Agile Group: Accelerated Diversification Plans Could Justify A Conglomerate Discount

Agile Group expects to see strong earnings growth next year on the back of accelerated revenue recognition, steady contracted sales growth and increased revenue contribution from non-property development businesses.

The company's exposure to Hainan, accounting for 12.6% of Agile Group's land bank, which has been negatively impacted by property cooling measures, could slow down its contracted sales growth.

Agile Group is targeting for thenon-property development businesses to contribute 15% of FY2019 revenue and half of the company's revenue in five years' time, from 9.0% in 1H2019.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property conglomerate Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:AGPYF) (OTCPK:AGPYY) [3383:HK] trades at 4.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5 times. It also offers a trailing 11.5% dividend yield.

I am neutral on Agile Group's aggressive diversification plans with a target for non-property development businesses half of the company's revenue in five years' time from 9% in 1H2019. While diversification will help to reduce the volatility and cyclicality associated the company's core property development business, it also turns Agile Group into a conglomerate with multiple businesses which do not necessarily have synergies with its core business.

On one hand, Agile Group should deserve a higher valuation for increasing the proportion of stable recurring income generated from its non-property development businesses such as property management services and environmental protection projects. On the other hand, the stock could deserves a conglomerate discount for its diversification into unrelated businesses such as environmental protection, considering that non-property development businesses will account for half of the company's revenue in five years' time.

Although Agile Group's low P/E valuation and high dividend yield are attractive, I think this is justified because the market is assigning a conglomerate discount to the company for its aggressive business diversification plans.

Company Description

Started in 1992, Agile Group is a property conglomerate with diverse business interests in property development, property investment, property management services, hotel operations, construction services, financial services, education and environmental protection.

Agile Group's five key business segments are property development, property management, hotel operations, property investment and environmental protection.

Agile Group's Revenue And Operating Profit Contribution By Business Segment for 1H2019

Business Segments Segment's Revenue Contribution As a Percentage Of Total Revenue For 1H2019 Segment's Operating Profit Contribution As a Percentage Of Total Operating Profit For 1H2019 (Excluding Loss Making Hotel Operations Segment) Property Development 91.0% 92.0% Property Management 5.5% 5.3% Hotel Operations 1.3% N.A. (RMB70.9 million loss in 1H2019) Property Investment 0.4% 0.6% Environmental Protection 1.8% 2.1%

Source: Agile Group's 1H2019 Results Announcement

Agile Group is still primarily a property developer with the property development business accounting for 91.0% and 92.0% of revenue and operating profit for 1H2019 respectively. It has a land bank with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 39.27 million sq m in 72 cities in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Non-Development Property Businesses To Drive Future Growth

Agile Group was formerly known as Agile Property prior to its change in company name in 2016. Since then, Agile Group has aggressively diversified beyond its core property development business. In 1H2019, revenue from Agile Group's non-property development businesses grew 50% YoY to RMB2.5 billion. As a percentage of revenue, the non-property development businesses' revenue contribution increased from 6.8% in 1H2018 to 9.0% in 1H2019.

The stars among Agile Group's non-property development businesses are property management and environmental protection.

Agile Group's property management business increased its revenue and operating profit by 63.9% and 39.2% respectively for 1H2019. The property management business' GFA under management doubled from 109 million sq m in 1H2018 to 211 million sq m in 1H2019.

The property management business has expanded its presence to Shandong Peninsula, Northeast region and Northwest region in 1H2019 with the acquisition of smaller property management companies such as Qingdao Huaren Property Co., Ltd., Harbin Jingyang Property Management Co., Ltd and Lanzhou Chengguan Property Services Group Co., Ltd.

Future growth for the property management business is secured with a pipeline of contracted GFA amounting to 324.6 million sq m as of end-June 2019 equivalent to 1.5 times of the current GFA under management.

In 1H2019, Agile Group's environmental protection business grew its revenue and operating profit by 68.9% and 93.6% respectively. The environmental protection business has 38 hazardous waste treatment projects, 7 domestic waste-to-energy projects, 4 integrated industrial park projects and 3 water treatment projects as of end-June 2019.

The environmental protection segment is an attractive business for a few reasons. Firstly, profit margins are high. The environmental protection business achieved an operating margin of 43% for 1H2019. Secondly, the business generates stable cash flow from multi-year contracts unlike the more volatile property development business where contracted sales can fluctuate from month to month. Thirdly, barriers to entry are high, as government approval and relevant licenses are needed to operate such environmental protection projects.

Agile Group also plans to spin-off the environmental protection business in three years' time, which will help to re-rate the company's valuation and return capital for further investment.

Looking ahead, Agile Group targets for the non-property development businesses to contribute 15% of FY2019 revenue, 25%-30% of FY2020 revenue and half of the company's revenue in five years' time.

