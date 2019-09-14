Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades

Facebook pays no dividend, but we offer four high-yield options trades with yields of 10.98% to 23.5%.

Facebook (FB) is certainly getting a lot of unwanted attention these days:

"New York State Attorney General Letitia James is launching an antitrust investigation into Facebook. James says the probe will be joined by the AGs of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia. Key quote: "We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising." Earlier this year, Facebook revealed the FTC is investigating the company for antitrust violations." source

FB racked up some hefty legal expenses earlier in 2019 - $3B in Q1 '19, and an additional $2B in Q2 '19, from the FTC settlement, plus $1.1B in income taxes due to the developments in the Altera Corp. case. Those costs decreased EPS by $1.04/share in Q1 '19, and $1.08 in Q2 '19.

So, Q1 '19's adjusted EPS would've been $1.89, vs. $1.69 in Q1 '18, an 11.83% rise, and Q2 '19 would've been $1.99, up 14.37% vs. Q2 '18.

Both growth numbers would've been better than the adjusted EPS growth figure of 7.7% for Q4 '18. (Adjusting for Q4 '17's 1-time $.77 Tax Act hit).

With all of these AGs descending upon FB, the question is whether or not these massive legal costs will continue and cripple FB's future earnings.

By the looks of overall revenue, FB popularity is clearly not going the way of the dodo - although it's sometimes lumpy on a quarterly basis: FB's revenue has grown over 80% from Q2 '17 to Q2 '19. Each region also has grown - US and Canada is up ~79%; Europe rose 83%; Asia-Pacific grew ~91%; and the rest of the world rose ~74%:

Average revenue per user also has been on a mainly upward trajectory over the past four quarters. FB's worldwide ARPU grew 18% in Q2 '19 vs. Q1 '19. The US and Canada saw the biggest quarterly gain in Q2 '19 vs. Q2 '18, rising by more than 28%. Europe rose by 22%; Asia-Pacific was up 16%, and the rest of the world was up by 11.5%:

source

Performance:

Although FB has still outperformed the S&P 500 and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) by a wide amount in 2019, the probe headlines have started to take a toll on its price performance over the past trading month, during which it has lagged the market and XLK.

Analysts' Price Targets and Ratings:

Analysts have supported FB over the past two quarters, with a stream of Buy recommendations and mostly upward price target revisions:

At $187.51, FB IS ~20% below analysts' $235.55 average price target. There's a very large spread between the lowest and highest price targets though.

Valuations:

FB is getting premium valuations for P/E, P/book, P/sales, and EV/EBITDA vs. its sector's median valuations.

Financials:

FB has much strong ratios for ROA, ROE and EBITDA margin than its sector's median ratios.

Like many tech stocks, FB pays no dividend. However, if you want to jump into the fray, and get a piece of the action on a short term basis, FB does have some attractive option-selling yields.

It all comes down to your take on FB's future and whether you believe in the analysts' average price target. The price/share may continue to get pressured by those headlines over the next few months...or maybe not. If the smoke clears at some point, we could see FB's price/share go much higher. Nobody knows.

If you already own FB, and are looking to hedge your bet somewhat against the negative fallout from its legal problems, perhaps you should look at selling covered calls.

FB's October $190.00 call pays $4.35, giving you a 23.52% static annualized yield.

This strike price is only $2.49 above FB's price/share. If you want to leave more room for upside price gains, FB has many other higher strike prices available. In general, you'll get paid less when you sell at option strike prices that are further away from the underlying stock's price/share.

If you want to make a trade for more call option money, you can go further out in time. The January 2020 $200.00 call strike pays $7.05, more than the October trade, but it has a lower annualized static yield, because it's a three-month trade, vs. just ~1 month for the October trade.

Conversely, you could sell cash secured puts below FB's current price, if you're willing to own FB at your breakeven cost.

FB's November $180.00 put strike pays $6.05, giving you an annualized yield of 19.47% for this ~2-month trade. Your $173.95 breakeven is ~26% below analysts' $235.50 average price target.

FB's January 2020 $180.00 put strike pays $8.25, for a breakeven of $171.75, and a 13.8% annualized yield. Your breakeven would be ~27% below FB's average price target.

The two January trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage: Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021.

You can see more details for these four trades and many others on our Covered Call and Cash Secured Puts tables.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception. There's currently a 20% discount for new members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.