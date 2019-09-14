Innovative Industrial Properties: The Best Cannabis Stock In The World

Given the extreme volatility this REIT has shown, we’re confident that patient investors who watchlist it will be able to opportunistically add in the future – at very attractive valuations.

This triple net lease/industrial REIT hybrid roared out of the gate in late 2016.

Innovative Industrial Properties appears to have cracked the code on minting money from legal marijuana.

Editor’s Note: This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei. It does not reflect a pro-marijuana opinion, only a business model analysis.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 93% of Americans support legal medical marijuana. Perhaps that’s part of why 33 states and D.C. have legalized it, representing a total population of more than 200 million.

Recreational cannabis also is gaining ground nationwide. And this creates amazing growth potential for Innovative Industrial Properties ( IIPR), the only cannabis REIT in America.

Will it grow like a weed?

There’s definitely that possibility.

Put simply, the growth opportunities in legal cannabis are enormous. In 2017 alone, legal cannabis sales in the U.S. were $8.6 billion, with $5.9 billion being of the medical variety. And ArcView Market Research estimates that, by 2022, legal cannabis in the U.S. will be a $22 billion industry.

While most investors are interested in cannabis growers, that isn't likely the best way to profit from this hyper-growth industry. Growing cannabis is a commodity product with unproven branding power and may end up being no more profitable than corn. Photo Source

In contrast, Innovative Industrial Properties appears to have cracked the code on legally minting money from marijuana. This triple net lease/industrial REIT hybrid roared out of the gate in late 2016. And it has delivered some of the best total returns of any stock in America since.

IIPR Total Returns Since January 2017

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = IIPR

Don't get us or the chart above wrong. We’re NOT saying you can expect IIPR to deliver nearly 100% annual total returns in the future.

What we are saying is this: This hyper-growth triple net/industrial REIT hybrid realistically could deliver a 15% to 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) total return over the coming five years. And if you buy it at the right price – we’re thinking $80 or lower – you could enjoy some of the best total returns from any stock in America. As well as a green river of future dividends.

Sound tempting? If so, make sure to read the risks section before you buy in. There’s always the possibility of a bad trip, and we don’t want your profits to go up in smoke.

But be sure to also read our reasons why we see IIPR as the hands-down best cannabis stock to own. Starting with this introductory information…

IIPR went public in late 2016 as the only pure-play cannabis-focused REIT. As of Aug. 12, it owned 27 properties. These are 100% leased under long-term triple net leases – of mostly 15 years or more, when new – with licensed medical cannabis growers.

When Dividend Sensei first wrote about IIPR over a year ago, it owned only 12 properties. But it has been rapidly acquiring new properties in states where medical (and increasingly recreation) cannabis is legal. That would be places like Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

One Wicked High

The trick to IIPR's money-minting potential – not to mention its epic dividend growth of 200% since early 2017 – is its wildly profitable triple net leases. It basically finances the expansion of cannabis growers, paying cash upfront. In exchange, it locks up 15-year contracts with cash yields of 14% to 15%.

For context, most triple net lease REITs are retail focused and enjoy only 6% to 8% cash yields. They have 4%-5% cash costs of capital. And they’re happy to earn 1%-2% gross investments spreads (i.e., cash yield minus cost of capital).

That's enough to drive 3%-5% long-term adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)/share and dividend growth.

But the good news just keeps coming. IIPR has 3.3% cash cost of capital. It’s earning gross investment spreads of about 12% on its property acquisitions.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Moreover, those leases aren’t with fly-by-night mom-and-pop operators. They’re with some of the largest vertically-integrated medical cannabis producers. That bodes well for this REIT’s cash flow stability and its amazingly fast-growing dividend.

What's more… administrative expenses are highly scalable since it can vastly expand its property base far faster than its employee count. In turn, that means selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of revenue is going to fall steadily – and rapidly – over time.

In 2018, IIPR's AFFO margin was already 50%. Then, in Q2-19, it hit 70%. By this, we mean that 70 cents of every dollar coming in the door drops straight to the bottom line.

These Gentlemen Know How to Fly a Kite

Speaking of growth, check out the kind of fundamentals IIPR is putting up:

Q2 revenue growth: 155% year over year (YOY) Q2 AFFO growth: 176% YOY (215% for the first half of 2019) first half 2019 AFFO/share growth: 105% Q2 AFFO/share growth: 90% dividend growth (the second increase of the year): 140% year-over-year.

That hyper growth is courtesy of $167 million in acquisitions in 2019, totaling 15 properties in six states. All of its properties are 100% leased, with weighted cash yield of 14.6%.

