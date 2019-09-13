Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership

The transaction will not have a financial direct impact, but will strengthen their core business and ward off competition.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently announced the acquisition of NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) e-commerce platform, Kaola, for $2 billion. In addition, it will invest ~$700 million in NetEase Cloud Music. I think both these deals are positives for Alibaba and will enhance its market position in the cross-border e-commerce space, helping to ward off the rising competition - although I do not think there is a significant direct financial impact on Alibaba's overall financial standing. On the other hand, the NetEase Cloud Music investment should support Alibaba's income from its non-core businesses. I believe Alibaba's fair value lies at $213 per share, based on 31x FY2020 P/E, which would imply further upside of 20% from the current price.

Deal Alert

Alibaba Group Holding recently announced it has acquired NetEase's e-commerce platform for $2 billion, consisting mostly of cash plus a small portion of BABA shares. Following the finalization of the transaction, Kaola will operate independently under the helm of a new chief executive officer, Mr. Alvin Liu, the general manager of Tmall Import and Export.

The Kaola acquisition appears reasonable at 0.40x 2019 Price/Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) - a discount to Alibaba's 0.50X P/GMV but higher than the 0.20X to 0.30X P/GMV for the likes of JD.Com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS). The premium over these peers seems justified given Kaola's higher growth potential, entrenched market position, and potential synergies with Alibaba.

At the same time, Alibaba and NetEase Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement, where Alibaba, together with Jack Ma's Yunfeng, will invest circa $700 million in NetEase Cloud Music.

Kaola Acquisition: Strengthen the Core, Play Defense

Established in January 2015, Kaola is a cross-border e-commerce (CBE) platform that sells imported brands such as maternity, baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise directly acquired from overseas. The company offers three business models: wholesale buying, online marketplace or integration with the seller's website.

I think it is important to stress that the rationale behind the Alibaba acquisition of the CBE platform will not have a material impact in the short run. Kaola's revenues are set to hit RMB 15.7 billion in FY2020 - accounting for only 2% to Alibaba's full-year revenues, with net operating losses set to hit RMB 1.3 billion, a mere 1% dilution to Alibaba's overall net operating profits. However, I think that the Kaola acquisition will strengthen Alibaba's position in the cross-border e-commerce market and ward off competitors in the CBE space.

Strengthen the Core

Based on 2Q 2019 estimates from Analysys, Alibaba's Tmall Global remains the CBE leader with 33.1%, while Kaola holds a 25.4% market share, followed by JD Worldwide with 12.1% market share. Upon consolidation, the transaction will leapfrog Alibaba as the undisputed market leader in the CBE space with a 58% market share.

Source: WSJ

Since cross-border e-commerce is one of the key components the company's growth strategy, the Kaola acquisition should enhance Alibaba's international product sourcing with Kaola now partnering with at least 1,000 international brands in more than 80 countries.

While Alibaba is already an e-commerce monolith with 56% market share of all online retail sales, it remains keen on strengthening its core business through building long-term strategic value investments, acquire complementary businesses, and explore future technology & business trends.

All in all, I believe this is a good move for Alibaba as it reinforces its reputation as the top e-commerce partner for overseas brands in addition to the potential synergies from the transaction.

On the Defense

In recent years, Alibaba has faced significant headwinds, including heightened competition from key rivals such as JD Worldwide and Pinduoduo, as well as the slowing Chinese economy. Notably, Pinduoduo has been channeling more of its resources to the CBE market. Reports have it that the company has started to show a "global shopping" tab on its main mobile interface and targeted the introduction of more than 500K international SME merchants to its platform. Through the Kaola acquisition, Alibaba gains sufficient scale to mitigate competitive threats, e.g., competitors ramping up its logistics capabilities or extending partnerships in the CBE space.

Furthermore, the acquisition prevents other competitors such as PDD or JD from taking over Kaola, which would have been a major blow to Alibaba.

Cloud Music Investment: Strategic Investment in a "Non-Core" Business

NetEase Cloud Music is one of the biggest music platforms in China with 139 million monthly active users (MAUs) as of July 2019, after Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Music Entertainment's Kugou Music (273 million MAU), QQ Music (206 million MAU), and Kuwo Music (155 million MAU).

The cloud music investment will help Alibaba capture significant business beyond its core e-commerce units. Moreover, the company has noticeably taken an indirect approach to the digital media and entertainment space through minority stakes in key entertainment formats such as music and video, which should directly enhance its profit margins. On the other hand, the NetEase and Alibaba collaboration will also enhance NetEase Cloud Music's monetization capabilities particularly in advertising/e-commerce.

Valuation

I think Alibaba is currently worth about $214 per share based on 31X FY2020 EPS of ~$6.9 per share (in line with consensus analyst EPS estimates), which represents a discount to the average market P/E multiple of similar peers of 43.14X (Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 75.41X, Tencent Holdings 32X, NetEase's 40.82X, and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) 75.41X). Alibaba may in fact support a higher earnings multiple due to its dominant position in the e-commerce space, as well as growth expectations from its continued investments. Thus, using this approach, I think BABA shares should trade 20% above current levels.

Conclusion

The recent Alibaba deals seem positive as it allows the company to capture significant market share in the cross-border e-commerce space, which in turn will strengthen its core e-commerce business. Although the Kaola acquisition will not have a material near-term financial impact on Alibaba's financial results, I think it will pay off over time. Further, the transaction will cement Alibaba's position as the dominant market leader in the cross-border e-commerce space. Meanwhile, the additional cloud music investment is also significant as it underlines the company's indirect approach and appetite for the digital media and entertainment space. Applying a discounted PE multiple of 31x to FY2020 earnings, I think BABA shares have at least 20% upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.