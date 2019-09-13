5 High-Quality Dividend Contenders From Overseas To Diversify Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

The cases of consecutive dividend raises are rare among foreign businesses but do exist.

Overview

The track record of consecutive dividend increases is a significant factor in my stock fundamental ranking model as well as the Urbem Quality Score for the following reasons:

Dividend growth implies management's confidence in the future growth of the business;

Dividend growth can be reflective of business fundamentals compared with revenue growth or earnings growth, both of which, are somehow manipulative.

Therefore, the dividend-growth strategy should theoretically work and evidence supports that portfolios of stocks with long histories of annual dividend increases outperform the market average. Of course, investors should also pay attention to the relevant quality factors, such as financial strength, dividend growth rate. For example, you do not want to buy stocks whose streak of dividend growth is about to end or whose dividend growth rate is below the inflation rate.

However, when it comes to foreign businesses, cases of consecutive dividend raises are rare but do exist. In this article, I would like to provide my 5 picks that all have increased their annual payouts every year for at least 10 years. These overseas companies also possess good qualities, such as superior ROIC, decent balance sheet, strong cash flow, to ensure their sustainable dividend growth in the upcoming years. Although their valuation situation may differ, these stocks deserve spots on your watch list as candidates to diversify your US-concentrated dividend-growth portfolio.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a focused pharmaceutical company with leading positions in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, hemophilia, and growth hormone.

The company has steadily grown its dividends for more than 20 years in a row now. The balance sheet is healthy, with a current ratio of 1.6x and a D/E ratio of only 0.03x.

The dividend increase has outpaced the top-line and bottom-line growths for the past few years, causing the payout ratio to trend up (see below). But 50% is still in a safe zone.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/10/2019.

Over the past dozen years, the capital efficiency (reflected by the annual return on tangible assets) improved while the annual free cash flow per share increased (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

As described below, the current return on tangible assets at Novo Nordisk is one of the highest in the space. The implied competitive advantage should last at least for the mid-term future, thanks to the strategic focus on chronic illness, market leadership, and strong R&D capability of the company.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Going forward, Novo Nordisk should see a massive runway ahead, due to the secular trends in diabetes and obesity globally.

The past-3-year dividend growth rate is a little over 15% (in local currency). The current dividend yield is 2.5%, which is above its historical average (see below), and hence, may signal a good entry point.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/10/2019.

Diageo (DEO)

Formed in 1997 following the merger of GrandMet and Guinness, Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with iconic brands across spirits and beer that are sold in more than 180 countries.

The company initiated the first dividend payout in 1998 and has grown its annual amount every year ever since. Currently, the balance sheet is mediocre, with a 1.34x current ratio and a 1.28 D/E ratio. But the current payout ratio of 50% is in good shape, offering some downside protection.

Diageo has a great track record of growing its annual free cash flow per share while maintaining its superior capital efficiency.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

The recent return on tangible assets is well above the average in the industry (see below). The brand power, scale, and market-based approach should help to protect this high-ROIC and organically growing business from future competitions.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Diageo is well-positioned to capture the premiumization trend in the beverage alcohol sector, as consumers want to drink better, not more.

The past-3-year dividend growth rate is roughly 5% (in local currency). The dividend yield of the stock has been trending down over the past few years as you can see below, indicating increasing valuation. A 2% yield may hint that investors should wait for a better price tag.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Spirax‐Sarco Engineering is a British-based company specializing in thermal energy management and niche pumping. It comprises three world‐leading businesses: Steam Specialties (Spirax Sarco and Gestra), for the control and management of steam; Chromalox (and Thermocoax), for electrical thermal energy solutions; and Watson-Marlow, for peristaltic pumping and associated fluid path technologies.

The company is a "dividend king," having raised its dividend payouts consecutively for 51 years now. Even US companies would find it extremely difficult to achieve such a status. It currently has a decent balance sheet, with an over 2x current ratio and a 0.63x D/E ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019.

Spirax‐Sarco Engineering managed to enhance its capital efficiency as well as cash generation for the past dozen years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

The company's high return on tangible assets is almost second to none in the same industry (see below) and should be able to stay intact thanks to the leading position in the niche market.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Long-term growth will be fueled by R&D investment, product pipeline, and geographic expansion. The management aims at delivering the organic growth that is outpacing the market.

The past-3-year dividend growth rate is over 10%. The current dividend yield is 1.3%. Compared with the 5-year historical average (1.7%), investors may see a bit valuation stretch here, and therefore, would want to wait for pullbacks.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 9/11/2019.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (CNI) is Canada's largest railway, in terms of both revenue and the physical size of its rail network. The company has the only transcontinental rail network in Canada, spanning from the Atlantic coast in Nova Scotia to the Pacific coast in British Columbia, as well as the only transcontinental network in North America, connecting to three coasts: Atlantic, Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Just in January, the management decided to raise the company's cash distribution to shareholders by 18%, which represents CN's 24th consecutive dividend increase (actually, every year since its 1995 IPO). The current ratio of 0.69x and the D/E ratio of 0.66x show below-industry-average financial health of the company. But the current payout ratio of 30%, along with the management's long-term target of 35%, signals a level for plenty of security in terms of dividends.

Over the past dozen years, Canadian National Railway demonstrated increasing cash generation as well as capital efficiency (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

The recent return on tangible assets is among the highest in the railroad sector (see below). Such a superior ROIC may last for the foreseeable future thanks to the high barrier of entry, the scale, and the unique rail assets, including the only transcontinental network in North America.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Total US ton-miles of freight is expected to grow 45% by 2045. Within the railroad segment, intermodal remains a key growth driver, in particular for CN. A mid-single-digit long-term growth rate can reasonably be expected here.

The past-3-year dividend growth rate is 13% (in local currency), which might slow down a bit per the outlook above. The dividend yield bounced between 1.2% and 2% for the past 10 years and currently stands at 1.6%, indicating fair valuation of the stock.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide under two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. It is the third-largest pharmaceutical business worldwide.

Roche is one of the few non-US companies achieving the "dividend aristocrats" status (at least 25 consecutive years of dividend raises), for 2018 marked the 32nd consecutive year. The 1.38x current ratio looks okay, while the D/E ratio of 0.55x hits the lowest level in a decade. A payout ratio of 64% may sound insecure to dividend-growth investors, but the cash flow has been always strong at the business (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 9/11/2019.

The company dramatically increased its FCF per share and improved its ROIC over the past few years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Like Novo Nordisk, Roche possesses strong innovation capability, being the world's largest spender in pharmaceutical R&D and helping consistently generate top-notch returns on capital for shareholders.

Source: Roche Fact Sheet, 2018.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

The long-term prospect of Roche will be mainly supported by the strong R&D pipeline (see the pharmaceutical portion below), industry tailwinds (i.e., aging population), and possible M&A as well.

Source: Roche Fact Sheet, 2018.

The past-3-year dividend growth rate is only 1%. The dividend yield for the past 10 years moved between 2.5% and 5% and currently stands near the low end of the range. Considering a slow-growth profile, investors may want to demand a higher yield (and lower valuation) here.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/11/2019.

Summary

The dividend contender is a rare species in the overseas stock market. But it does exist there and provides some diversification for US-centric dividend-growth investors. Of course, investors would need to carefully examine business economics to gauge the safety and future growth prospect of the dividend stream.

What is your favorite foreign dividend contender? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, NVO, DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please be aware that mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.