The management team is led by executive chairman Alan Gold, who has 35 years of experience in real estate. Gold co-founded BioMed Realty Trust, a former healthcare REIT specializing in labs and offices for the biotech industry. After running BioMed for 12 years, he helped sell it to Blackstone for $8 billion in 2016.

You can bet your bottom dollar that pretty penny made shareholders a very nice profit indeed.

Gold also co-founded Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), one of Dividend Sensei’s favorite healthcare REITs. Its pure biotech research facility focus, which, unlike many parts of the healthcare REIT industry, is thriving.

Then there’s CEO Paul E. Smithers, who has 35 years of legal experience. That’s priceless in this industry given the regulatory uncertainties.

The rest of the board and executive ranks are packed to the rafters with former biomed executives… as well as others who’ve spent their careers in the medical and real estate industries. Combined, IIPR executives have underwritten more than $10 billion in profitable real estate deals.

That’s another important detail considering how the cannabis market offers the potential for billions in future deals.

Some Noteworthy News About IIPR

Like many new small-cap REITs, IIPR needs to bring its AFFO payout ratio down from its initially high levels. It featured a 102% payout ratio in Q2 thanks to a 33% recent hike) and that’s going to be a warning flag to the income investors it wants to attract.

As such, the following numbers look good to us.

2017 AFFO payout ratio: 82% 2018 AFFO payout ratio: 90% 2019 analyst consensus AFFO payout ratio: 78% 2020 analyst consensus AFFO payout ratio: 70% 2021 analyst consensus AFFO payout ratio: 71%.

Management’s long-term payout ratio plan is for 75% to 85%. That will allow it to retain an average 20% of cash flow – about $2.4 million per year at current run-rates – to reinvest in future growth.

That might not be much today when its typical deal is between $20 and $40 million. But in the future, retained cash flow should be substantial.

Also important to consider is its balance sheet:

Debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization): 5.0 (sector median 6.3) Interest coverage ratio: 2.7 (sector median 3.2) debt/capital: 33% (sector median 45%).

As we explain further in the risk section, IIPR's small size means that, even at 20% retained cash flow, it would still need to rely mostly on equity issuances to finance its growth. That’s why, in recent weeks, it sold 1.6 million new shares, netting about $190 million to fund future property acquisitions.

Evaluating What We See

The bad news is that such equity issuances create incredibly short-term volatility. The good news is that volatility is a long-term income investor’s friend. And IIPR just raised a ton of very cheap cash (2.5% cash cost of equity) that will likely be able to fund 6-9 months of further acquisitions.

For context, since going public, it has bought $263 million in properties and now has $237 million in cash on its balance sheet – nearly enough to double its current property count.

On Aug. 16, it filed for a $250 million shelf offering that will allow it to start an ATM program. This means periodic equity sales when they’re most opportunistic rather than big secondaries that crash the price.

Chairman Alan Gould told analysts at the latest conference call that, since the August secondary:

… the pipeline has increased and continues to increase with some very exciting entities similar to the Trulieve Company that we just recently announced a transaction with. So what we're seeing are more mature companies looking at our program and coming away very excited and very interested…"

And the more equity capital IIPR raises, the more room it has for safe amounts of debt. Gould added:

We do have additional capacity given the fact that we raised additional common equity to perhaps take on more debt than we have on the balance sheet right today, although our preference does lean more towards the equity side of our balance sheet.”

Basically, the dividend safety appears average by U.S. corporate standards. It comes complete with a reasonable long-term payout ratio plan, long-term contracted cash flow that's recession resistant, and a sound balance sheet with low debt for a REIT.

Its 4.8% average interest cost, meanwhile, is actually impressive given its speculative nature and lack of credit rating.

That means this REIT's cash cost of capital is just 3.3%, or about five times less than its cash yields on investment. As long as the status quo – meaning valuation and regulations – persist, IIPR's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Getting in at the Right Price Is Essential

The way we value a dividend stock is by looking at the historical multiples that investors have actually paid for it – based on such things as dividends, cash flow, and earnings – during periods when expected growth rates were similar to today.

IIPR is tricky to value since we have just three years of fundamentals to go off. And for some metrics, we have just one.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see, IIPR is expected to grow funds from operations (FFO)/share by 125% in 2019, 81% in 2020, and 33% in 2021. Mind you, those estimates are from just three analysts for 2019 and 2020, and two for 2021. And only two analysts were brave enough to make a long-term forecast, estimating 30% long-term cash flow growth.