However, as Agile Group continues to diversify its business activities, there is a risk of "di-worsification." In May 2019, Agile Group disclosed that it invested HK$203 million for a 5.89% stake in electric vehicle technology provider We Solutions. Agile Group has subsequently clarified that it is not entering into the new energy vehicles segment, but it is investing with the aim of collaborating with We Solutions on property management-related services such as vehicle charging.

Hainan Property Exposure Is A Potential Concern

Hainan accounted for 12.6% of Agile Group's land bank in terms of GFA as of end-June 2019. Agile Group's Hainan property exposure is a concern, given that tough property cooling measures were implemented in Hainan last year to curb property speculation.

Hainan achieved a GDP growth of 5.8% for 2018, which was well below its target of 7%. This was driven by a -16.5% decline in property investment and -37.5% drop in GFA sold in 2018. Property cooling measures introduced in Hainan in April 2018 include a requirement for non-resident home buyers to submit five years of tax records in Hainan from the buyer's family member, a 70% down-payment for non-residents applying for housing loans, and a minimum five-year occupation period before a buyer can re-sell his or her home.

Hainan was targeted by the Chinese government for property cooling measures, because it was overly reliant on the property market to drive the economy in the past. The Chinese government hopes that Hainan can diversify beyond property to build new economic drivers such as healthcare, technology and MICE or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions, .

Agile Group's Hainan Clearwater Bay project saw lower contracted sales in 2018 of approximately RMB12 billion (versus RMB17 billion of contracted sales in 2017) due to the above-mentioned property cooling measures. It remains to be seen if Agile Group's contracted sales from Hainan will see a recovery in FY2019.

Strong Earnings Growth Expected For FY2020 And Beyond

Agile Group's 1H19 core net profit increased 11% YoY to RMB4.5 billion, excluding a RMB2.2 billion gain associated with the disposal of a 34% equity stake in a property project in Huizhou. This is significant lower than the 26% core net profit growth that Agile Group achieved for FY2018.

But the company expects earnings growth to resume in FY2020 and beyond, and it guides for a 20%-30% earnings growth in the next few years. This is likely to be driven by a couple of factors.

Firstly, the property development business is expected to see accelerated revenue recognition next year. Agile Group's revenue from the development property business grew 9.5% YoY to RMB24.7 billion for 1H2019, due to a 3.5% increase in average selling price and a 5.7% growth in GFA delivered. Agile Group has approximately RMB30 billion in unbooked sales (contracted sales that have yet to be recognized as construction of the property projects has not been completed) as of end-June 2019, which should be recognized in 2H2019 and 2020. Of the RMB30 billion in unbooked sales, approximately RMB8 billion is from the Hainan Clearwater Bay project where significant revenue recognition is expected in the second half of 2020. In China, property developers can only recognize contracted sales as revenue when the completed units are delivered to the home buyers.

Secondly, Agile Group expects a steady low-teens contracted sales growth for the property development business going forward. Agile Group achieved contracted sales of RMB75.80 billion for the first eight months of 2018, representing two-thirds of its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB113 billion. While Agile Group is on track to meet its full-year target, the expected contracted sales of RMB113 billion for FY2019 would only represent a 10% YoY growth, lower than the 52% and 14% YoY contracted sales growth for FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. However, there are expectations that contracted sales in Hainan could pick up again in 2020, as the effects of the property cooling measures implemented last year wear off.

Thirdly, as highlighted above, the company has set a target for its non-property development businesses to contribute 15% and 25%-30% of FY2019 and FY2020 revenue respectively.

Foreign Currency Debt Exposure Partly Mitigated By Hedging

Agile Group's net gearing has been steadily increasing from 49.1% as of end-2016 to 71.4% and 79.1% as of end-2017 and end-2018 respectively. Its current net gearing as of end-1H2019 was 81.3% and should be maintained at current levels in the near-term. In the mid-term, the company targets to lower the net gearing to 60%, by paying down debt with its operating cash flow and IPO proceeds from the planned listing of its environment protection business in three years' time.

The company's foreign currency debt exposure is a concern. Approximately 42% of Agile Group's total debt is denominated in non-RMB currencies. This foreign currency risk is partly mitigated by the company entering into capped forward contracts to hedge part of its foreign currency exposure in USD and HKD.

Valuation

Agile Group trades at 4.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$9.53 as of September 11, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 5 times.

The stock also trades at 0.58 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of 0.65 times.

Agile Group offers a trailing 11.5% dividend yield. The company paid out an interim dividend of HK$0.60 for 1H2019 representing a 41% payout ratio. Going forward, Agile Group plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio in excess of 40%

Variant View

The key risk factors for Agile Group are a "di-worsification" into high-risk and low-return businesses, further property cooling measures introduced in the Hainan property market, a further depreciation of the RMB versus the USD, and a slower-than-expected pace of contracted sales growth for its property development business.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.