent earnings release, which will include some analysis below. The company has quite a complicated set of revenue lines. For a simple analysis, we will focus on the largest sources of revenue and losses.

These revenue lines are mostly related to the production and servicing segments. Production contributed pretax income of $98 million during the quarter and servicing just about broke even, losing just $2.7 million. Production gains are driven by lower mortgage rates. The following table breaks down the "Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value" line item, which is a combination of each segment. Note that servicing is comparatively steady compared to the production total. From the quarter ended 3/31/19 to 6/30/19, the production line nearly doubled. This was a result of the higher loan production volumes, driven by lower mortgage rates. It was also driven by better margin on these loans in general, as mortgage rates still haven't come down as much as general interest rates. More loans are being sold at better margins.

For PennyMac, the drop in interest rates could have more than one effect, due to the abundance of mortgage servicing rights. Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) are recurring payments made by mortgage borrowers that are included in their monthly mortgage payment. The company disclosed this in their financials. While they brought in $218.3 million in servicing fees, the MSR portfolio took fair value adjustments of $259.2 million. This is to be expected due to changing assumptions over mortgage prepayments.

Each sliver of the mortgage payment that is included as a servicing fee compensates the company for collecting payments and disbursing them for the borrower. Most borrowers realize that these payments include taxes, insurance, principal, and interest. PennyMac manages this process and collects the fees. Since the payments are known, predictable, and recurring, they record the present value of these fees as an asset on the balance sheet. It is discounted by an appropriate rate and the value of the asset is adjusted each period. As rates go down, the asset loses value due to prepayment risk. (People refinance their mortgages, which are paid off early with the mortgage investor no longer collecting interest payments.)

The company disclosed additional information about their comprehensive interest rate hedging strategy in recent slides from their earnings call. The company offset the fair value loss on the MSRs with a hedge gain of $203.2 million, and this led to a positive contribution from the servicing business. This makes PennyMac unique in their ability to manage interest rate and prepayment risk.

Investors should understand why the company is holding mortgage servicing rights at all, given the volatility they could potentially add to earnings. The reason is simple. Eventually, interest rates could turn higher. At that time, these MSRs will be a welcome stream of cash flows with low levels of prepayment to maintain cash flows and earnings.

Based on the company's production orientation, PennyMac Financial could be a welcome addition to a portfolio where the investor wants to reduce exposure to a possible mild recession. The company seems well positioned, if interest rates continue to plummet (and if the Federal Reserve begins more quantitative easing as a response.)

Consensus revenue and earnings estimates are being revised upward. Outside analysts are also increasing price targets for the stock.

On Tuesday, the company presented at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. They released the slide deck for their presentation early on Monday morning. On slide 14, they disclose that the company has originated $22.9 billion through 8/31/19. That's two months from the entire quarter. The 2nd Quarter of 2019 was a big one for the company, and they originated $24.1 billion in three months (p. 24). This indicates that PennyMac could produce $30-34 billion in UPB of mortgage loans during the 3rd Quarter of 2019. This could be another quarter of 50% origination volume growth (quarter over quarter), and this is an all-time record for this company.

Conclusion

The company disclosed this week that they have already matched last quarter's production volume just 2/3rds of the way into the current quarter. Loan production growth is skyrocketing. With a forward P/E of 7.9, this company's future prospects are not reflected in the stock price. The company's revenue and earnings estimates keep getting revised upwards, and other analysts now expect them to earn about $4.00 per share in the next year. Expect that EPS figure to be revised upward again soon. When looking at the historic CAGR for book value at 21%, the stock should be fetching a stretch earnings multiple, not the current 7.9x forward EPS. A proper forward P/E on this stock should be about 11x due to the high growth rate. This means that the price target should be at least $44 per share, and that is a conservative number.