IIPR's 75% CAGR historical growth rate has earned it a 40.2 average P/FFO. IF that holds, its 2019 fair value will be $102. However, per Chuck Carnevale's PEG of 1.0 rule of thumb, it's possible that IIPR's FFO fair value is 30 times cash flow, which equates to $76.

IIPR’s Historical Fair Values

Here are the rest of the REIT's historical fair values:

3-year average yield:$85

3-year median yield:$126

P/FFO:$76-$102

P/AFFO:$116

P/EBITDA:$184

P/EBIT:$192

Enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA (factors in debt):$184

Average Historical Fair Value (VERY high uncertainty):$133

Current Price:$89

Quality score: 7/11

Undervaluation: 33%.

As you can see, the very fast growth rate of this very speculative REIT… combined with a short period of valuation history… creates VERY high uncertainty about its true worth. We’re reasonably confident IIPR is worth between $76 and $192 in 2019. Since $133 is the average of all its historical fair values, it could be as much as 33% undervalued today.

But due to the high margin of error we're working with here, Dividend Sensei’s normal quality-based valuation criteria need adjusting. Therefore, we consider this stock a:

Reasonable buy near $106 (20% discount to estimate fair value), good buy near $80 (40% margin of safety), strong buy near $67 (50% margin of safety), and very strong buy near $53 (60% margin of safety).

IIPR's 30% expected growth rate, if achieved – and using a 30 to 40.2 five-year forward FFO multiple – would equate to a 15%-22% CAGR total return. The REIT may be speculative. BUT its torrid growth rate could still make it one of the best income investments in America over the next half decade.

But a but on top of that but: We can't emphasize enough the need for a high margin of safety here.

Critical Risks to Consider

There are three fundamental risks IIPR investors have to consider. The first is that cannabis could become legal at the federal level.

Its yields on investment are only possible because cannabis growers can’t get lower-cost financing from traditional sources, like banks. Banks are itching to start lending to them. But they can't for fear of the federal government coming down on them under current drug/money laundering charges.

If that situation changes, the industry will be flooded with much lower-cost financing. In which case, IIPR will have to come off its highs.

On the flip side, if the feds go after cannabis producers in states where it's legal, IIPR could go bankrupt entirely.

The iron fist of Uncle Sam isn’t likely to come down anytime soon though. Not according to what CEO Smithers said on the Q2 conference call:

… Congress has continued to enact spending bills since 2014, with a provision that has been interpreted by courts as preventing the Department of Justice from using funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical-use cannabis laws. That provision was again included in this year's congressional spending bill passed earlier this year, which carries through to September 30.”

Meanwhile, in June, the House of Representatives voted 267 to 165 to pass an amendment that allows for state medical cannabis programs. It hasn’t passed in the Senate or been signed into law, but it’s still a first on the issue.

Then again, it’s also important to note what he said about the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee meeting to discuss financial services for the regulated cannabis industry. So if Democrats win big in 2020, marijuana could make some major gains to the point where IIPR takes some major (bad) hits.

If You Can Ride Out the Volatility

Another major fundamental risk is its share price volatility. While IIPR is now able to access the debt markets to a limited degree, it's still primarily dependent on accretive equity issuances to fund growth. That's VERY easy to do when the REIT is trading at a price/NAV of 3.3.

But if its share price were to crash, its equity issuances would be less profitable. And its AFFO/share growth rate would slow significantly.

This also opens up the valuation risk of buying it at a high price that’s only set to slide. Because, at some point, a recession will happen. And a bear market will tank IIPR fast and hard.

If you don't believe me, take a look at how volatile it has been already.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = IIPR

IIPR has suffered two 5%-9.9% pullbacks, three corrections, and two bear markets in less than three years. Therefore, anyone comfortable with its fundamental risks also needs to be comfortable with frequent sharp declines.

The new ATM program should help reduce volatility in the future. But even then, IIPR will likely still suffer plenty of sharp short-term drops.

Regardless, those declines don’t automatically spell doom for the company, as evidenced by its intense growth so far. Just as long as the price recovers quickly shouldn't harm its growth prospects.

We don't offer this information to scare you out of owning IIPR, only to give you the big picture. Anyone interested in Innovative Industrial Properties should keep their position size small, buy it at the right price, and own it as part of a well-constructed portfolio with the right asset allocation for their specific needs.

This is not a "sure thing" by any means. It’s a speculative hyper-growth REIT riding the wave of legal cannabis to so-far incredible returns. So act accordingly.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Score Superior REIT Returns With 'RINO by iREIT'

We offer the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. If QUALITY is what you want, consider our risk-free 2-week trial.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.